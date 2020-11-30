So close! Davidson misses buzzer-beater to upset No. 17 Texas in Maui Invitational

Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop. Tim Cowie/DavidsonPhotos.com

Davidson could not convert on two shots to win in the final 20 seconds and fell to No. 17 Texas 78-76 in the opening game of the Maui Invitational Monday at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville.

Texas held a 72-65 lead with five minutes left, which matched the biggest deficit the Wildcats faced all game.

They pulled within a basket at 76-74, but Sam Mennenga’s first attempt to give the Wildcats their first lead since 25-24, missed a 3-point look from the top of the key. After a missed 3-pointer by Texas guard Henry Coleman III, Davidson tied the game at 74 when forward Luka Brajovic scored out of a timeout.

Texas guard Courtney Ramey tried to answer with a 3-pointer and missed, but the Longhorns got the ball back after an official review. Ramey would not miss a second chance to take the lead, this time, he got a step on Davidson’s Carter Collins and drove for a layup with 20 seconds left.

Davidson’s designed play out of a timeout never got traction and Mennenga was forced to take a contested 3-pointer over the outstretched arms of 6-foot-11 center Kai Jones. He missed the shot from the right wing of the 3-point line but three seconds remained.

He’d have another chance when Andrew Jones jumped out thinking he was switching on a pick leaving Mennenga with the ball wide open. But Mennenga missed from the left wing although he immediately lobbied for a foul as the buzzer sounded.

Mennenga led four Wildcats in double figures scoring with 17 points. Kellan Grady added 14. Davidson guard Hyunjung Lee, coming off a career-high 23 points against High Point including five 3-pointers, was not a factor offensively. He scored just six points.

Davidson jumped out to an early 22-16 lead making just about every shot it attempted from the field. The Wildcats made 10 of their first 13 field goals, benefiting from three Texas turnovers that they converted into seven points.

The Longhorns seemed a step late defensively too, allowing Kellan Grady and Mennenga just enough room to get shots off free.

That all changed the final 11 minutes of the first half. Davidson wasn’t able to get the same open looks and finished making just four of its final 12 shots.

The game marked the season debut of Texas guard Andrew Jones. He was held out the Longhorns’ win over UT-Rio Grande Valley after developing a cough last week. It was just a cautionary measure to make sure Jones, who was diagnosed with leukemia and missed more of his sophomore season in 2017-18, did not unknowingly contract COVID-19.

He tested negative and returned to the lineup against the Wildcats. Jones had 11 of his 13 points in the first half. But was limited in the second half after picking up three fouls within the first six minutes.