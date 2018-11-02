Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, this week’s schedule

How the Sweet 16 fared
Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area
Rk
Team
Cl
Friday
Rec
Next week’s game
1
Mallard Creek
4A
d. Hough 26-10
9-0
Mooresville
2
Hough
4A
lost 26-10 to Mallard Creek
9-1
at Vance
3
Charlotte Christian
IND
d. Providence Day 28-12
10-0
Christ School
4
Charlotte Catholic
3A
d. Marvin Ridge 39-24
10-1
bye
5
Vance
4A
d. North Mecklenburg 21-14
9-1
Hough
6
Richmond Senior
4A
Scotland County, Sat
8-1
at Purnell Swett
7
Butler
4A
d. East Meck via forfeit, 1-0
9-2
bye
8
Myers Park
4A
d. Independence via forfeit, 1-0
10-1
bye
9
Rock Hill South Pointe
3A
bye
8-1
vs. Walhalla
10
Weddington
3A
d. Cuthbertson 44-21
10-1
bye
11
Gastonia Huss
3A
d. Ashbrook 46-0
11-0
bye
12
West Mecklenburg
4A
d. Berry 31-20
8-1
at Providence
13
Northwest Cabarrus
3A
at Cox Mill, Sat
10-0
bye
14
Boone Watauga
3A
d. West Caldwell 62-0
11-0
bye
15
Lenoir Hibriten
2A
d. Morganton Patton 44-0
11-0
bye
16
Concord Cox Mill
3A
Northwest Cabarrus, Sat
8-2
bye
Friday’s Scores
North Carolina
Alexander Central 56, South Caldwell 22
Alleghany County 40, Elkin 0
Ashe County 37, Boonville Starmount 13
Asheville Erwin 43, Waynesville Tuscola 0
Belmont Cramer 45, Gastonia Forestview 7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 64, Avery County 7
Canton Pisgah 21, Brevard 7
Charlotte Catholic 39, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24
Charlotte Garinger d. Mint Hill Rocky River, forfeit
Charlotte Mallard Creek 26, Cornelius Hough 10
Charlotte Olympic 21, Charlotte Harding 12
Charlotte Providence 45, South Mecklenburg 27
Concord Robinson 31, Central Cabarrus 21
Currituck County 28, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6
East Carteret 60, Lejeune 0
East Columbus 19, West Columbus 8
East Duplin 19, Clinton 6
East Forsyth 52, Winston-Salem Reynolds 21
East Rowan 35, North Iredell 0
East Rutherford 48, East Gaston 7
Eastern Guilford 58, Southern Guilford 6
Eastern Randolph 61, Trinity 0
Fayetteville Byrd 51, Fayetteville Westover 20
Friendship 49, Apex 20
Gastonia Huss 46, Gastonia Ashbrook 0
Greensboro Grimsley 14, Northwest Guilford 7
Greensboro Smith 31, Western Guilford 28
Greenville Rose 49, New Bern 14
Harrells Christian 55, Charlotte Northside Christian 38
Havelock 45, Jacksonville 27
Hendersonville 55, East Henderson 12
Holly Springs 16, Fuquay-Varina 7
Hope Mills South View 43, Gray’s Creek 29
Indian Trail Porter Ridge d. Hickory Ridge, forfeit
Jacksonville Northside 41, Jacksonville White Oak 8
Lake Norman 26, Huntersville Hopewell 22
Lawndale Burns 28, North Gaston 7
Lenoir Hibriten 44, Morganton Patton 0
Marshville Forest Hills 47, Anson County 22
Matthews Weddington 44, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21
Mitchell County 55, Swannanoa Owen 14
Monroe 41, Monroe Parkwood 10
Monroe Sun Valley 45, Monroe Piedmont 25
Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Monroe Union Academy 14
Mooresville 34, West Charlotte 13
Murphy 49, Cherokee 28
North Stanly 42, South Stanly 0
North Wilkes 41, West Wilkes 7
Northern Durham 23, Pittsboro Northwood 0
Oak Grove 17, East Davidson 10
Pamlico County 36, Riverside Martin 19
Pfafftown Reagan 41, Davie County 21
Princeton 52, Goldsboro Rosewood 28
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 45, Raleigh Enloe 0
Raleigh Wakefield 23, Knightdale 12
Randleman 21, Orange 0
Richlands 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 8
Robbinsville 55, Andrews 38
Rosman 35, Hayesville 15
Salisbury 40, South Rowan 15
Shelby 41, Belmont South Point 25
South Iredell 35, China Grove Carson 14
Southwest Guilford 48, North Forsyth 0
Southwest Onslow 49, Rocky Point Trask 0
Statesville 34, West Rowan 28
Swain County 60, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 8
Sylva Smoky Mountain 28, Franklin 21
Thomasville 31, Lexington 0
Thomasville Ledford 9, North Davidson 7
Trinity Wheatmore 24, High Point Andrews 6
Valdese Draughn 28, East Burke 17
Wake Forest 38, Wake Forest Heritage 2
Wallace-Rose Hill 44, Warsaw Kenan 11
Watauga County 62, West Caldwell 0
West Forsyth 30, Kernersville Glenn 13
West Lincoln 65, Lake Norman Charter 7
West Mecklenburg 31, Charlotte Berry Tech 20
West Stokes 38, East Bend Forbush 8
Wilmington Laney 34, Wilmington Ashley 14
NCISAA
Division I First Round
Arden Christ School 33, Trinity Christian 32
Charlotte Christian 28, Charlotte Providence Day 12
Division II First Round
Charlotte Country Day 45, Covenant Day School 5
Division III First Round
Harrells Christian 55, Northside Christian 38
Southlake Christian 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0
South Carolina
Aynor 48, Cheraw 43
C.E. Murray 30, Lake Marion 14
Cane Bay 28, James Island 21
Carolina Academy 42, Colleton Prep 22
Fox Creek 21, Columbia 14
Georgetown 41, Waccamaw 0
Green Sea Floyds 68, McBee 0
Greenville High 54, East Hamilton, Tenn. 21
Hemingway 34, Creek Bridge 6
Loris 32, Lake City 24
May River 37, Colleton County 26
North Myrtle Beach 12, Marlboro County 0
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 48, St. John’s 21
Scott’s Branch 42, Military Magnet Academy 20
Spring Valley 34, Chapin 0
Summerville 49, R.B. Stall 20
West Florence 26, Conway 13
Westwood 29, South Aiken 0
Williston-Elko 42, Estill 21
SCISA Class AAA
First Round
Cardinal Newman 40, Laurence Manning Academy 14
Hammond 37, Wilson Hall 0
Porter-Gaud 49, Heathwood Hall 21
SCISA Class AA
First Round
Florence Christian 49, Hilton Head Christian Academy 19
John Paul II 28, Greenwood Christian 14
Robert E. Lee Academy 39, Hilton Head Prep 26
Trinity Byrnes School 34, Orangeburg Prep 7
SCISA Class A
First Round
Pee Dee Academy 48, Spartanburg Christian 20
Thomas Heyward Academy 70, Thomas Sumter Academy 20
SCISA 8-Man
First Round
Andrew Jackson Academy 26, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 20
Beaufort Academy 66, Richard Winn Academy 34
Clarendon Hall Academy 62, St. John’s Christian Academy 10
Jefferson Davis Academy 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 46
Saturday’s Schedule
Bandys at North Lincoln, 7
Kannapolis Brown at Concord, 6
Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 6:30
Monday’s Schedule
Bessemer City at Cherryville, 7
Boiling Springs Crest at Kings Mountain,7
Lincolnton at Maiden, 7:30
McDowell at Morganton Freedom, Mon, 7:30
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7
Newton-Conover at East Lincoln,7
West Stanly at Mount Pleasant, 7
Friday, Nov. 9
North Carolina
Anson County at JM Robinson
Berry at South Mecklenburg
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Christ School at Charlotte Christian
Harding at Ardrey Kell
High Point Christian/Rabun Gap at Metrolina Christian
Hopewell at West Charlotte
Hough at Vance
Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg
Mooresville at Mallard Creek
North Iredell at South Iredell
North Rowan at North Moore
Oak Grove at Salisbury
Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett
SouthLake at Asheville School
Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge
West Mecklenburg at Providence
South Carolina
Andrew Jackson at Abbeyville
Chesterfield at Ninety Six
Crescent at Indian Land
Lancaster at AC Flora
Laurens at Rock Hill
Liberty at Chester
Nation Ford at Blythewood
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at York
Walhalla at South Pointe
Ware Shoals at McBee
