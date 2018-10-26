Prep Football Update: Rainy weather forcing changes to Friday’s schedule

Earlier this week, nearly half of this week’s high school football games were moved from Friday to Thursday. The reason? An anticipated heavy dose of rain, and some wind, was expected in the area Friday, as the remnants of Hurricane Willa pushed through.

So while many teams played games Thursday night, in dry conditions, the rains arrived Friday and is already forcing more changes.

The Mallard Creek at North Mecklenburg football game, for example, will now be played at Mallard Creek. Independence has pushed back its Senior Night home game with Rocky River to Monday. And Myers Park’s game at Indian Trail Porter Ridge has been moved to Monroe High School to play on artificial turf.

The updated schedule is below.

Check here throughout the day for updates.

Friday’s high school football schedule

Games start at 7:30, unless noted

Anson County at West Stanly

Ardrey Kell at Olympic, 7

Berry at Providence, 7

Butler at Garinger, 7

Cherryville at Pine Lake Prep

Commonwealth Charter at Christ the King, 7

Community School of Davidson at Bessemer City

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

East Lincoln at West Lincoln

Hickory at Alexander Central

Hickory Ridge at East Mecklenburg, 7

Highland Tech at Union Academy, ppd, Monday, 7

Hough at West Charlotte, 7

Mitchell at Avery County

Mooresville at Hopewell, 7

Myers Park vs. Porter Ridge at Monroe High

North Iredell at South Iredell, ppd, Nov 9

North Mecklenburg at Mallard Creek, 7

Providence Day at Charlotte Christian, 7

Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 5

Rabun Gap Nacoochee (GA) at Northside Christian, 7

Rocky River at Independence, ppd, Mon, 6

R.S. Central at East Gaston

SouthLake Christian at Concord First Assembly, 7

South Mecklenburg at West Mecklenburg, 7

South Rowan at Central Davidson

South Stanly at Albemarle

Statesville at East Rowan, ppd, Nov. 9

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Mountain Island Charter

Victory Christian at Hickory Hawks (at Lenoir Rhyne)