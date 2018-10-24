The latest Associated Press statewide prep football poll 10.24.18

The latest Associated Press high school football poll

FLASH SALE: Only $0.99 per month Save on your first 3 months of digital access. Hurry! This offer won't last long. SAVE NOW

Class 4-A=

† 1. Wake Forest (8) (7-0) 89 1

† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (1) (7-0) 82 2

† 3. Cornelius Hough (8-0) 71 3

† 4. East Forsyth (8-0) 57 5

† (tie) Richmond County (7-1) 57 4

† 6. Charlotte Vance (7-1) 42 6

† 7. South Central Pitt (8-0) 36 8

† 8. Charlotte Myers Park (7-1) 21 9

† 9. Hope Mills South View (8-1) 15 7

†10. Matthews Butler (6-2) 13 10

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 3-A=

† 1. Havelock (8) (7-0) 89 1

† 2. Jacksonville (6-0) 77 2

† 3. Charlotte Catholic (8-1) 66 3

† 4. Gastonia Huss (9-0) 65 4

† 5. Southern Nash (6-0) 50 5

† 6. Weddington (8-1) 34 6

† 7. Charlotte Christian (1) (8-0) 29 7

† 8. Watauga County (9-0) 27 8

† 9. Shelby Crest (7-2) 13 9

†10. Northwest Cabarrus (9-0) 12 10

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Winston-Salem Parkland (10-0)11. <

^Class 2-A=

† 1. Lenoir Hibriten (8) (9-0) 89 1

† 2. Reidsville (1) (8-0) 78 2

† 3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (8-0) 76 3

† 4. East Duplin (6-1) 58 T4

† 5. North Davidson (8-1) 45 T4

† 6. South Granville (9-0) 44 6

† 7. Randleman (9-0) 36 7

† 8. East Rutherford (8-1) 18 9

† 9. South Columbus (8-0) 17 10

†10. Belmont South Point (7-2) 14 8

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 1-A=

† 1. Tarboro (9) (8-0) 90 1

† 2. Mt. Airy (9-0) 80 2

† 3. Edenton Holmes (7-1) 72 3

† 4. Murphy (7-1) 62 4

† 5. North Stanly (7-2) 41 6

† 6. Pamlico County (7-1) 37 7

† 7. Mitchell County (7-2) 31 8

† 8. Thomas Jefferson (9-0) 19 9

† 9. North Rowan (6-2) 18 5

†10. East Surry (7-2) 16 10

¶

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Princeton (7-0) 11. <

¶

¶ ___

¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Fayetteville Observer, Fayetteville; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.