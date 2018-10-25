Butler head football coach Brian Hales, whose team is ranked No. 7 in the Observer Sweet 16 poll, will watch his team play Garinger on Friday night.
High School Sports

Thursday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

October 25, 2018 10:33 PM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

This week

Rec

Next week

1

Mallard Creek

4A

at North Meck, Fri

7-0

at Hough

2

Hough

4A

at West Charlotte, Fri

8-0

Mallard Creek

3

Charlotte Christian

IND

Providence Day, Fri

8-0

NCISAA playoffs

4

Charlotte Catholic

3A

d. Cuthbertson 42-7

9-1

Marvin Ridge

5

Vance

4A

d. Lake Norman 53-0

8-1

North Mecklenburg

6

Richmond Senior

4A

d. Fayetteville 71st 49-14

8-1

Scotland County

7

Butler

4A

at Garinger, Fri

6-2

East Mecklenburg

8

Myers Park

4A

at Porter Ridge, Fri

7-1

Independence

9

Rock Hill South Pointe

3A

at York, Fri

8-1

Bye

10

Weddington

3A

d. Monroe 51-14

9-1

at Cuthbertson

11

Gastonia Huss

3A

d. Stuart Cramer 10-7

10-0

at Ashbrook

12

West Mecklenburg

4A

South Mecklenburg, Fri.

6-1

vs. Berry at Waddell

13

Northwest Cabarrus

3A

d. Concord 24-14

10-0

at Cox Mill

14

Central Cabarrus

3A

Cox Mill, Fri

8-1

Concord Robinson

15

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

d. West Iredell 56-14

9-0

at Patton

16

Boone Watauga

3A

vs. Freedom, Fri

9-0

at West Caldwell

Scores

North Carolina

Vance 53, Lake Norman 0

Charlotte Latin 31, Charlotte Country Day 16

Charlotte Catholic 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 7

Belmont South Point 49, Chase 0

Boiling Springs crest 63, Burns 14

Catawba Bandys 49, Lake Norman Charter 0

Gastonia Ashbrook 28, North Gaston 21

Gastonia Huss 10, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 7

Hickory St. Stephens at South Caldwell, late

Kannapolis Brown 28, Concord Robinson 17

Kings Mountain 55, Gastonia Forestview, 16

Lake Norman Charter at Catawba Bandys, late

Lenoir Hibriten 56, West Iredell 14

Maiden 43, Newton-Conover 40

Marion McDowell 56, West Caldwell 6

Metrolina Christian 55, Hickory Grove 14

Monroe Parkwood 21, Unionville Piedmont 11

Morganton Patton 39, Claremont Bunker Hill 0

Mount Pleasant 47, East Montgomery 22

Newton Foard 63, East Burke 14

North Lincoln 36, Lincolnton 26

North Rowan 46, West Montgomery 7

North Stanly 64, North Moore 0

Northwest Cabarrus 24, Concord 14

Richmond Senior 49, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14

R-S Central 21, East Gaston 6

Shelby 31, East Rutherford 14

South Stanly 34, Albemarle 6

Thomas Jefferson 32, Mountain Island Charter 27

Weddington 51, Monroe 14

West Rowan 35, China Grove Carson 15

South Carolina

Chesterfield 63, Lewisville 24

Clover 41, Fort Mill 28

Columbia Ridge View 45, Lancaster 20

Covenant Day 55, Rock Hill Carolina 6

Lancaster Buford 21, Kershaw North Central 0

Rock Hill 28, Rock Hill Northwestern 21

Timmonsville 32, Great Falls 0

Friday’s Schedule

Anson County at West Stanly

Ardrey Kell at Olympic, 7

Berry at Providence, 7

Butler at Garinger, 7

Cherryville at Pine Lake Prep

Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King, 7

Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

East Lincoln at West Lincoln

Hickory at Alexander Central (Homecoming)

Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 7

Highland Tech at Union Academy (Senior Night)

Hough at West Charlotte, 7

Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg, 7

Mitchell at Avery County

Mooresville at Hopewell, 7

Myers Park at Porter Ridge

North Iredell at South Iredell

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, 7

Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 5

Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) at Northside Christian, 7

Rocky River at Independence, 7

R.S. Central at East Gaston

SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly, 7

South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg, 7

South Rowan at Central Davidson

South Stanly at Albemarle

Statesville at East Rowan

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter

Victory Christian at Hickory Hawks (at Lenoir Rhyne)

