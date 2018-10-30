10 burning questions about the upcoming high school basketball season

High school basketball practice began for private schools Monday and it begins for public schools Wednesday. Here are 10 burning questions about the upcoming season.

1. Is North Carolina ready for a shot clock?

Is N.C. high school basketball ready for the shot clock? We will find out this year. Steve Helber AP

Eight states nationally play with a shot clock in high school basketball. North Carolina is not one of them, but a few tournaments in the area will use a shot clock this season.

The first is the Carmel Christian Tip Off Classic Nov. 9-10 in southeast Charlotte. It will be followed by the National High School Showcase in Greensboro Nov. 16-17. Both tournaments are sponsored by Phenom Hoop Report, a regional scouting service that paid $3,000 for two wireless clocks.

The field for the nine-team event in Charlotte includes national power Oak Hill (Va.), Carmel Christian, Concord Cannon and Providence Day, but no in-state public school teams.

“Carmel is hosting the tournament, and the host school chose to use the shot clock and we are absolutely OK with their decision,” said Homar Ramirez, executive director of the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association. “I think that there’s still lots to be learned from a shot clock for high school basketball, and this is a good opportunity to learn.”

2. Can Independence repeat as N.C. 4A state champion?

In the past 30 years, 12 Mecklenburg County teams have won the 4A title, including West Charlotte four times and Independence twice, but no local team has repeated since the 1991 and ‘92 Lions. The Patriots were 31-1 last season and return three starters. Newcomer Tyler Harris, a 6-6 wing from Northside Christian, is a Western Carolina commit. He’s one of three Patriots committed to college (Matthew Smith, Murray State; Andra McKee, Queens). Coach Preston Davis said the target is bigger but he thinks his team can repeat.

3. Can Providence Day win a seventh straight CISAA conference title?

Last season, the Chargers won a share of their sixth straight league title. Providence Day is 53-3 against CISAA competition during the run, but graduated four starters, including three all-conference players (Devon Dotson, Isaac Suffren, Trey Wertz) and two multiple all-state selections (Dotson, Wertz). Only one starter - 6-6 center John Miralia, a Duke baseball commit - returns. No. 7 will be tough to get. But the Chargers will have a strong backcourt led by Davidson Day transfer Cyncier Harrison and Covenant Day transfer Drew Patterson. Patterson, a senior, led Covenant Day in scoring last year. Harrison, a sophomore, started as an eighth-grader at Davidson Day.

4. What team will make the biggest jump this season?

West Charlotte, 17-11 last season, returns top 40 national recruit Patrick Williams, a 6-8 forward committed to Florida State, all-conference guard Cartier Jernigan and a bevy of talented players. With I-MECK conference player of the year Jae’Lyn Withers transferring from North Mecklenburg to Cleveland (Ohio) Heights, the Lions become league favorites and a legitimate threat to Independence in the state title race.

5. What about the new faces?

Myers Park freshman Jacob Newman attended the Tennessee Elite camp last summer. Tim Newman Special to the Observer

There are three elite freshman point guards in the class of 2022 that will have a shot to be top 100 players by their senior years: Concord Cannon’s Jaden Bradley, Myers Park’s Jacob Newman and Northside Christian’s Jalen Hood-Schifino. They all should make an immediate impact.

6. How about some key dates?

The first playing date for public schools is Nov. 19. The playoffs begin Feb. 26 and the finals are March 16 at N.C. State and North Carolina. The N.C. Independent Schools playoffs begin Feb. 12 and the state finals are Feb. 23 at North Raleigh Christian and Raleigh Ravenscroft.

7. Give us a few girls to watch?

Davidson Day sophomore girls basketball player Mallorie Haines is a major college recruit who was among the nation’s leading scorers in her class last season. Langston Wertz Jr. lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

There are plenty to choose from, but here’s a few: North Meck sophomore Jessica Timmons, getting ACC and SEC offers, averaged 25.5 points per game last season. Mallard Creek senior Dazia Lawrence was second team all-state after averaging 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Davidson Day sophomore Mallorie Haines, a Davidson recruit, has already set scoring records. And Vance point guard Tanajah Hayes is one of four starters back (Tanajah Hayes, Keyonna Morgan, Amahya Moreland) for a team that was 21-7 last season.

8. When will the Observer preseason previews debut? What about the Sweet 16?

Preseason coverage will begin later this week and continue until the start of the regular season. The girls’ preseason Sweet 16 will debut Sunday, Nov. 11. The boys will appear Sunday, Nov. 18. This year, all teams that belong to a state association within the newspaper’s coverage zone (NCHSAA, NCISAA, SCHSL) are eligible for the poll.

9. Is Concord Cox Mill the favorite to win a third straight state title in 3A?

Cox Mill High All-American Wendell Moore commited to Duke and hopes to lead his high school to a third straight state title. Langston Wertz Jr. lwertz@charlotteobserver.com

Led by Duke recruit Wendell Moore and Charlotte recruit Caleb Stone-Carrawell, the Chargers have a veteran team that’s big and versatile. Since the NCHSAA went to four classes in 1960, there has never been a 3A state champion to win three straight titles. The Chargers’ chase for history begins Wednesday.

10. Here are 2 early-season, can’t-miss games?

Highly-touted Class of 2019 prospect Cole Anthony and Oak Hill will play in Charlotte next month. 247Sports Photo

Carmel Christian Tip-Off, Nov. 10: Fans can see national top 3 college prospect Cole Anthony - who recently included North Carolina and Wake Forest among his college finalists - and Oak Hill play Moravian Prep at 6. That’ll be followed by nationally ranked Carmel Christian playing Concord Cannon at 7:30.

Charlotte Hoops Challenge, Nov. 24: Two state championship favorites play at Berry High when 4A West Charlotte meets 3A Cox Mill at 8:30. The game matches the state’s top two seniors: Cox Mill’s Moore and West Charlotte’s Williams.