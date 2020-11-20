Charlotte Observer Logo
Hornets free agency tracker: Who’s leaving, who’s staying and who are the new players?

NBA free agency began at 6 p.m. Friday with the Charlotte Hornets being one of four teams with room under the salary cap.

The Hornets had roughly $20 million available under the $109 million cap for the upcoming season, after accounting for the rookie-scale salary No. 3 draft pick LaMelo Ball will receive.

Who is coming and who is going for the Hornets:

This story will be updated as new moves happen.

What new players are coming to the Hornets?

As of 9 p.m. Friday, there were no reports of the Hornets agreeing to terms with free agents.

Free agents Hornets may re-sign

Charlotte had three free agents from last season’s roster when free agency began Friday -- centers Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez and wing Dwayne Bacon. As of 9:15 p.m. Friday, none had come to terms with the Hornets.

Who’s leaving the Hornets in free agency?

Dwayne Bacon

The 2017 second-round pick is signing with the Orlando Magic, where he will be reunited with former Hornets coach Steve Clifford.

Bacon will reportedly sign a two-year deal, according to Yahoo! Sports and other media outlets.

The Hornets announced Thursday they would not make a qualifying offer (about $2 million) to restrict Bacon’s free-agency. That was not a surprise; while Bacon started the Hornets’ first 10 games last season, he fell so far out of the rotation that he spent the last 12 games assigned to the G-League Greensboro Swarm.

Clifford coached Bacon his first two seasons and saw him as a potential starter at one of the wing positions. Bacon started his first NBA game for Clifford as an injury fill-in for Nic Batum.

Notable free agents

Among reported agreements as of Friday through 9:30:

The Atlanta Hawks will sign Danilo Gallinari to a 3-year, $61.5 million deal.

Goran Dragic will return to the Miami Heat for a 2-year, $37.4 million deal.

Ex-Hornet Dwight Howard will leave the Los Angeles Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers on a 1-year minimum deal.

Former Duke player Rodney Hood will return to the Portland Trail Blazers on a 2-year, $21 million deal.

