Hornets center Cody Zeller knows he’s a trade chip in the NBA draft. He’s not worried

Charlotte Hornet Cody Zeller (40) grabs the rebound and gets the 2-point layup. The Hornets would host the Sacramento Kings Tuesday December 17, 2019. Special to the Observer

Cody Zeller knows he’s a trade chip. That doesn’t bother him, as it once did.

“I don’t stress about it. I understand it’s part of the deal,” said center Zeller, an eighth-season veteran with the Charlotte Hornets who used to sweat trade rumors.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak has the tools to make major changes this offseason. The Hornets pivoted hard last season to youth and rebuild. They now have the No. 3 pick in the Nov. 18 draft and will be one of the few NBA teams with significant salary cap space ($20 million or more if the cap number comes in about the same as last season).

Zeller has trade value; he’s comfortable as either a starter or a reserve. He’s in the final year of his contract ($15.4 million salary) and he missed just two games last season due to injury. There is also a strong possibility the Hornets draft a center — either James Wiseman or Onyeka Okongwu — with the third pick.

Zeller believes the Hornets value him, but it won’t surprise him if he’s dealt.

“Our front office has been really honest with where I stand,” Zeller told The Observer. “Even last year (when) I wasn’t starting or wasn’t playing as much (because) they were evaluating (Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez), they kind of gave me reassurance — ‘We’re happy with you, we want to keep you around.’

“But at the same time, if a team calls with a good offer, you’re going to get traded.”

‘So pure, so innocent’

Zeller has established roots in Charlotte since being drafted 4th overall in 2013. He owns a home, he has a network of friends (including Hall of Famer Bobby Jones) and he’s involved charitably in the community, with children as his focus.

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of his Like a Child Foundation, Zeller will match any donations made through the foundation’s website through Dec. 1. That foundation contributes to several children’s programs here and in his native Indiana.

Visiting a children’s hospital ward during his rookie season set the course for Zeller’s charity focus. Medical assistance is a big piece, but the foundation also supports mentoring and programs like Special Olympics.

“The whole idea is kids are so pure, so innocent,” Zeller said of his foundation. “When you think back to when we were kids, we didn’t have any idea about what we have going on — the election, social-justice stuff, the stress of jobs. As adults we kind of learn to have all these stresses in life.

“As kids, we just wanted to play and take naps all day.”

Happy about December return

Zeller is pleased the NBA is on track to start the season in late December. The Hornets weren’t in the NBA’s bubble restart and they haven’t played a game since mid-March. Their only team activity since then was a two-week mini-camp last month.

Zeller was encouraged by what he saw from teammates in that mini-camp, both in conditioning and sharpness considering the long layoff. He shared several thoughts on his and the Hornets’ situation headed into a training camp that is likely to begin around Dec. 1.

On whether starting matters to him: “I think it is the most over-rated thing in basketball,” said Zeller, who has started slightly more than half his 419 NBA games. “It’s more important who is finishing the game.”

On his excitement about what the front office could do: “We have cap space, which is more valuable than ever (due to the drop in league-wide revenue in the pandemic) and the No. 3 pick. Those are some really valuable assets to have.

“Do we trade up? Do we trade down? Do we use our cap space (to sign) a player now? Do we accept someone else’s (contract) for a draft pick? There are a lot of different options.”

His faith in Cody and Caleb Martin’s improvement/potential: “In my mind there is one reason why we were playing better (in March) — because the Martin twins were playing more,” Zeller said.

“They’re 6-5 or 6-6 and can guard any position. And they just run through a wall for the team. They get every 50-50 ball. I’ve never seen players get more 50-50 balls.

“The next step for them is being able to create their shot and then make shots.”