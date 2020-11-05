NC State adds two future football games against in-state opponent

The Charlotte 49ers will play N.C. State in a two-game football series that includes a home game at Jerry Richardson Stadium in 2031.

The Wolfpack will host the 49ers in Raleigh on Sept. 7, 2030. The 49ers will host N.C. State on Sept. 6, 2031.

“This is another fantastic home-and-home series for the Niners,” Charlotte athletic director Mike Hill said in a statement. “We strive to schedule games which will excite our fan base, and playing the Wolfpack certainly qualifies.”

This is the third home-and-home series against ACC opponents on future 49ers schedules. After playing Duke this season (a 53-19 loss in Durham last Saturday), the 49ers will host Duke on Sept. 4 next season. The 49ers will also play at North Carolina on Sept. 7, 2024 and host the Tar Heels Sept. 6, 2025.

The 49ers are 0-3 all-time against ACC opponents in football, losing to Louisville in 2016 and Clemson in 2019.

Charlotte also resumes a series against Appalachian State with five games starting in 2026.