Hough begins at No. 1 in preseason Sweet 16 poll

Hough High is the preseason No. 1 team in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. The Huskies return 16 starters and 35 lettermen from a N.C. 4AA semifinalist and are primed for a run at their first state title.
This season, all teams in the newspaper’s coverage area who play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association, N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association or S.C. High School League are eligible for the poll.
The Observer’s Preseason Sweet 16
- Hough
- Mallard Creek
- Charlotte Catholic
- South Pointe
- Charlotte Christian
- Myers Park
- Butler
- Richmond Senior
- Indian Trail Sun Valley
- Vance
- Kings Mountain
- Lenoir Hibriten
- Harding
- AL Brown
- Shelby
- Maiden
