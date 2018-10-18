5 bold predictions about Friday’s prep football games

1. This is the game that Hough starts playing like a state championship contender: The Huskies began the season No. 1 in the Sweet 16 and nationally ranked in a few polls but just haven’t looked the part early in the season. A soft early-season schedule, plus struggles against Mooresville and Lake Norman in the past two games didn’t help. But playing rival North Meck at home Friday, plus games with Mallard Creek and Vance the next two weeks should get the Huskies’ attention. The real Hough is about to stand up.
2. The schedule won’t help West Mecklenburg, but it may not matter: All CMS teams got an unexpected bye due to Tropical Storm Michael last week. Most are playing Friday. Not West Meck, which had a scheduled bye. So the Hawks will be off from Oct. 5 to Oct. 26. Not good. West Meck, though, looks like it will go small 4A when the playoffs start and avoid heavyweights like Mallard Creek, Butler, Myers Park and Hough. That could allow the Hawks to make a serious title run, much like Harding in 2017.
3. Charlotte Latin will score on Charlotte Christian: With a chance to get in position for a Big South conference championship with an upset, Charlotte Latin will score against Charlotte Christian Friday. Latin averages nearly 30 points per game. Christian has allowed seven points all season and has four straight shutouts.
4. Charlotte Catholic’s defense will keep rolling: Charlotte Christian’s defense gets a lot of attention, but Catholic has allowed 30 points against a tougher schedule. Catholic has four shutouts and has allowed seven points in three weeks. Friday, the Cougars play host to Monroe Parkwood, which has lost four straight games.
5. Pine Lake Prep star will return as strong as ever: Pine Lake Prep running back/linebacker Kris Petroski was having a stellar junior season before fracturing his tibula in the first quarter against Gastonia Highland Tech two weeks ago. Petroski had 695 yards rushing and was averaging 7 yards per carry. He had surgery last week and will miss the remainder of the season. He should return for his senior year next fall, and will no longer be under the radar.
