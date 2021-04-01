Mark Prosser expected to be named next Winthrop head basketball coach, report says

Winthrop has found its new leader of its most public institution.

Mark Prosser is expected to be hired as the Eagles’ next head basketball coach, national basketball expert Jeff Goodman announced Thursday evening.

The university announced a board of trustees meeting for Friday at 11 a.m. The board will meet via executive session (not open to the public) for a “discussion of employment matters.” A contact at Winthrop told The Herald the expectation is that a new men’s basketball coaching hire will be approved and announced at the meeting.

Prosser, the 42-year-old son of the late, legendary head coach Skip Prosser, is a friend of the Eagles program. He was an assistant coach under now-gone Pat Kelsey for six years before being hired at Western Carolina in March 2018. Most of his current coaching staff at WCU — Tony Rack, Brett Ferguson, Mitchell Hill — were assistant coaches with him at Winthrop before he moved to Cullowhee, North Carolina. (His video assistant, too, Matt Erps, was a walk-on at the Rock Hill school while Prosser was there.)

When the move becomes official, Prosser will be Winthrop’s sixth head coach since becoming a D1 program in 1987. He’ll succeed Steve Vacendak (1986-92), Dan Kenney (1993-98), Gregg Marshall (1998-2007), Randy Peele (2007-12) and Pat Kelsey (2012-2021). With Prosser, all but now two of those coaches did not have D1 head coaching experience before taking the Winthrop mantle.

Winthrop will still expect to be a perennial power in the Big South Conference and mid-major basketball: The Eagles have won Big South Conference tournament titles two years in a row and have made 11 NCAA tournament appearances since 1999.

This story will be updated.

Winthrop is expected to hire Western Carolina’s Mark Prosser as its head coach, source told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 1, 2021