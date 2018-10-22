Mallard Creeks’ Noah Kyei (99) sacks West Charlotte’s quarterback Josh Mahatha in the Mavericks’ 55-0 win.
What happens when 15 teams in Observer Sweet 16 football poll win? This.

By Langston Wertz Jr.

October 22, 2018 01:37 PM

Last week, 15 high school football teams ranked in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll played games. All 15 won.

So that means no change in this week’s poll.

Mallard Creek is still No. 1 followed by No. 2 Hough. The teams are scheduled to play Nov. 2 at Hough.

Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Mallard Creek

4A

7-0

1

2

Hough

4A

8-0

2

3

Charlotte Christian

IND

8-0

3

4

Charlotte Catholic

3A

7-1

4

5

Vance

4A

7-1

5

6

Richmond Senior

4A

7-1

6

7

Butler

4A

6-2

7

8

Myers Park

4A

7-1

8

9

Rock Hill South Pointe

3A

8-1

9

10

Weddington

3A

8-1

10

11

Gastonia Huss

3A

9-0

11

12

West Mecklenburg

4A

6-1

12

13

Northwest Cabarrus

3A

9-0

13

14

Central Cabarrus

3A

8-1

14

15

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

8-0

15
16. Boone Watauga3A9-016

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Concord Cox Mill (3A, 7-2); Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A, 7-2); Kings Mountain (3A, 7-2); Mooresville (4A, 7-2); Morganton Freedom (3A, 8-1)

  Comments  