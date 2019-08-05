Instant impact: Five Charlotte 49ers players who could emerge to play key 2019 roles

Charlotte 49er coach Will Healy on the first day of practice The Charlotte 49ers had a new coach and a new system when they opened practice Wednesday for the 2019 season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte 49ers had a new coach and a new system when they opened practice Wednesday for the 2019 season.

The Charlotte 49ers have 12 starters returning for new coach Will Healy. But that means there will also be several players — some new to the program, some not — who will be counted on to fill key roles.

Here’s a look at who five of them might be:

Micaleous Elder, receiver

Sophomores Victor Tucker and Rico Arnold are probably locked into the top receiver positions. The third spot could go to sophomore Cam Dollar (East Lincoln High) or junior Cam Bent. But watch for Elder, a true freshman out of Cleveland, Tenn., to push for playing time. He’s not big (5-9), but he’s speedy and shifty.

D’Mitri Emmanuel, guard

The 49ers lost three starters on the offensive line, but Healy is pleased with how this year’s group is progressing. Tackle Cam Clark and center Jaelin Fisher return, and senior Jalen Allen and sophomore Emmanuel appear to have won starting spots at guard.

Yet, Healy really likes what he’s seen from Emmanual, a former Marvin Ridge High player. “D’Mitri has been fantastic,” Healy said. “He’s a really good player.”

Brett Kean, quarterback

Kean, a grad transfer from South Florida and one of three players competing for the starting job, has quickly made an impression.

“Brett’s a guy we expected to be in the race, and every day he’s gotten better,” Healy said.

Healy also said that if none of the three — Kean, sophomore Chris Reynolds and senior Evan Shirreffs — separates from the others, he wouldn’t be averse to platooning.

“I wouldn’t want to do it. But if I had to I would, if one of them isn’t stepping up and being the guy,” Healy said. “But I’ve always felt good about our options. All three of them can take this program right now where we want it to go.”

Nafees Lyon, cornerback

Lyon isn’t an unfamiliar face with the 49ers, but he might be ready to become more of a regular contributor in the defensive backfield. A senior, he’s been with the program since 2015 after starring at Mallard Creek High. He redshirted one season, then played as a backup in 2016 before missing 2017 with an injury. He began to make his presence known in 2018, starting seven of Charlotte’s final eight games. Lyon forced a fumble and had five pass-breakups over that time. How serious is he about making an impact this season? He was singled out by cornerbacks coach Eddie Hicks on the first day of practice.

Marquel Osborne, cornerback

A grad transfer from Tennessee who played at Hough High, Osborne already has made his presence known and should have an impact in a defensive backfield that lost two starters.

“He’s talented, can run and has great coverage and ball skills,” Healy said of Osborne, who had two interceptions last season for the Volunteers against Kentucky. “If you have two interceptions in an SEC game, that shows you something.”