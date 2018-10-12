Friday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Mallard Creek
4A
idle
6-0
Hopewell
2
Hough
4A
idle
7-0
North Mecklenburg
3
Charlotte Christian
4A
d. Metrolina Christian 48-0
7-0
at Charlotte Latin
4
Charlotte Catholic
3A
d. Piedmont 41-0
6-1
Parkwood
5
Vance
4A
idle
6-1
at West Charlotte
6
Richmond Senior
4A
d. Hoke County 53-0
6-1
at Lumberton
7
Butler
4A
idle
5-2
at Hickory Ridge
8
Myers Park
4A
idle
6-1
East Mecklenburg
9
Rock Hill South Pointe
4A
d. Richland Northeast 68-0
7-1
Ridge View (SC)
10
Central Cabarrus
3A
lost 33-13 to Northwest Cabarrus
7-1
at Concord
11
Weddington
3A
d. Parkwood 49-0
7-1
Marvin Ridge
12
Hunter Huss
3A
d. Crest 14-0
8-0
Forestview
13
West Mecklenburg
4A
idle
6-1
idle
14
Crest
3A
lost 14-0 to Hunter Huss
6-2
North Gaston
15
Hibriten
2A
d. Draughn 70-0
7-0
at East Burke
16
Northwest Cabarrus
3A
d. Central Cabarrus 33-13
8-0
at AL Brown
Note: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools did not play Friday due to damage from Tropical Storm Michael.
Scores
North Carolina
Alexander Central 49, McDowell County 0
Alleghany County 21, East Wilkes 13
Arden Christ School 28, Charlotte Latin 13
Ashe County 49, Wilkes Central 20
Asheville Reynolds 37, Asheville 14
Bear Grass 46, Columbia 18
Belmont South Point 35, East Rutherford 24
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 58, Community Christian 30
Boonville Starmount 42, West Wilkes 8
Brevard 55, Franklin 7
Canton Pisgah 29, East Henderson 15
Catawba Bandys 35, East Lincoln 14
Charlotte Catholic 41, Monroe Piedmont 0
Charlotte Christian 48, Metrolina Christian Academy 0
Charlotte Northside Christian 55, Fayetteville Christian 0
Charlotte Providence Day 42, Charlotte Country Day 6
Cherokee 21, Andrews 0
Cherryville 34, Monroe Union Academy 24
Claremont Bunker Hill 26, East Burke 21
Clayton Cleveland 62, Smithfield-Selma 0
Clinton 37, Goldsboro 28
Concord Cox Mill 21, Kannapolis Brown 13
Concord First Assembly 43, Quality Education Academy 14
Concord Robinson 18, Concord 0
East Bend Forbush 10, Surry Central 0
East Bladen 35, St. Pauls 24
East Davidson 35, Central Davidson 0
East Surry 70, Winston-Salem Prep 6
Eastern Wayne 20, Pikeville Aycock 14
Elizabeth City Northeastern 23, Currituck County 13
Erwin Triton 15, Cameron Union Pines 7
Fayetteville Britt 20, Pembroke Swett 10
Fayetteville Pine Forest 55, Fayetteville Smith 0
Fayetteville Sanford 34, Fayetteville Westover 19
Fayetteville Seventy-First 21, Scotland 6
Franklinton 37, Wilson Fike 36
Gastonia Huss 14, Shelby Crest 0
Goldsboro Rosewood 43, Salemburg Lakewood 13
Greensboro Dudley 42, Western Guilford 21
Greensboro Grimsley 45, High Point Central 13
Hendersonville 41, Sylva Smoky Mountain 28
High Point Christian Academy 42, Southlake Christian 14
Hope Mills South View 20, Cape Fear 16
Jacksonville 35, West Carteret 3
Kernersville McGuinness 17, North Stokes 0
Lenoir Hibriten 70, Valdese Draughn 0
Marshville Forest Hills 55, East Montgomery 7
Mitchell County 54, Madison County 0
Monroe Sun Valley 25, Monroe 20
Mooresboro Jefferson 68, Gastonia Highland Tech 12
Morganton Freedom 58, South Caldwell 14
Morganton Patton 23, West Iredell 7
Mount Airy 57, South Stokes 7
Mount Pleasant 28, Anson County 23
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 54, Davidson Community School 24
Murphy 49, Hayesville 7
North Davidson 27, Lexington 0
North Duplin 23, Rose Hill Union 6
North Johnston 32, Farmville Central 29
North Lincoln 21, Maiden 19
North Stanly 55, Albemarle 0
North Surry 48, Winston-Salem Carver 6
North Wake Saints 16, Harrells Christian 14
Northwest Cabarrus 33, Central Cabarrus 13
Oak Grove 28, West Davidson 5
Polk County 59, Avery County 27
Princeton 69, Newton Grove Hobbton 14
Richmond County 53, Hoke County 0
Rocky Mount Academy 29, Southampton Academy, Va. 18
South Johnston 49, West Johnston 0
South Stanly 42, West Montgomery 0
Spring Lake Overhills 22, Fayetteville Byrd 20
Statesville 55, North Iredell 0
Swain County 39, Rosman 7
Tarboro 61, Pamlico County 0
Thomasville 29, South Rowan 8
Topsail 22, Wilmington Laney 20
Trinity Christian 55, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0
Village Christian 50, North Raleigh Christian 0
Warsaw Kenan 62, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Watauga County 49, Hickory St. Stephens 7
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0
Waynesville Tuscola 15, North Buncombe 14
Weddington 49, Monroe Parkwood 0
West Columbus 38, West Bladen 24
West Craven 29, Greene Central 6
West Henderson 36, North Henderson 0
West Lincoln 20, Lincolnton 14
West Stokes 52, Winston-Salem Atkins 0
Whiteville 27, Red Springs 24
Wilmington Hoggard 42, Wilmington Ashley 7
Winston-Salem Parkland 53, North Forsyth 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Charlotte Ardrey Kell vs. Charlotte Harding, ppd. to Nov 9th.
Charlotte Mallard Creek vs. Huntersville Hopewell, ppd. to Oct 19th.
Charlotte Providence vs. West Mecklenburg, ppd. to Nov 9th.
Cornelius Hough vs. North Mecklenburg, ppd. to Oct 19th.
East Forsyth vs. Kernersville Glenn, ccd.
East Mecklenburg vs. Mint Hill Rocky River, ppd. to Nov 9th.
Eastern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford, ppd.
Eden Morehead vs. Northeast Guilford, ppd.
Edenton Holmes vs. Washington County, ppd.
Matthews Butler vs. Charlotte Independence, ppd. to Nov 9th.
Mooresville vs. Lake Norman, ppd. to Oct 19th.
Northern Guilford vs. Person, ppd.
Reidsville vs. Burlington Cummings, ppd. to Oct 15th.
South Iredell vs. West Rowan, ppd. to Oct 15th.
South Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Berry Tech, ppd. to Nov 9th.
West Charlotte vs. Charlotte Vance, ppd. to Oct 19th.
South Carolina
A.C. Flora 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7
Abbeville 36, Silver Bluff 7
Andrew Jackson 41, Lewisville 6
Andrew Jackson Academy 64, Summerville Faith Christian 0
Andrews 40, Latta 12
Baptist Hill 78, Charleston Charter 0
Battery Creek 13, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12
Beaufort Academy 60, Cathedral Academy 6
Belton-Honea Path 27, Pickens 10
Berkeley 48, James Island 21
Bishop England 33, Academic Magnet 6
Blackville-Hilda 23, Estill 0
Boiling Springs 42, Hillcrest 21
Brookland-Cayce 31, Midland Valley 13
C.A. Johnson 14, Eau Claire 10
C.E. Murray 22, Branchville 12
Carolina Forest 56, St. James 13
Carvers Bay 68, Johnsonville 0
Central 49, Chesterfield 0
Clarendon Hall Academy 36, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0
Conway 21, South Florence 13
D.W. Daniel 45, Walhalla 14
Dillon 48, Aynor 0
Dutch Fork 51, Lexington 7
First Baptist 46, Heathwood Hall 0
Florence Christian 24, Dillon Christian 7
Gaffney 48, Riverside 14
Goose Creek 13, Wando 6
Gray Collegiate Academy 43, Calhoun County 22
Greer 55, Berea 0
Hammond 41, Laurence Manning Academy 23
Hilton Head Prep 30, Dorchester Academy 22
Indian Land 57, W.J. Keenan 0
Irmo 42, Lugoff-Elgin 22
Jefferson Davis Academy 83, Laurens Academy 44
Lower Richland 22, Lakewood 14
Manning 28, Waccamaw 7
May River 30, Beaufort 7
McBee 36, Great Falls 0
Myrtle Beach 21, Marlboro County 0
Newberry 49, Clinton 12
North Augusta 34, South Aiken 24
North Central 16, Lee Central 12
North Myrtle Beach 41, Darlington 7
Northside Christian 50, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 18
Northwestern 21, Nation Ford 20
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 55, Philip Simmons 0
Pee Dee Academy 41, Williamsburg Academy 8
Providence HomeSchool 48, Conway Christian School 14
Richard Winn Academy 48, Calhoun Academy 6
Robert E. Lee Academy 27, Carolina Academy 16
Saluda 41, Fox Creek 0
Seneca 45, Powdersville 21
Southside 50, Broome 7
Southside Christian 39, Blacksburg 0
Spring Valley 31, White Knoll 9
St. John’s 53, Military Magnet Academy 13
Strom Thurmond 18, Gilbert 13
Summerville 40, West Ashley 16
Thomas Heyward Academy 40, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 0
Timberland 48, Burke 0
Trinity Byrnes School 45, Greenwood Christian 14
Union County 48, Mid-Carolina 8
West Florence 63, Socastee 15
Whale Branch 29, Allendale-Fairfax 7
Whitmire 46, Calhoun Falls 0
Williston-Elko 46, North 0
Woodmont 31, Westside 28
Woodruff 52, Emerald 14
Next week’s games
North Carolina
FRIDAY
Albemarle at South Davidson
Alexander Central at St. Stephens
Ardrey Kell at Berry, 7
Ashe County at East Wilkes
Asheville School at Victory Christian, 7
Avery County at Charles D. Owen
Bandys at West Lincoln (Homecoming)
Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Bunker Hill at West Iredell
Butler at Hickory Ridge
Carolina Pride at Chesterfield
Carson at Statesville
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin, 7
Chatham Central at South Stanly (Homecoming/Senior Night), 7
Cherryville at Highland Tech
Christ School at Providence Day (Homecoming), 7
Concord First Assembly at Cannon School, 7
Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day
Cuthbertson at Sun Valley (Senior Night)
East Gaston at Shelby
East Mecklenburg at Myers Park, 7
East Montgomery at West Stanly
East Rutherford at Chase
Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant
Forestview at Hunter Huss (Homecoming)
Fred T. Foard at Draughn (Senior Night)
Hibriten at East Burke
Hopewell at Mallard Creek, 7
Independence at Garinger, 7
Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill
Kings Mountain at Burns (Senior Night)
Lake Norman at Mooresville
Lexington at South Rowan
Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter
Maiden at East Lincoln (Senior Night)
Marvin Ridge at Weddington
Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep
Newton Conover at North Lincoln
North Gaston at Crest
North Iredell at West Rowan (Homecoming)
Northside Christian at Hickory Grove (Senior Night), 7
North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7
North Stanly at North Rowan
Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown (Senior Night)
Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic
Piedmont at Monroe
Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 7
Providence at Olympic, 7
Richmond Senior at Lumberton
R.S. Central at South Point (Homecoming)
Salisbury at East Davidson
South Caldwell at Hickory (Homecoming)
South Iredell at East Rowan (Homecoming)
South Mecklenburg at Harding (Homecoming), 7
Statesville Christian at Hickory Hawks (at Lenoir Rhyne)
Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook
Union Academy vs. Community School of Davidson, 7
Vance at West Charlotte, 7
Watauga at McDowell
West Caldwell at Freedom
Saturday, October 20
Cabarrus Stallions at Carolina Crusaders, 5:30
Commonwealth Charter at Greensboro Panthers
Metrolina Christian at Rabun Gap Nacoochee (TN) (Homecoming/Senior Day), 2
SOUTH CAROLINA
Friday, October 19
Andrew Jackson at Central Pageland
Buford at Lee Central
Carolina Pride at Chesterfield
Cheraw at Marion
Chester at Fairfield Central
Great Falls at Lamar
Indian Land at Camden
Nation Ford at Rock Hill (Senior Night)
North Central at Lewisville
Northwestern at Fort Mill
Ridge View at South Pointe (Senior Night)
Westwood at Lancaster, 7
York at Richland Northeast
Saturday, October 20
Cabarrus Stallions at Carolina Crusaders, 5:30
BYE Weeks: Anson County, Christ the King, Clover, Patton, SouthLake Christian, West Mecklenburg.
--JAY EDWARDS
