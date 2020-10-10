Whoa! Big NC State defensive lineman rumbles or a touchdown. See the video here.

N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) recovers the fumble during the second half of N.C. State’s 45-42 victory over Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State defensive tackle Alim McNeill is 6-foot-2, 320-pounds. He is out there to stop the other team from scoring.

But during Saturday’s game at Virginia, McNeill lived a defensive lineman’s dream. He batted a Cavaliers’ pass up in the air, then he caught it deftly in the rain and ran 18 yards for a score.

For a guy who can squat 640 pounds, McNeill -- who played at Sanderson High School in Raleigh -- looked pretty nimble as he rumbled into the end zone. The play gave N.C. State a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter.