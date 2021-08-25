Charlotte Observer Logo
Charlottefive Logo

College Sports

Gardner-Webb has the youngest college football coach in Division I. He loves that fact.

By Steve Lyttle Correspondent

Gardner-Webb football coach Trey Lamb leads his team onto the field before the Bulldogs’ game against Presbyterian at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs this spring. Lamb is pushing what he says is a fun brand of Bulldog football, including a new logo and new uniforms.
Gardner-Webb football coach Trey Lamb leads his team onto the field before the Bulldogs’ game against Presbyterian at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs this spring. Lamb is pushing what he says is a fun brand of Bulldog football, including a new logo and new uniforms. Jeff Sochko Jeff Sochko

More from the series

All-Carolina College Kickoff 2021

Your guide to every Division I football team in NC and SC

Expand All
He’s the face of UNC and a Heisman favorite. Still, an emptiness eats at Sam Howell.

He’s the face of UNC and a Heisman favorite. Still, an emptiness eats at Sam Howell.
South Carolina tailback Kevin Harris never sought the spotlight. It found him anyway

South Carolina tailback Kevin Harris never sought the spotlight. It found him anyway
NC A&T has one of college football’s top running backs. Aggies aim to dominate Big South

NC A&T has one of college football’s top running backs. Aggies aim to dominate Big South
Gardner-Webb has the youngest college football coach in Division I. He loves that fact.

Gardner-Webb has the youngest college football coach in Division I. He loves that fact.

It’s been more than 18 months since Tre Lamb was named Gardner-Webb’s head football coach and inherited the title of youngest head coach in Division 1 college football.

“No,” Lamb answered when asked if he’s weary of the subject being brought up.

“I want to stay young,” he said.

“I have a young family, I’m doing something I’ve wanted to do, and it’s a special time of my life,” Lamb, now 31, adds. “I won’t want it to go by too fast.”

Lamb conducted an overhaul of Gardner-Webb’s program when he arrived early in 2020.

“It was all so new last year,” he said. “We flipped the roster. We installed a new culture. We’re where I wanted to be.”

Junior running back Narii Gaither, of Rock Hill, said there has been a noticeable change in the program since Lamb arrived.

“There is a lot of new energy,” said Gaither, one of the standouts in the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ four-game spring season who rushed for 349 yards and three touchdowns. “We have developed core values.”

For many fans, this fall will be the first time to see the new-look Gardner-Webb football program. Lamb said fans should notice a few things.

“We will play extremely hard,” he said. “We’ll play with maximum effort. And we’ll do it with a smile on our faces.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

“It will be a fun brand of football, with a new logo and new uniforms. We will play hard.”

This fall’s Gardner-Webb team also will have more experience than the unit that went 2-2 in the spring. All 11 starters return on defense, and eight are back on offense.

One key spot to watch will be quarterback. Sophomore Jy Tolen was the backup in the spring and figures to inherit the starting role, with Carlton Aiken graduated. But Tayvon Bowers, a Wake Forest transfer, and freshman Kendall McKoy are also in the mix.

Can’t-miss game

Campbell, Oct. 6

The game against Campbell could be a measuring stick for both teams. Gardner-Webb is picked sixth in the conference, and Campbell is the No. 5 pick. A Gardner-Webb victory over the Camels would indicate that the Runnin’ Bulldogs are on pace to become a league contender.

A successful season is …

Three conference victories and maybe a victory over Western Carolina. Gardner-Webb, like its head coach, is young. Tre Lamb is building the program, but the Runnin’ Bulldogs appear to be a year or so away from becoming a contender. Part of that growth would depend on development by the offense.

Gardner-Webb top players to watch

Gardner-Webb football schedule

Follow more of our reporting on All-Carolina College Kickoff 2021
See all 3 stories
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

All-Carolina College Kickoff 2021

Your guide to every Division I football team in NC and SC

Back to Story