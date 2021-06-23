Why pro soccer team says it’s excited to play at Charlotte’s new Memorial Stadium

Charlotte’s pro soccer team — at least the one that’s actually playing right now — loves its new venue, but it won’t entirely abandon its existing digs, its president said Wednesday.

The Charlotte Independence will play New York Red Bulls II in the inaugural event at Mecklenburg County’s $40.5 million American Legion Memorial Stadium on July 7.

The venue replaces its namesake stadium on the same site off Charlottetowne Avenue. The 10,500-capacity stadium is entirely new, not a makeover of the historic venue built in 1936 where fans watched high school and college football games for decades, including the Shrine Bowl.

Shaped like a bowl, the new stadium features pro sports-quality artificial turf, 9,500 fixed seats, a view of the uptown skyline and a pedestrian tunnel that connects to Little Sugar Creek Greenway, Independence Park and the Elizabeth neighborhood.

The Independence expects to triple its attendance, said Jim McPhilliamy, team president and managing partner.

“It’s a great community asset and something we can all be proud of,” McPhilliamy told The Charlotte Observer at the new stadium.

The Independence, however, won’t entirely abandon the county-owned Sportsplex at Matthews, where it averages about 1,800 attendance, he said.

The team, founded in 2014, also has played at Ramblewood Sports Complex in Charlotte, UNC Charlotte’s Transamerica Field, and Winthrop University’s Eagle Field in Rock Hill.

The Independence, a member of the United Soccer League’s Championship, a second-tier league, intends to practice at the Sportsplex, McPhilliamy said.

Charlotte’s other pro soccer team, Charlotte FC, is scheduled to debut in 2022 at Bank of America Stadium in the highest U.S. pro soccer league, Major League Soccer.

The Independence also anticipates holding some preseason matches at the Sportsplex in the years ahead, McPhilliamy said, along with some U.S. Open games.

And one other thing guarantees he’ll be at the Sportsplex in the seasons ahead: “I’m there with my kids all the time,” he said, referring to his children’s youth soccer matches.

Want to Go?

American Legion Memorial Stadium Opener

New York Red Bulls II vs. Charlotte Independence

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 7

Tickets: Prices begin at $12.

Information: www.charlotteindependence.com