How Appalachian State reminded Sun Belt you’ve ‘still got to come through Boone’

Courtesy of Appalachian State athletics

Appalachian State had to stop playing soft. Thursday, that started with the quarterback.

“We don’t slide at quarterback here. That’s a sign of weakness,” Mountaineers coach Shawn Clark recalled telling Zac Thomas during a 45-17 home victory over Arkansas State.

Thomas got the message. The third-season starter at quarterback lowered his shoulder in the first half, bowling over a defender for the final yard to a first down. In the second half, when he saw a linebacker lunge toward a running back, he took a seam and ran 60 yards for a touchdown.

After going nearly a month without playing, due to COVID-19 concerns, the Mountaineers returned with attitude. On offense, defense and special teams, they were sharp and fierce. Particularly the quarterback, who tied a personal best with four touchdown passes.

“I felt like my old self again,” Thomas said, after completing 16 of 23 passes. and running for 82 yards.

Recall who they are

Returning to their “old selves” was a team-wide theme. Appalachian State looked puny for much of a 17-7 loss at Marshall Sept. 19. Losing to the Thundering Herd this season is no shame. But it was how the Mountaineers lost that day; timid, sloppy, almost docile.

So Clark spent much of three weeks without games stressing physicality and toughness.

“I challenged our offensive line and running backs,” Clark said, “that if we’re going to win this game, it’s got to go through them.”

The offensive line beat up Arkansas State, whether opening holes (305 rushing yards) or giving Thomas forever to find receivers.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Conversely, Appalachian State’s defense didn’t just contain Arkansas State, it smothered: Midway through the third quarter, Arkansas State had zero rushing yards.

In the second quarter, the Red Wolves had first-and-goal on the one. If there was ever a time for Appalachian State’s defense to concede a touchdown, that was it. Instead, Arkansas State lost six yards in two ensuing plays, then failed to complete a pass into the end zone. A 24-yard field goal sailed wide.

That was more than a stop; that was a mission statement.

“A lot of controlled excitement,” said linebacker D’Marco Jackson, who had two end-zone interceptions Thursday.

New options

Appalachian State had to postpone back-to-back games against Louisiana and Georgia Southern. But this wasn’t just about games; COVID concerns shut down practice for much of the span from late September until last week.

The coaches used some of that time to reevaluate the roster; when wide receiver Corey Sutton opted out of the season, there was no ready alternative to stretch defenses. Thursday, freshmen Christian Wells and Christian Horn each played frequently. Wells caught two touchdown passes and Horn had three receptions.

That’s experience and depth that could be crucial to a Sun Belt title run.

Just as importantly, when the team reassembled, the attitude improved. Clark ran a 40-play scrimmage last Thursday that screamed hunger.

“We’ve been off for three weeks, and nobody was talking about Appalachian State,” Clark said. “We kind of took that personally.”

Defensive end Demetrius Taylor, who had two sacks, expressed how personal this was.

“We felt like we needed to show that we’re still the (Sun Belt) champs,” Taylor said. “They’re talking about Coastal (Carolina) and Lafayette.

“But ya know, they’ve still got to come through Boone.”