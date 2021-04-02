It’s official: Winthrop welcomes Mark Prosser as Eagles’ new basketball coach

Mark Prosser joins Winthrop after being the head coach at Western Carolina AP

Mark Prosser will be back on the Winthrop bench starting with the 2021-22 men’s basketball season — this time as the Eagles’ new head coach.

Prosser, the 42-year-old son of the late, legendary head coach Skip Prosser, was officially hired as Winthrop’s head basketball coach Friday. It’s Mark Prosser’s third head coaching job of his career.

“We’ll represent this (program) in the right way,” Prosser said.

Prosser was an assistant coach at Winthrop under now-gone Pat Kelsey for six years before being hired at Western Carolina in March 2018. Kelsey at the time called Prosser’s move to Western Carolina “a grand slam hire. ... He is a terrific basketball mind who is highly respected in our profession. He has been an integral part of our success here at Winthrop. Those that know Mark like I do would all agree.”

Most of Prosser’s current coaching staff at WCU — Tony Rack, Brett Ferguson, Mitchell Hill — were assistant coaches with him at Winthrop before he moved to Cullowhee, North Carolina. (His video assistant, Matt Erps, was a walk-on player at the Rock Hill school while Prosser was there, too.)

Prosser is Winthrop’s sixth head coach since becoming a Division I program in 1987. He’ll succeed Steve Vacendak (1986-92), Dan Kenney (1993-98), Gregg Marshall (1998-2007), Randy Peele (2007-12) and Kelsey (2012-2021).

With Prosser, all but now two of those coaches did not have D1 head coaching experience before taking the Winthrop mantle.

“We know you’re going to thrive here,” Winthrop president George Hynd said Friday to Prosser.

Prosser was briefly head coach at Division II Brevard College before joining Kelsey’s staff at Winthrop. He also coached under Mike Young at Wofford College and for Pat Flannery at Bucknell University.

He is a native of Wheeling, West Virginia and played at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.

What team will the next coach be inheriting?

It’s no secret that Winthrop’s roster has changed since Kelsey announced his departure a week ago.

Three players — Adonis Arms, Charles Falden and Josh Corbin — have entered the transfer portal. Big South Player of the Year Chandler Vaudrin reportedly will forego his final season and enter the NBA Draft.

And most recently, a Winthrop signee who was part of the 2021 class, Reyne Smith, announced that he’ll be following Kelsey to the College of Charleston instead of descending on Rock Hill. (The university let him out of his NLI, Smith told The Herald Thursday.)

Even with the expected lineup attrition, though, Winthrop’s status as a perennial power in the Big South will be unchanged: The Eagles have won Big South Conference tournament titles two years in a row and have made 11 NCAA tournament appearances since 1999.

