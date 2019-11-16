College Basketball
Luka Brajkovic scores 21, leads Davidson to first victory of season
Sophomore forward Luka Brajkovic scored 21 points -- 17 in the first half -- as Davidson blitzed UNC Wilmington 87-49 Saturday at Belk Arena.
Davidson (1-2) avoided the program’s first 0-3 start since 2013.
Brajkovic, who at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds has put on about 30 pounds from his freshman playing weight, was nearly unstoppable in the post, making 10 of 14 shots shots, including a 3-pointer in the first half. Junior guard Kellan Grady added 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats, who led 41-30 at halftime. The Wildcats shot 55 percent from the field and outrebounded UNCW 39-24.
Davidson also got 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists from guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson. Freshman forward Hyunjung Lee scored 11 points and had four rebounds.
The Seahawks (2-2) got 14 points from Jaylen Sims (Charlotte’s United Faith).
Davidson plays again Tuesday against Nevada at Belk Arena. The Seahawks are host to N.C. Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Comments