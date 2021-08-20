Hornets’ NBA 2021-22 schedule features 8 national TV games and Lonzo-LaMelo matchups

The Charlotte Hornets’ 2021-22 schedule dropped Friday and includes eight nationally televised games, including four on ESPN.

Last season, the Hornets, who finished 10th in the Eastern Conference with a 33-39 record, played only two games on ESPN. Those matchups this season will be Oct. 29 at Miami, Nov. 3 at Golden State, Jan. 19 at Boston and Feb. 9 against Chicago.

Four games are scheduled to air on NBA TV.

The season opener is 7 p.m. Oct. 20 against the Indiana Pacers, the same team that ended the Hornets’ season in May. That rematch will be played at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

Key Hornets matchups

In addition to Charlotte’s season opener against the Pacers, a few other matchups on the schedule stand out, including that winter game against the Bulls. Charlotte point guard and reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball is set to face his brother Lonzo Ball during the primetime home game. The sibling rivalry provided a major home draw for the Hornets last season when Lonzo played for the Pelicans.

The Hornets and Bulls will meet in Chicago on Nov. 29 and April 8.

Another key test for the Hornets and younger Ball brother should be against the Timberwolves on Nov. 26 at home. Charlotte twice beat Minnesota last season with guard Terry Rozier being the difference-maker in both games, but the next meeting between the teams will feature LaMelo taking on Rookie of the Year runner-up Anthony Edwards the day after Thanksgiving.

Also around the winter holidays, the Hornets will face Houston at home Dec. 27 and Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns at home Jan. 2. Those will kick off an exciting set of games in January.

The Hornets are set to play NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks the following weekend at home Jan. 8 with a second Bucks matchup scheduled two days later at Spectrum Center on Jan. 10. The month will close with two home games against Los Angeles teams, with the Hornets set to play the Lakers on Jan. 28 followed by the Clippers on Jan 30.

Davidson legend and Charlotte native Steph Curry comes to town with Golden State on Nov. 14. The Hornets will host Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks a few days earlier on Nov. 12.

The team’s longest homestand will be a five-game stretch in mid-March with the longest road trip slated as six consecutive away games in mid-December.

Will you have to wear a mask at Hornets games?

Policies for attendance at Hornets games this fall will be updated prior to the beginning of the season, according to the team.

Spectrum Center is able to host fans at full capacity and currently the venue does not require a negative COVID-19 test, a temperature check, health screen or proof of vaccination for fan attendance. However, a mask mandate for indoor public spaces was issued by Mecklenburg County and the city of Charlotte earlier this week and is set to take effect this month as coronavirus cases rise.

The Hornets played the first half of last season without hosting fans due to pandemic protocols and returned from All-Star break with fans at limited capacity.

Nearby sports venue Bank of America Stadium announced earlier this week that it will require staff and fans to wear masks indoors (although not outdoors at the open-air areas) for upcoming NFL games. Live Nation Entertainment, which operates concert venues across the country, will require attendees to show proof that they are fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 for events this fall.

Single-game tickets for Hornets games go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. Tickets can be purchased through the team website, Ticketmaster.com, the Hornets App or by calling 1-800-4-NBA-TIX.

Bally Sports Southeast will continue broadcasting games throughout the Charlotte region as the team’s official regional sports network. All four previously announced preseason games and all 82 regular-season games will air on radio station WFNZ The Fan and on the Hornets App.

Charlotte Hornets NBA schedule