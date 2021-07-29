Why do GOP senators want to eliminate the NCHSAA? Here are answers to questions.

The North Carolina legislature has proposed removing the NCHSAA as the governing body of high school sports, which touched off a series of discussions — both public and private — that follow months of debate on the topic.

Now, it appears, the Senate is ready to take action, having moved HB 91 legislation through committees.

NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker, attorneys, board members met with GOP senators Wednesday afternoon to discuss the future of the organization and high school athletics in North Carolina.

What might this mean for the future of prep sports in North Carolina?

Here are some answers to your questions:

For starters, what is the NCHSAA?

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association was founded in 1913, and is a non-profit organization that, according to its website, provides “governance and leadership for interscholastic athletic programs that support and enrich the educational experience of students.”

Superintendents, principals and athletic directors comprise the NCHSAA board. In its current state, the NCHSAA operates privately and without external oversight.

Why was the NCHSAA private in the first place?

When the organization was founded, University of North Carolina professor Dr. Louis Round Wilson had the idea to start an Extension Division. What resulted was an association for high school athletics that oversaw fairness and regulations within sports. It began to operate independently in 1947 when the university ceased to have the same level of involvement. NCHSAA commissioner, Que Tucker, told High School OT in March that the majority of state organizations operate in this way.

Why are the Republicans pushing for its elimination?

The primary reason for the push, according to opponents of the organization, is that the NCHSAA is believed to keep too much money from the schools they oversee. The organization has assets of more than $40 million that senators say could be used on resources or assets for high school athletics, The News & Observer previously reported. In the past, schools have been fined for things like rule violations. During a meeting on July 21 to discuss the matter, Sen. Todd Johnson said that the NCHSAA tends to “suck money out of the schools.”

“Schools are submitting substantially more money than they are getting back,” Johnson said. “Through ticket sales, playoff games, endowment games, a number of other things.”

He also said that there are currently schools desperate for funds. The prevailing thought is that money needs to be redirected to the schools themselves. Johnson cited a recent instance where a school was issued a $157,000 bill to replace 64 light bulbs by a vendor of preference when the freight to send those light bulbs was $7,500. This was used as an example to say that schools are being overcharged with fees on equipment.

James Alverson, an assistant commissioner at the NCHSAA, rebutted the claims that the organization was holding money in the July 21 meeting. He said restricted funds since the most recent IRS Form 990 totaled $15.8 million, and that it was restricted in perpetuity. He added that some money is restricted by donors for specific purposes.

He also stated that the NCHSAA’s handling of money was being misrepresented.

The legislation, or HB 91, was brought to their attention on July 20, and the NCHSAA held an online meeting the same day to address the controversy.

“To say we’ve had little time to really digest everything that is in that bill really is an understatement,” Tucker said then. “But their discussion this afternoon as it relates to House Bill 91 represents what we believe to be a full-scale attack on the ability and desire of the NCHSAA member schools to govern their own affairs as it relates to high school athletics. We believe that high school athletics in our state should not be a political issue. ”

Why now?

The discussion about removing authority from the NCHSAA has been brewing for some time now. Senator Jim Perry told High School OT in March he was concerned that the private entity had authority over public schools. The same month, NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker told the Charlotte Observer that conversations between legislators and the NCHSAA include dialogue dating back to issues from 2019.

Senator Johnson also stated this was the best time to address the problem due to the uncertainty in high school sports over the past few months, likely in reference to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the communication between the Senate and NCHSAA was poor throughout the process, a claim that contradicts what Tucker said last week.

“We have demonstrated our willingness to partner with the General Assembly, and they mentioned that,” Tucker said. “And we want to work towards our goal of being the national model for education-based athletics in the country. We implore the members of the General Assembly to recognize the outstanding work that we have done, are doing and look forward to doing in high school athletics in our state.

“We have invited them to share, in good faith, if they have ideas to improve the NCHSAA or would like to discuss matters pertaining to the association, the NCHSAA board and the staff hopes that legislators will participate in a productive and positive way to improving high school and youth athletics for our membership.”

What authority would NCHSAA have to surrender to the government?

The new commission would include 17 members who would oversee high school athletics in North Carolina. This would take effect by the 2022-23 season. The State Board of Education and new commission will handle external factors that contribute to the playing of games, as well as general conduct, such as sportsmanship and officiating.

“The involvement of this commission is going to be based on standards, health and safety, eligibility and game play,” Johnson said last week.

He also added that schools could take care of financial issues that impact their facilities easier if they could keep the money themselves, rather than allowing the NCHSAA to withhold it.

What does this mean for the average high school athlete?

Not much would change for the athlete on the field of play, though a different entity will dictate officiating and conduct. The new commission aims to reduce out-of-pocket expenses for parents and families, which would help athletes afford uniforms and other equipment throughout the season.

“You think about a grandma, or a brother that’s having to sell popcorn that can’t watch their kid play because they gotta work for the boosters so they can hopefully get enough gas money to go to the next game,” Johnson said last week.

“We want what is best for the students in North Carolina and particularly the student-athletes in our program. We believe that many members of the General Assembly are motivated to that end as well,” Tucker said.