Hough quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward has committed to Temple and is one of at least a dozen Division I recruits on the Huskies team, which begins the season No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Hough quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward has committed to Temple and is one of at least a dozen Division I recruits on the Huskies team, which begins the season No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Hough quarterback Kennique Bonner-Steward has committed to Temple and is one of at least a dozen Division I recruits on the Huskies team, which begins the season No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

High School Sports

Hough begins at No. 1 in preseason Sweet 16 poll

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

August 14, 2018 04:54 PM

Hough High is the preseason No. 1 team in the Charlotte Observer’s Sweet 16 poll. The Huskies return 16 starters and 35 lettermen from a N.C. 4AA semifinalist and are primed for a run at their first state title.

This season, all teams in the newspaper’s coverage area who play in the N.C. High School Athletic Association, N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association or S.C. High School League are eligible for the poll.

The Observer’s Preseason Sweet 16

(Click team name for feature story, photos, videos)

  1. Hough
  2. Mallard Creek
  3. Charlotte Catholic
  4. South Pointe
  5. Charlotte Christian
  6. Myers Park
  7. Butler
  8. Richmond Senior

  9. Indian Trail Sun Valley
  10. Vance
  11. Kings Mountain
  12. Lenoir Hibriten
  13. Harding
  14. AL Brown
  15. Shelby
  16. Maiden

  Comments  