The latest Associated Press statewide prep football poll 10.24.18

The latest Associated Press high school football poll
Class 4-A=
† 1. Wake Forest (8) (7-0) 89 1
† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (1) (7-0) 82 2
† 3. Cornelius Hough (8-0) 71 3
† 4. East Forsyth (8-0) 57 5
† (tie) Richmond County (7-1) 57 4
† 6. Charlotte Vance (7-1) 42 6
† 7. South Central Pitt (8-0) 36 8
† 8. Charlotte Myers Park (7-1) 21 9
† 9. Hope Mills South View (8-1) 15 7
†10. Matthews Butler (6-2) 13 10
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
^Class 3-A=
† 1. Havelock (8) (7-0) 89 1
† 2. Jacksonville (6-0) 77 2
† 3. Charlotte Catholic (8-1) 66 3
† 4. Gastonia Huss (9-0) 65 4
† 5. Southern Nash (6-0) 50 5
† 6. Weddington (8-1) 34 6
† 7. Charlotte Christian (1) (8-0) 29 7
† 8. Watauga County (9-0) 27 8
† 9. Shelby Crest (7-2) 13 9
†10. Northwest Cabarrus (9-0) 12 10
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Winston-Salem Parkland (10-0)11. <
^Class 2-A=
† 1. Lenoir Hibriten (8) (9-0) 89 1
† 2. Reidsville (1) (8-0) 78 2
† 3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (8-0) 76 3
† 4. East Duplin (6-1) 58 T4
† 5. North Davidson (8-1) 45 T4
† 6. South Granville (9-0) 44 6
† 7. Randleman (9-0) 36 7
† 8. East Rutherford (8-1) 18 9
† 9. South Columbus (8-0) 17 10
†10. Belmont South Point (7-2) 14 8
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
^Class 1-A=
† 1. Tarboro (9) (8-0) 90 1
† 2. Mt. Airy (9-0) 80 2
† 3. Edenton Holmes (7-1) 72 3
† 4. Murphy (7-1) 62 4
† 5. North Stanly (7-2) 41 6
† 6. Pamlico County (7-1) 37 7
† 7. Mitchell County (7-2) 31 8
† 8. Thomas Jefferson (9-0) 19 9
† 9. North Rowan (6-2) 18 5
†10. East Surry (7-2) 16 10
¶
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Princeton (7-0) 11. <
¶
¶ ___
¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
