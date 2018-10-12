Charlotte Country Day sophomore QB Russell Tabor (15) led the Buccaneers in a CISAA conference game with rival Providence Day Friday
High School Sports

Friday’s high school football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 12, 2018 10:36 PM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

This week

Rec

Next week

1

Mallard Creek

4A

idle

6-0

Hopewell

2

Hough

4A

idle

7-0

North Mecklenburg

3

Charlotte Christian

4A

d. Metrolina Christian 48-0

7-0

at Charlotte Latin

4

Charlotte Catholic

3A

d. Piedmont 41-0

6-1

Parkwood

5

Vance

4A

idle

6-1

at West Charlotte

6

Richmond Senior

4A

d. Hoke County 53-0

6-1

at Lumberton

7

Butler

4A

idle

5-2

at Hickory Ridge

8

Myers Park

4A

idle

6-1

East Mecklenburg

9

Rock Hill South Pointe

4A

d. Richland Northeast 68-0

7-1

Ridge View (SC)

10

Central Cabarrus

3A

lost 33-13 to Northwest Cabarrus

7-1

at Concord

11

Weddington

3A

d. Parkwood 49-0

7-1

Marvin Ridge

12

Hunter Huss

3A

d. Crest 14-0

8-0

Forestview

13

West Mecklenburg

4A

idle

6-1

idle

14

Crest

3A

lost 14-0 to Hunter Huss

6-2

North Gaston

15

Hibriten

2A

d. Draughn 70-0

7-0

at East Burke

16

Northwest Cabarrus

3A

d. Central Cabarrus 33-13

8-0

at AL Brown

Note: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools did not play Friday due to damage from Tropical Storm Michael.

Scores

North Carolina

Alexander Central 49, McDowell County 0

Alleghany County 21, East Wilkes 13

Arden Christ School 28, Charlotte Latin 13

Ashe County 49, Wilkes Central 20

Asheville Reynolds 37, Asheville 14

Bear Grass 46, Columbia 18

Belmont South Point 35, East Rutherford 24

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 58, Community Christian 30

Boonville Starmount 42, West Wilkes 8

Brevard 55, Franklin 7

Canton Pisgah 29, East Henderson 15

Catawba Bandys 35, East Lincoln 14

Charlotte Catholic 41, Monroe Piedmont 0

Charlotte Christian 48, Metrolina Christian Academy 0

Charlotte Northside Christian 55, Fayetteville Christian 0

Charlotte Providence Day 42, Charlotte Country Day 6

Cherokee 21, Andrews 0

Cherryville 34, Monroe Union Academy 24

Claremont Bunker Hill 26, East Burke 21

Clayton Cleveland 62, Smithfield-Selma 0

Clinton 37, Goldsboro 28

Concord Cox Mill 21, Kannapolis Brown 13

Concord First Assembly 43, Quality Education Academy 14

Concord Robinson 18, Concord 0

East Bend Forbush 10, Surry Central 0

East Bladen 35, St. Pauls 24

East Davidson 35, Central Davidson 0

East Surry 70, Winston-Salem Prep 6

Eastern Wayne 20, Pikeville Aycock 14

Elizabeth City Northeastern 23, Currituck County 13

Erwin Triton 15, Cameron Union Pines 7

Fayetteville Britt 20, Pembroke Swett 10

Fayetteville Pine Forest 55, Fayetteville Smith 0

Fayetteville Sanford 34, Fayetteville Westover 19

Fayetteville Seventy-First 21, Scotland 6

Franklinton 37, Wilson Fike 36

Gastonia Huss 14, Shelby Crest 0

Goldsboro Rosewood 43, Salemburg Lakewood 13

Greensboro Dudley 42, Western Guilford 21

Greensboro Grimsley 45, High Point Central 13

Hendersonville 41, Sylva Smoky Mountain 28

High Point Christian Academy 42, Southlake Christian 14

Hope Mills South View 20, Cape Fear 16

Jacksonville 35, West Carteret 3

Kernersville McGuinness 17, North Stokes 0

Lenoir Hibriten 70, Valdese Draughn 0

Marshville Forest Hills 55, East Montgomery 7

Mitchell County 54, Madison County 0

Monroe Sun Valley 25, Monroe 20

Mooresboro Jefferson 68, Gastonia Highland Tech 12

Morganton Freedom 58, South Caldwell 14

Morganton Patton 23, West Iredell 7

Mount Airy 57, South Stokes 7

Mount Pleasant 28, Anson County 23

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 54, Davidson Community School 24

Murphy 49, Hayesville 7

North Davidson 27, Lexington 0

North Duplin 23, Rose Hill Union 6

North Johnston 32, Farmville Central 29

North Lincoln 21, Maiden 19

North Stanly 55, Albemarle 0

North Surry 48, Winston-Salem Carver 6

North Wake Saints 16, Harrells Christian 14

Northwest Cabarrus 33, Central Cabarrus 13

Oak Grove 28, West Davidson 5

Polk County 59, Avery County 27

Princeton 69, Newton Grove Hobbton 14

Richmond County 53, Hoke County 0

Rocky Mount Academy 29, Southampton Academy, Va. 18

South Johnston 49, West Johnston 0

South Johnston 49, West Johnston 0

South Stanly 42, West Montgomery 0

Spring Lake Overhills 22, Fayetteville Byrd 20

Statesville 55, North Iredell 0

Swain County 39, Rosman 7

Tarboro 61, Pamlico County 0

Thomasville 29, South Rowan 8

Topsail 22, Wilmington Laney 20

Trinity Christian 55, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0

Village Christian 50, North Raleigh Christian 0

Warsaw Kenan 62, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Watauga County 49, Hickory St. Stephens 7

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 38, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0

Waynesville Tuscola 15, North Buncombe 14

Weddington 49, Monroe Parkwood 0

West Columbus 38, West Bladen 24

West Craven 29, Greene Central 6

West Henderson 36, North Henderson 0

West Lincoln 20, Lincolnton 14

West Stokes 52, Winston-Salem Atkins 0

Whiteville 27, Red Springs 24

Wilmington Hoggard 42, Wilmington Ashley 7

Winston-Salem Parkland 53, North Forsyth 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Charlotte Ardrey Kell vs. Charlotte Harding, ppd. to Nov 9th.

Charlotte Mallard Creek vs. Huntersville Hopewell, ppd. to Oct 19th.

Charlotte Providence vs. West Mecklenburg, ppd. to Nov 9th.

Cornelius Hough vs. North Mecklenburg, ppd. to Oct 19th.

East Forsyth vs. Kernersville Glenn, ccd.

East Mecklenburg vs. Mint Hill Rocky River, ppd. to Nov 9th.

Eastern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford, ppd.

Eden Morehead vs. Northeast Guilford, ppd.

Edenton Holmes vs. Washington County, ppd.

Matthews Butler vs. Charlotte Independence, ppd. to Nov 9th.

Mooresville vs. Lake Norman, ppd. to Oct 19th.

Northern Guilford vs. Person, ppd.

Reidsville vs. Burlington Cummings, ppd. to Oct 15th.

South Iredell vs. West Rowan, ppd. to Oct 15th.

South Mecklenburg vs. Charlotte Berry Tech, ppd. to Nov 9th.

West Charlotte vs. Charlotte Vance, ppd. to Oct 19th.

South Carolina

A.C. Flora 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7

Abbeville 36, Silver Bluff 7

Andrew Jackson 41, Lewisville 6

Andrew Jackson Academy 64, Summerville Faith Christian 0

Andrews 40, Latta 12

Baptist Hill 78, Charleston Charter 0

Battery Creek 13, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 12

Beaufort Academy 60, Cathedral Academy 6

Belton-Honea Path 27, Pickens 10

Berkeley 48, James Island 21

Bishop England 33, Academic Magnet 6

Blackville-Hilda 23, Estill 0

Boiling Springs 42, Hillcrest 21

Brookland-Cayce 31, Midland Valley 13

C.A. Johnson 14, Eau Claire 10

C.E. Murray 22, Branchville 12

Carolina Forest 56, St. James 13

Carvers Bay 68, Johnsonville 0

Central 49, Chesterfield 0

Clarendon Hall Academy 36, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0

Conway 21, South Florence 13

D.W. Daniel 45, Walhalla 14

Dillon 48, Aynor 0

Dutch Fork 51, Lexington 7

First Baptist 46, Heathwood Hall 0

Florence Christian 24, Dillon Christian 7

Gaffney 48, Riverside 14

Goose Creek 13, Wando 6

Gray Collegiate Academy 43, Calhoun County 22

Greer 55, Berea 0

Hammond 41, Laurence Manning Academy 23

Hilton Head Prep 30, Dorchester Academy 22

Indian Land 57, W.J. Keenan 0

Irmo 42, Lugoff-Elgin 22

Jefferson Davis Academy 83, Laurens Academy 44

Lower Richland 22, Lakewood 14

Manning 28, Waccamaw 7

May River 30, Beaufort 7

McBee 36, Great Falls 0

Myrtle Beach 21, Marlboro County 0

Newberry 49, Clinton 12

North Augusta 34, South Aiken 24

North Central 16, Lee Central 12

North Myrtle Beach 41, Darlington 7

Northside Christian 50, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 18

Northwestern 21, Nation Ford 20

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 55, Philip Simmons 0

Pee Dee Academy 41, Williamsburg Academy 8

Providence HomeSchool 48, Conway Christian School 14

Richard Winn Academy 48, Calhoun Academy 6

Robert E. Lee Academy 27, Carolina Academy 16

Saluda 41, Fox Creek 0

Seneca 45, Powdersville 21

Southside 50, Broome 7

Southside Christian 39, Blacksburg 0

Spring Valley 31, White Knoll 9

St. John’s 53, Military Magnet Academy 13

Strom Thurmond 18, Gilbert 13

Summerville 40, West Ashley 16

Thomas Heyward Academy 40, Bethesda Academy, Ga. 0

Timberland 48, Burke 0

Trinity Byrnes School 45, Greenwood Christian 14

Union County 48, Mid-Carolina 8

West Florence 63, Socastee 15

Whale Branch 29, Allendale-Fairfax 7

Whitmire 46, Calhoun Falls 0

Williston-Elko 46, North 0

Woodmont 31, Westside 28

Woodruff 52, Emerald 14

Next week’s games

North Carolina

FRIDAY

Albemarle at South Davidson

Alexander Central at St. Stephens

Ardrey Kell at Berry, 7

Ashe County at East Wilkes

Asheville School at Victory Christian, 7

Avery County at Charles D. Owen

Bandys at West Lincoln (Homecoming)

Bessemer City at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Bunker Hill at West Iredell

Butler at Hickory Ridge

Carolina Pride at Chesterfield

Carson at Statesville

Central Cabarrus at Concord

Charlotte Christian at Charlotte Latin, 7

Chatham Central at South Stanly (Homecoming/Senior Night), 7

Cherryville at Highland Tech

Christ School at Providence Day (Homecoming), 7

Concord First Assembly at Cannon School, 7

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Cuthbertson at Sun Valley (Senior Night)

East Gaston at Shelby

East Mecklenburg at Myers Park, 7

East Montgomery at West Stanly

East Rutherford at Chase

Forest Hills at Mount Pleasant

Forestview at Hunter Huss (Homecoming)

Fred T. Foard at Draughn (Senior Night)

Hibriten at East Burke

Hopewell at Mallard Creek, 7

Independence at Garinger, 7

Jay M. Robinson at Cox Mill

Kings Mountain at Burns (Senior Night)

Lake Norman at Mooresville

Lexington at South Rowan

Lincolnton at Lake Norman Charter

Maiden at East Lincoln (Senior Night)

Marvin Ridge at Weddington

Mountain Island Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Newton Conover at North Lincoln

North Gaston at Crest

North Iredell at West Rowan (Homecoming)

Northside Christian at Hickory Grove (Senior Night), 7

North Mecklenburg at Hough, 7

North Stanly at North Rowan

Northwest Cabarrus at A.L. Brown (Senior Night)

Parkwood at Charlotte Catholic

Piedmont at Monroe

Porter Ridge at Rocky River, 7

Providence at Olympic, 7

Richmond Senior at Lumberton

R.S. Central at South Point (Homecoming)

Salisbury at East Davidson

South Caldwell at Hickory (Homecoming)

South Iredell at East Rowan (Homecoming)

South Mecklenburg at Harding (Homecoming), 7

Statesville Christian at Hickory Hawks (at Lenoir Rhyne)

Stuart Cramer at Ashbrook

Union Academy vs. Community School of Davidson, 7

Vance at West Charlotte, 7

Watauga at McDowell

West Caldwell at Freedom

Saturday, October 20

Cabarrus Stallions at Carolina Crusaders, 5:30

Commonwealth Charter at Greensboro Panthers

Metrolina Christian at Rabun Gap Nacoochee (TN) (Homecoming/Senior Day), 2

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday, October 19

Andrew Jackson at Central Pageland

Buford at Lee Central

Carolina Pride at Chesterfield

Cheraw at Marion

Chester at Fairfield Central

Great Falls at Lamar

Indian Land at Camden

Nation Ford at Rock Hill (Senior Night)

North Central at Lewisville

Northwestern at Fort Mill

Ridge View at South Pointe (Senior Night)

Westwood at Lancaster, 7

York at Richland Northeast

Saturday, October 20

Cabarrus Stallions at Carolina Crusaders, 5:30

BYE Weeks: Anson County, Christ the King, Clover, Patton, SouthLake Christian, West Mecklenburg.

--JAY EDWARDS

