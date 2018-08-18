Butler dominates Scotland County in meeting of 4A state powers

A heavy rainstorm Saturday, mixed with lightning, forced a one-hour, 18-minute delay during the first quarter of Butler’s 47-19 win over Scotland County at Memorial Stadium.

The look above Memorial Stadium. pic.twitter.com/XBAZ7s8CMc — Langston Wertz Jr. (@langstonwertzjr) August 18, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

But when the teams came back on the field, with 34 seconds left in the opening period, the Bulldogs turned what looked like a potentially tight game into a blowout.

Ahead 7-0 before the delay, Butler outscored Scotland County 20-6 in the second quarter, at one point scoring twice in six plays. The Bulldogs (1-0) scored 33 points in the second and third quarters, overwhelming Scotland County with their size at the line of scrimmage and with the speed of their ball carriers.

By the second half, this looked like a bona fide mismatch.

“I loved how we responded to the delay,” Butler coach Brian Hales said. “I was so proud of how well the guys played.”

Records

Butler is 1-0, Scotland is 0-1.

Three Who Mattered

Butler Bulldog running back Keyon Lesane runs for a first down during Saturday’s game against Scotland County at Memorial Stadium. Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer







Keyon Lesane, Butler: N.C. state recruit was simply the fastest player on the field Saturday, often beating Scotland County players who had angles on him. He was named game MVP after catching two passes for 86 yards for two touchdowns and rushing six times for 60 yards.

Christian Peters, Butler: Senior quarterback missed his first three passes, but completed 12-of-13 to finish the game. He had 226 yards passing and three touchdowns. He also ran for 39 yards.

Shyheam McQueen, Scotland County: On a night when starting quarterback Bruce Wall was injured during the game and carried out of the game on a stretcher (no update was available on his condition), McQueen had to play some quarterback as well as his natural running back position. He ran 18 times for 88 yards.

What’s Next

Butler plays Mallard Creek at the Matthews SportsPlex. Scotland County hosts Durham Hillside.

Boxscore

Scotland County 0 6 0 13 – 19

Butler 7 20 13 7 –47

First Quarter

B: Jamal Worthy 1 run (Sulli Lewis kick)

Second Quarter

B: Keyon Lesane 74 pass from Christian Peters (Lewis kick)

S: Bruce Wall 53 run (kick failed)

B: Josh Barnette 14 pass from Peters (Lewis kick)

B: Quasean Holmes 5 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

B: Lesane 12 pass from Peters (Lewis kick)

B: Navarreo Rorie 15 run (kick blocked)

S: Shyheam McQueen 4 run (Andrew Oswald kick)

Fourth Quarter

B: Quasean Holmes 4 run (Lewis kick)

S: Tyler Barfield 1 run (kick blocked)

Videos