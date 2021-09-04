Grant DuBose worked in an Alabama Walmart last season. Friday, he led Charlotte past Duke

Charlotte 49erss wide receiver, Grant DuBose, center, celebrates in the end zone after scoring his second touchdown of the game against Duke at Jerry Richardson Stadium on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Charlotte, NC. mrodriguez@charlotteobserver.com

What a difference a season makes.

The Charlotte 49ers scored its first win over a Power 5 program, defeating Duke 31 to 28. Following a 2-4 season including a 53-19 loss to the Blue Devils in 2020, the 49ers found a way, overcoming a 255-yard, three-touchdown performance form Duke running back Mataeo Durant.

Six lead changes, two of which came in the last two minutes, made for an instant classic. 14,125 fans under the lights. First ACC school traveling to Charlotte. Biggest win in program history. This was new for Charlotte.

This was new for Grant DuBose.

“Last year at this time, I was working (at Wal-Mart). I was waiting on an opportunity. James (Foster) came down — we’re both from the same city — and we got some good work in. He was very consistent in pushing for me to get up here,” DuBose said. “I just want to thank God, thank Coach Healy and thank James for the opportunity to be here and do what I do.”

“It honestly doesn’t even feel real,” he added, drawing a smile from Healy, Chris Reynolds and Tyler Murray. “I’ve been taking in this whole week just imagining myself playing Duke and just being in this atmosphere. It’s honestly surreal. I’m not really used to all of these lights and cameras in my face, but it feels so good. I’m happy to be here right now.”

DuBose, a Division II transfer from Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, made his debut for Charlotte. Grant played in 10 games at Miles his freshman season, recording 8 catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. Friday, he recorded four catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

His first catch as a 49er went for 56 yards and a touchdown when Reynolds found him over the middle to put Charlotte on the board first. Fast forward to the fourth quarter, where DuBose accounted for 45 yards on the lead-changing drive capped off by a nine-yard touchdown catch.

Before Friday’s game, Grant’s last collegiate snaps came in November of 2019; Miles College canceled its 2020 season due to the pandemic.

James Foster, an Alabama native and Texas A&M transfer who committed to the 49ers in December 2020, immediately began trying to bring local talent with him to Charlotte. Foster met DuBose at a camp and was taken back by the wideout’s 6-foot-2, 200-pound frame. He immediately began pitching the 49ers’ culture that Healy has instilled over the past three seasons.

“This summer the NCAA allowed you to basically try out guys. We were bringing a couple of Power 5 transfers in and were deciding between maybe four or five,” Healy said. “James Foster calls coach Carney and says, ‘I don’t know who you’re thinking about taking, but there’s this guy from Miles College who looks pretty good.’ In walks Mr. Grant DuBose and he wasn’t even close to all of the rest of them.”

DuBose made an instant impact at practice, battling with defensive back Jonnie Pitman the first day of practice and making play after play. His teammates call him “juice”, and he showed why as he carried a Blue Devils defender nearly ten yards following a catch in the fourth quarter.

Healy teared up when DuBose spoke following the game, stressing that he doesn’t take this feeling for granted.

“Yesterday when we were checking into the hotel room, I was watching Grant walk in. He had his phone out recording everything. He’s a guy who just doesn’t take it for granted and is so grateful for the opportunity. The dude fights his rear end off every day because he’s so excited to be here. He’s got an amazing spirit about him. He’s genuine. He’s fit in extremely well.”

From working at Wal-Mart in Montgomery, Alabama, to catching touchdowns in a program-defining win for Charlotte, DuBose has found his place.