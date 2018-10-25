Thursday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, Friday’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
This week
Rec
Next week
1
Mallard Creek
4A
at North Meck, Fri
7-0
at Hough
2
Hough
4A
at West Charlotte, Fri
8-0
Mallard Creek
3
Charlotte Christian
IND
Providence Day, Fri
8-0
NCISAA playoffs
4
Charlotte Catholic
3A
d. Cuthbertson 42-7
9-1
Marvin Ridge
5
Vance
4A
d. Lake Norman 53-0
8-1
North Mecklenburg
6
Richmond Senior
4A
d. Fayetteville 71st 49-14
8-1
Scotland County
7
Butler
4A
at Garinger, Fri
6-2
East Mecklenburg
8
Myers Park
4A
at Porter Ridge, Fri
7-1
Independence
9
Rock Hill South Pointe
3A
at York, Fri
8-1
Bye
10
Weddington
3A
d. Monroe 51-14
9-1
at Cuthbertson
11
Gastonia Huss
3A
d. Stuart Cramer 10-7
10-0
at Ashbrook
12
West Mecklenburg
4A
South Mecklenburg, Fri.
6-1
vs. Berry at Waddell
13
Northwest Cabarrus
3A
d. Concord 24-14
10-0
at Cox Mill
14
Central Cabarrus
3A
Cox Mill, Fri
8-1
Concord Robinson
15
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
d. West Iredell 56-14
9-0
at Patton
16
Boone Watauga
3A
vs. Freedom, Fri
9-0
|at West Caldwell
Scores
North Carolina
Vance 53, Lake Norman 0
Charlotte Latin 31, Charlotte Country Day 16
Charlotte Catholic 42, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 7
Belmont South Point 49, Chase 0
Boiling Springs crest 63, Burns 14
Catawba Bandys 49, Lake Norman Charter 0
Gastonia Ashbrook 28, North Gaston 21
Gastonia Huss 10, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 7
Hickory St. Stephens at South Caldwell, late
Kannapolis Brown 28, Concord Robinson 17
Kings Mountain 55, Gastonia Forestview, 16
Lake Norman Charter at Catawba Bandys, late
Lenoir Hibriten 56, West Iredell 14
Maiden 43, Newton-Conover 40
Marion McDowell 56, West Caldwell 6
Metrolina Christian 55, Hickory Grove 14
Monroe Parkwood 21, Unionville Piedmont 11
Morganton Patton 39, Claremont Bunker Hill 0
Mount Pleasant 47, East Montgomery 22
Newton Foard 63, East Burke 14
North Lincoln 36, Lincolnton 26
North Rowan 46, West Montgomery 7
North Stanly 64, North Moore 0
Northwest Cabarrus 24, Concord 14
Richmond Senior 49, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14
R-S Central 21, East Gaston 6
Shelby 31, East Rutherford 14
South Stanly 34, Albemarle 6
Thomas Jefferson 32, Mountain Island Charter 27
Weddington 51, Monroe 14
West Rowan 35, China Grove Carson 15
South Carolina
Chesterfield 63, Lewisville 24
Clover 41, Fort Mill 28
Columbia Ridge View 45, Lancaster 20
Covenant Day 55, Rock Hill Carolina 6
Lancaster Buford 21, Kershaw North Central 0
Rock Hill 28, Rock Hill Northwestern 21
Timmonsville 32, Great Falls 0
Friday’s Schedule
Anson County at West Stanly
Ardrey Kell at Olympic, 7
Berry at Providence, 7
Butler at Garinger, 7
Cherryville at Pine Lake Prep
Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King, 7
Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City
Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus
East Lincoln at West Lincoln
Hickory at Alexander Central (Homecoming)
Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 7
Highland Tech at Union Academy (Senior Night)
Hough at West Charlotte, 7
Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg, 7
Mitchell at Avery County
Mooresville at Hopewell, 7
Myers Park at Porter Ridge
North Iredell at South Iredell
Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, 7
Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 5
Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) at Northside Christian, 7
Rocky River at Independence, 7
R.S. Central at East Gaston
SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly, 7
South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg, 7
South Rowan at Central Davidson
South Stanly at Albemarle
Statesville at East Rowan
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter
Victory Christian at Hickory Hawks (at Lenoir Rhyne)
