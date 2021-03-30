College Sports

Transfer portal claims first player from Frank Martin’s Gamecocks

South Carolina sophomore guard Trae Hannibal has entered the transfer portal, according to VerbalCommits.com.

Hannibal is the first — and might not be the last — Gamecock to transfer. There are more than 1,000 Division I basketball players in the transfer portal nationally due to the expectation that the NCAA won’t require transfers to sit out a season.

A local recruit who starred at Hartsville High, Hannibal played off the bench in 20 games for South Carolina this season, often spelling Seventh Woods and Jermaine Couisnard at point guard. A burly, physical 6-foot-3, 220-pound guard, Hannibal averaged six points per game this season and shot 43.8% from the field.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

