Why Charlotte Hornets free agent center Willy Hernangomez apologized from Spain

Charlotte Hornets center Willy Hernangomez apologized via Twitter on Monday after he attended a party in Spain that had to be broken up by police over COVID-19 concerns.

Hernangomez, soon to be a free agent, was among about 200 people who attended a party in Madrid over the weekend. According to news reports in Spain, police dispersed the partygoers and four people were arrested for resistance or disobedience of authorities.

Hernangomez posted a statement in Spanish on his Twitter account Monday, acknowledging he was at the party and expressing remorse.

“As a result of the latest information that emerged about me, I wanted first of all to confirm that I was indeed present at said event,” Hernangomez said in a statement translated from Spanish.

“Second, and most importantly, make a public apology, assuming my mistake and being fully aware of what (that) implies in the situation that we are now living.”

Hernangomez w as in mini-camp

Hernangomez was one of 18 players who participated in a Hornets mini-camp that lasted nearly two weeks and concluded Friday. It’s unclear when Hernangomez departed that camp, which required players and staff to isolate from the general public in Charlotte.

Hernangomez will be an unrestricted free agent this NBA offseason. He spent the past 2 1/2 seasons with the Hornets, following a trade with the New York Knicks in which the Hornets gave up two future second-round picks.

Hernangomez typically spends large portions of the offseason in his native Spain.

Hornets uncertainty at center

The Hornets’ situation at center is fluid. Of the three centers on the roster last season, only Cody Zeller is under contract. Bismack Biyombo will also be an unrestricted free agent. It’s possible the Hornets will address center with the third overall pick in this year’s draft, if James Wiseman is available.

Hernangomez participating in mini-camp in Charlotte reinforces his interest in re-signing. Many free agents chose not participate in the mini-camps for the eight team that weren’t part of the NBA’s season restart.

After being mostly out of the rotation from October through January, Hernangomez played regularly as backup center the last 20 games of the Hornets’ season. He averaged 6.1 points and 4.3 rebounds.