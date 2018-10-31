Hickory Ridge banned from NCHSAA football playoffs, plans appeal

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has suspended Hickory Ridge High School from participating in the 2018 football playoffs, a Cabarrus County Schools spokesperson told the Observer.
Ronnye Boone, director of communications and public information for Cabarrus County Schools, responded to an Observer request via email Wednesday morning.
Boone said the NCHSAA had informed Hickory Ridge via letter Tuesday that it would not be eligible for postseason play following a fight during a game at East Mecklenburg High School Monday. The NCHSAA also forced East Meck to forfeit its final two games of the season - against Butler Friday and against Rocky River at home Nov. 9. The Eagles will finish the season at 1-10.
After game officials suspended players from the incident, the Eagles didn’t have enough eligible players to continue playing.
“What happened was our team and (Hickory Ridge) violated the NCHSAA rules (Monday) night in the game resulting in a two-game suspension,” East Meck principal Rick Parker said via text. “Our team should not have got caught up in it and I support the State (sic) decision. That kind of behavior will not be tolerated. That is not how we represent East Meck or our community. We are better than that. I hate it for our players, but it is a life lesson for them and they will become stronger from it.”
