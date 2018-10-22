What happens when 15 teams in Observer Sweet 16 football poll win? This.

Last week, 15 high school football teams ranked in the Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll played games. All 15 won.
So that means no change in this week’s poll.
Mallard Creek is still No. 1 followed by No. 2 Hough. The teams are scheduled to play Nov. 2 at Hough.
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
|Prvs.
1
Mallard Creek
4A
7-0
|1
2
Hough
4A
8-0
|2
3
Charlotte Christian
IND
8-0
|3
4
Charlotte Catholic
3A
7-1
|4
5
Vance
4A
7-1
|5
6
Richmond Senior
4A
7-1
|6
7
Butler
4A
6-2
|7
8
Myers Park
4A
7-1
|8
9
Rock Hill South Pointe
3A
8-1
|9
10
Weddington
3A
8-1
|10
11
Gastonia Huss
3A
9-0
|11
12
West Mecklenburg
4A
6-1
|12
13
Northwest Cabarrus
3A
9-0
|13
14
Central Cabarrus
3A
8-1
|14
15
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
8-0
|15
|16.
|Boone Watauga
|3A
|9-0
|16
Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Concord Cox Mill (3A, 7-2); Indian Trail Sun Valley (3A, 7-2); Kings Mountain (3A, 7-2); Mooresville (4A, 7-2); Morganton Freedom (3A, 8-1)
Comments