WATCH Charlotte coach Will Healy go full ‘Club Lit,’ running to celebrate an INT

Charlotte’s 49ers lost their first two games of the season, but coach Will Healy has not lost any enthusiasm.

The 49ers dominated North Texas on the road Saturday, and Healy showed off his spirit after a big play in the fourth quarter.

Ben DeLuca got an interception -- the 10th defensive turnover of his career -- and took off near the 49ers sideline, running towards the North Texas endzone.

As DeLuca passed him, Healy, 35, squated and then took off sprinting, running alongside DeLuca for about 25 yards.

DeLuca eventually got pushed out of bounds and Healy got knocked over. But Healy got right back up and the 49ers kept rolling.

Charlotte celebrates wins by turning its locker room into a makeshift club it calls “Club Lit.” Saturday, the players surely had a lot to celebrate, including their coach’s long run.

Ben DeLuca with the pick and return into North Texas territory. DeLuca now has 10 career takeaways



Sets up another CHARLOTTE touchdown, with Calvin Camp scoring from 14 yards out.



CHARLOTTE 49

North Texas 21



9:51 | pic.twitter.com/xhDPeFVJgK — CHARLOTTE FOOTBALL (@CharlotteFTBL) October 11, 2020