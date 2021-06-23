Take a look back at Charlotte’s American Legion Memorial Stadium through the years

A rain-soaked crowd of 20,163 at Charlotte’s 24,000-seat Memorial Stadium watched the Carolina Lightnin’ win the American Soccer League championship, beating New York United 2-1 in double overtime in September 1981. Observer File photo

Mecklenburg County will mark the opening of its new, $40.5 million American Legion Memorial Stadium near uptown Charlotte with a pro soccer match and fireworks on July 7.

The bowl-shaped stadium replaces its historic namesake that was built in 1936.

President Franklin Roosevelt delivered the first speech at the old stadium in September 1936, in the midst of the Great Depression. Since then, the stadium hosted high school and college football games for decades, including the Shrine Bowl. Major performers like Jimmy Buffett and Pearl Jam also performed there.

The Carolina Lightnin’, Charlotte’s original pro soccer team, won the 1981 American Soccer League championship in front of more than 20,000 fans.

More recently, the stadium was home to the Charlotte Hounds pro lacrosse team.