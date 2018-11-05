Good news and bad news on injury front for South Carolina basketball

A week after saying the Gamecocks were “banged up,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin updated his team’s injury situation during a Monday news conference.
USC opens the 2018-19 season Tuesday against USC Upstate.
-Freshman point guard T.J. Moss (foot) will not play this week’s two games. ‘We’re all trying to figure out what the situation is,” Martin said. “He hasn’t practiced in a week. We’ll have a better feel this week.”
-Freshman forward Alanzo Frink (knee) has “made tremendous progress,” but won’t play against Upstate, Martin said.
-Senior point guard Tre Campbell (ankle) will play against the Spartans. “My ankle’s fine,” Campbell said. “I’ve been practicing. I’m definitely going to be able to play tomorrow.”
