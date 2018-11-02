Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey tosses the coin before Friday’s Hough-Mallard Creek game.
Friday’s scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, this week’s schedule

By Langston Wertz Jr.

November 02, 2018 10:39 PM

How the Sweet 16 fared

Observer rankings of the top 16 high school football programs in our circulation area

Rk

Team

Cl

Friday

Rec

Next week’s game

1

Mallard Creek

4A

d. Hough 26-10

9-0

Mooresville

2

Hough

4A

lost 26-10 to Mallard Creek

9-1

at Vance

3

Charlotte Christian

IND

d. Providence Day 28-12

10-0

Christ School

4

Charlotte Catholic

3A

d. Marvin Ridge 39-24

10-1

bye

5

Vance

4A

d. North Mecklenburg 21-14

9-1

Hough

6

Richmond Senior

4A

Scotland County, Sat

8-1

at Purnell Swett

7

Butler

4A

d. East Meck via forfeit, 1-0

9-2

bye

8

Myers Park

4A

d. Independence via forfeit, 1-0

10-1

bye

9

Rock Hill South Pointe

3A

bye

8-1

vs. Walhalla

10

Weddington

3A

d. Cuthbertson 44-21

10-1

bye

11

Gastonia Huss

3A

d. Ashbrook 46-0

11-0

bye

12

West Mecklenburg

4A

d. Berry 31-20

8-1

at Providence

13

Northwest Cabarrus

3A

at Cox Mill, Sat

10-0

bye

14

Boone Watauga

3A

d. West Caldwell 62-0

11-0

bye

15

Lenoir Hibriten

2A

d. Morganton Patton 44-0

11-0

bye

16

Concord Cox Mill

3A

Northwest Cabarrus, Sat

8-2

bye

Friday’s Scores

North Carolina

Alexander Central 56, South Caldwell 22

Alleghany County 40, Elkin 0

Ashe County 37, Boonville Starmount 13

Asheville Erwin 43, Waynesville Tuscola 0

Belmont Cramer 45, Gastonia Forestview 7

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 64, Avery County 7

Canton Pisgah 21, Brevard 7

Charlotte Catholic 39, Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 24

Charlotte Garinger d. Mint Hill Rocky River, forfeit

Charlotte Mallard Creek 26, Cornelius Hough 10

Charlotte Olympic 21, Charlotte Harding 12

Charlotte Providence 45, South Mecklenburg 27

Concord Robinson 31, Central Cabarrus 21

Currituck County 28, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6

East Carteret 60, Lejeune 0

East Columbus 19, West Columbus 8

East Duplin 19, Clinton 6

East Forsyth 52, Winston-Salem Reynolds 21

East Rowan 35, North Iredell 0

East Rutherford 48, East Gaston 7

Eastern Guilford 58, Southern Guilford 6

Eastern Randolph 61, Trinity 0

Fayetteville Byrd 51, Fayetteville Westover 20

Friendship 49, Apex 20

Gastonia Huss 46, Gastonia Ashbrook 0

Greensboro Grimsley 14, Northwest Guilford 7

Greensboro Smith 31, Western Guilford 28

Greenville Rose 49, New Bern 14

Harrells Christian 55, Charlotte Northside Christian 38

Havelock 45, Jacksonville 27

Hendersonville 55, East Henderson 12

Holly Springs 16, Fuquay-Varina 7

Hope Mills South View 43, Gray’s Creek 29

Indian Trail Porter Ridge d. Hickory Ridge, forfeit

Jacksonville Northside 41, Jacksonville White Oak 8

Lake Norman 26, Huntersville Hopewell 22

Lawndale Burns 28, North Gaston 7

Lenoir Hibriten 44, Morganton Patton 0

Marshville Forest Hills 47, Anson County 22

Matthews Weddington 44, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 21

Mitchell County 55, Swannanoa Owen 14

Monroe 41, Monroe Parkwood 10

Monroe Sun Valley 45, Monroe Piedmont 25

Mooresboro Jefferson 42, Monroe Union Academy 14

Mooresville 34, West Charlotte 13

Murphy 49, Cherokee 28

North Stanly 42, South Stanly 0

North Wilkes 41, West Wilkes 7

Northern Durham 23, Pittsboro Northwood 0

Oak Grove 17, East Davidson 10

Pamlico County 36, Riverside Martin 19

Pfafftown Reagan 41, Davie County 21

Princeton 52, Goldsboro Rosewood 28

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 45, Raleigh Enloe 0

Raleigh Wakefield 23, Knightdale 12

Randleman 21, Orange 0

Richlands 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 8

Robbinsville 55, Andrews 38

Rosman 35, Hayesville 15

Salisbury 40, South Rowan 15

Shelby 41, Belmont South Point 25

South Iredell 35, China Grove Carson 14

Southwest Guilford 48, North Forsyth 0

Southwest Onslow 49, Rocky Point Trask 0

Statesville 34, West Rowan 28

Swain County 60, Carolina Gladiators (Independent) 8

Sylva Smoky Mountain 28, Franklin 21

Thomasville 31, Lexington 0

Thomasville Ledford 9, North Davidson 7

Trinity Wheatmore 24, High Point Andrews 6

Valdese Draughn 28, East Burke 17

Wake Forest 38, Wake Forest Heritage 2

Wallace-Rose Hill 44, Warsaw Kenan 11

Watauga County 62, West Caldwell 0

West Forsyth 30, Kernersville Glenn 13

West Lincoln 65, Lake Norman Charter 7

West Mecklenburg 31, Charlotte Berry Tech 20

West Stokes 38, East Bend Forbush 8

Wilmington Laney 34, Wilmington Ashley 14

NCISAA

Division I First Round

Arden Christ School 33, Trinity Christian 32

Charlotte Christian 28, Charlotte Providence Day 12

Division II First Round

Charlotte Country Day 45, Covenant Day School 5

Division III First Round

Harrells Christian 55, Northside Christian 38

Southlake Christian 55, Hickory Grove Christian 0

South Carolina

Aynor 48, Cheraw 43

C.E. Murray 30, Lake Marion 14

Cane Bay 28, James Island 21

Carolina Academy 42, Colleton Prep 22

Fox Creek 21, Columbia 14

Georgetown 41, Waccamaw 0

Green Sea Floyds 68, McBee 0

Greenville High 54, East Hamilton, Tenn. 21

Hemingway 34, Creek Bridge 6

Loris 32, Lake City 24

May River 37, Colleton County 26

North Myrtle Beach 12, Marlboro County 0

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 48, St. John’s 21

Scott’s Branch 42, Military Magnet Academy 20

Spring Valley 34, Chapin 0

Summerville 49, R.B. Stall 20

West Florence 26, Conway 13

Westwood 29, South Aiken 0

Williston-Elko 42, Estill 21

SCISA Class AAA

First Round

Cardinal Newman 40, Laurence Manning Academy 14

Hammond 37, Wilson Hall 0

Porter-Gaud 49, Heathwood Hall 21

SCISA Class AA

First Round

Florence Christian 49, Hilton Head Christian Academy 19

John Paul II 28, Greenwood Christian 14

Robert E. Lee Academy 39, Hilton Head Prep 26

Trinity Byrnes School 34, Orangeburg Prep 7

SCISA Class A

First Round

Pee Dee Academy 48, Spartanburg Christian 20

Thomas Heyward Academy 70, Thomas Sumter Academy 20

SCISA 8-Man

First Round

Andrew Jackson Academy 26, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 20

Beaufort Academy 66, Richard Winn Academy 34

Clarendon Hall Academy 62, St. John’s Christian Academy 10

Jefferson Davis Academy 62, Palmetto Christian Academy 46

Saturday’s Schedule

Bandys at North Lincoln, 7

Kannapolis Brown at Concord, 6

Northwest Cabarrus at Cox Mill, 6:30

Monday’s Schedule

Bessemer City at Cherryville, 7

Boiling Springs Crest at Kings Mountain,7

Lincolnton at Maiden, 7:30

McDowell at Morganton Freedom, Mon, 7:30

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7

Newton-Conover at East Lincoln,7

West Stanly at Mount Pleasant, 7

Friday, Nov. 9

North Carolina

Anson County at JM Robinson

Berry at South Mecklenburg

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Christ School at Charlotte Christian

Harding at Ardrey Kell

High Point Christian/Rabun Gap at Metrolina Christian

Hopewell at West Charlotte

Hough at Vance

Lake Norman at North Mecklenburg

Mooresville at Mallard Creek

North Iredell at South Iredell

North Rowan at North Moore

Oak Grove at Salisbury

Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett

SouthLake at Asheville School

Sun Valley at Marvin Ridge

West Mecklenburg at Providence

South Carolina

Andrew Jackson at Abbeyville

Chesterfield at Ninety Six

Crescent at Indian Land

Lancaster at AC Flora

Laurens at Rock Hill

Liberty at Chester

Nation Ford at Blythewood

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at York

Walhalla at South Pointe

Ware Shoals at McBee

