Justin Williams back with the Carolina Hurricanes — but this time as an advisor

Justin Williams hoists the Stanley Cup at the RBC Center on Monday, June 19, 2006.

Justin Williams, the former captain of the Carolina Hurricanes who retired in October, is returning to the team as special advisor to the general manager, the team announced Friday.

Williams, 39, helped lead the Hurricanes to a Stanley Cup championship in 2006 and the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014.

In his NHL career, the forward played in 1,264 games and scored 320 goals, had 477 assists for 797 points. He played 449 games with the Hurricanes, scoring 128 goals and recording 188 assists for 316 points.

“Justin has been a major part of the culture change that we’ve undergone here,” Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to add someone with his experience to our front office.”