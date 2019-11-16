After 0-2 ‘reality check,’ Davidson gets untracked against UNC Wilmington

Davidson freshman Hyunjung Lee (1) scored 11 points in the Wildcats’ 87-49 victory Saturday against UNC Wilmington. Tim Cowie/DavidsonPhotos.com

Much is expected of Davidson’s basketball team this season. Saturday -- three games into their schedule -- the Wildcats began to deliver.

The Wildcats hammered UNC Wilmington 87-49 at Belk Arena, winning for the first time after opening with two losses. For a team that is expected to challenge for the Atlantic 10 title and perhaps more, it was time to get untracked.

“It was a reality check, for me and our team,” said junior guard Kellan Grady, who scored 14 points, had nine rebounds and four assists against the Seahawks (2-2). “I’ve never been on a team that was 0-2; I’m not sure about the rest of the guys. We worked hard this offseason, but we didn’t envision starting 0-2. Despite all the buzz around us, the preseason polls, the articles about our players, it was definitely a wake-up call.

“It gave us a new perspective. We still have a lot of work to do. We’re a very talented team. But it takes five guys on the court for all that to jell.”

The 49ers opened with losses to 22nd-ranked Auburn and Mecklenburg County rival Charlotte. At no point during those games did it seem like the Wildcats were clicking, offensively or defensively. That changed against UNCW, as the Wildcats never trailed. Five Davidson players scored in double figures -- Grady, forward Luka Brajkovic (a career-high 21), guard Carter Collins (13, seven rebounds), guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson (12, seven rebounds and four assists) and freshman forward Hyunjung Lee (11). Seven Wildcats played at least 16 minutes.

The Wildcats held the Seahawks to 37.3 percent shooting and outrebounded them 39-24. But the biggest factor was Davidson’s ability to get the ball early in the game to the 6-foot-10 Brajkovic, who had 17 points in the first half.

“Coach (Bob McKillop) made a big emphasis on putting the ball inside,” said Brajkovic, a sophomore from Austria. “The passes I got were amazing all the time. There wasn’t much I had to do. We scouted them perfectly.”

Brajkovic gained about 30 pounds in the offseason and now weighs 250. That extra bulk showed against the Seahawks, as he backed down defenders for short, feathery hook shots. He made 10 of 14 shots, including a 3-pointer for good measure.

“I felt really comfortable today,” Brajkovic said. “Their bigs are strong and physical. The offseason program really helped.”

Brajkovic got in foul trouble against Auburn and Charlotte, and was averaging 4.5 points entering the UNCW game.

“Luka is a big part of what we do,” said McKillop. “The inside-outside game is what we have to do. Because we have such terrific 3-point shooters and willing passers, Luka is a great weapon for us. That showed tonight.”

Davidson continues a challenging nonconference schedule this week with a home game Tuesday against Nevada and a matchup Friday against Wake Forest at Spectrum Center. The Wildcats face Marquette in the first round of the Orlando Invitational on Nov. 28. Games at Loyola-Chicago and Vanderbilt await in December.

“We’ve got our hands full this preseason,” said Grady. “As long as we stick to our principles and trust each other, we’ll be OK.