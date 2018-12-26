Wednesday’s high school basketball roundup, capsules 12.26.18

Elevator
↑Concord Cox Mill, Carmel Christian: both teams are ranked in the latest USA Today Top 25 poll. Carmel is No. 22. Cox Mill is No. 24.
↑Hoodie’s House Classic: the area’s top annual tournament returns Thursday at a new site, moving from Providence Day to Rocky River. The Observer’s preview is here
↑West Charlotte defense: Lions held Cary Panther Creek to 31 percent for the game and 27 percent in the second half of a 57-43 win at the John Wall Holiday Classic in Raleigh.
↑Concord balance: fresh off upsetting reigning N.C. 2A state champ Forest Hills, Concord beat Sun Valley 77-63 Wednesday, getting 20 points, six rebounds from reserve Nigel Robinson. Jordan Stowe (18 points, nine assists, eight rebounds), Jalen O’Neal (17 points, eight rebounds) and Jojo Bond (1 points, seven rebounds, five assists) also had strong games.
Wednesday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Patrick Williams, West Charlotte: top 40 national recruit led the Lions to a 57-43 win over Cary Panther Creek (9-2) at the John Wall Holiday in Raleigh. Williams had 16 points, six rebounds, four steals and an assist.
Jaden Bradley, Concord Cannon: freshman had game-high 19 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds in a 61-55 loss to Virginia Episcopal at the John Wall Holiday tournament in Raleigh.
Wendell Moore Jr., Concord Cox Mill: Duke recruit helped rally his team from a double-digit first half deficit against previously unbeaten University (WV) High at the Beach Ball Classic. Moore had 35 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and three assists. University junior guard Kaden Metheny had 35 points, on 9-of-16 3-point shooting. Metheny is a 5-10 guard with an offer from Drexel.
Quinton Thomas, West Charlotte: made 7-of-10 shots in the Panther Creek win and finished with 14 points, four rebounds.
Braedon Watkins, Unionville Piedmont: game-high 13 points in a 65-22 win over Conway Christian at the Farm Bureau Classic at Chesterfield High.
Wednesday’s Boys Boxscores
BEACH BALL CLASSIC
CONCORD COX MILL 92, UNIVERSITY (WV) 82
University 43 39 -- 82
Cox Mill 43 49 -- 92
UNIVERSITY 82 -- KJ McClurg 15, Ryan Nicelar 12, Kaden Metheny 35, Rodney Bucklew 12, Smith 3, Belt 5
COX MILL 92 -- Wendell Moore Jr. 35, Cody Cline 16, Davis 9, Caleb Stone-Carrawell 18, Sedegren 4, Morgan 4, Baker 6
Records: Cox Mill 9-0; University 5-1
Notable: Cox Mill plays in a second round winner’s bracket game Friday at 5:15 p.m. against Scott County (KY) or Socastee (SC).
JOHN WALL HOLIDAY
WEST CHARLOTTE 57, CARY PANTHER CREEK 43
West Charlotte 8 17 19 13 -- 57
Panther Creek 17 9 8 9 -- 43
WEST CHARLOTTE 57 -- Magness 5, Cartier Jernigan 12, Patrick Williams 16, Dow 4, Quinton Thomas 14, Walker 2, Morrow 2, Terrell 2
PANTHER CREEK 43 -- Berry 7, Butners 8, Barbee 4, Justin McKoy 17, Taylor 7
Records: West Charlotte 5-3; Panther Creek 9-2
Notable: West Charlotte will play Garner or Ranney (NJ) in the TJ Warren Bracket semifinals Friday at 7 p.m. at Raleigh Broughton High.
VIRGINIA EPISCOPAL 61, CONCORD CANNON 55
Va. Epsicopal 20 13 9 19 -- 61
Cannon 5 19 11 20 -- 55
EPISCOPAL 61 -- Ismael Plet 17, Barnett 2, Bryce Waterman 12, Diop 6, Caprise 8, Dias 8, Vuga 8
CANNON 55 -- Jaden Bradley 19, Moss 9, Nix 6, H. Alexander 6, Katsikaris 3, Tyler Alexander 12
FARM BUREAU CLASSIC AT CHESTERFIELD HIGH
Piedmont 65, Conway Christian 22
Piedmont 17 18 16 14 65
Conway Christian 7 5 4 6 22
Piedmont Hall 7, Plyler 3, Tyson 6, Pollock 2, Brown 3, Braedon Watkins 13, Topper 6, Dickerson 2, McClendon 6, Biolcati 7, Stewart 4, Helms 6
Conway Christian -- Cranford 2, Mincey 3, Ingram 5, Norris 12
Notes: Piedmont is now 4-6 and will play in the semifinals tomorrow at 7 p.m. vs. the winner of Indian Land and Cheraw.
FREEDOM INVITATIONAL
MORGANTON FREEDOM 91, ASHEVILLE REYNOLDS 44
Freedom 27 28 26 10 = 91
DRAUGHN 72, MCDOWELL 68
Draughn 11 22 17 13 09 -- 72
McDowell 10 14 23 16 5 -- 68
NORTH BUNCOMBE 78, EAST BURKE 44
OTHERS
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 78, SCIENCE HILL (TN) 57
CCS: 21 17 16 22 78
SH: 8 17 19 13 57
CCS: Donovan Gregory 25, DeAngelo Epps 19, Maide 6, Boggs 9, Hunter 8, Pierre 8, Murphy 3
SH: McLoyd 7, Cutlip 1, Miller 4, Stevens 2, Cutlip Kendle 18, Jake Matherne 16, Phillips 2, Morrison 7
Notable: Carmel’s Myles Pierre 10 assists and 6 steals
CONCORD 77, SUN VALLEY 63
Concord 16 16 22 23 77
Sun Valley 13 19 17 14 63
CONCORD 77 -- Robinson 20,Stowe 18, O’Neal 17
Bond 11, Mason 7, Johnson 3
Notable: Nijel Robinson 20pts and 6rebs off the bench; Jordan Stowe 18pts, 8rebs, 9assts; Jalen O’Neal 17pts and 8rebs; Jojo Bond 11pts, 7rebs and 5assts
Wednesday’s Girls Boxscores
FREEDOM INVITATIONAL
ASHEVILLE ERWIN 58, MCDOWELL 53
Erwin 17 14 10 17 -- 58
McDowell 6 16 11 20 -- 53
ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 40, DRAUGHN 34
Asheville 12 5 9 14 -- 40
Draughn 6 11 6 11 -- 34
EAST BURKE 75, R-S CENTRAL 40
R-S Central 7 10 12 11 -- 40
East Burke 18 20 23 10 -- 75
FREEDOM 60, AC REYNOLDS 21
OTHERS
PROVIDENCE DAY 51, NORTH GREENE 48
PDS 13-10-15-13—51
North Greene 14-8-14-12–48
PDS-Morgan Kelson 13 MiLea Owens 10 Smith 7 Levitz 7 Godwin 4 Ferguson 6 Naod 2 Gutierrez 2
North Greene- Breezy Savage 13 Britton 4 Roschkowski 8 Davenport 5 Bernard 9 Reed 6 Hensley 3
PDS Record 7-6
Notable: Sophomore Emnet Naod 9 rebounds in 15 minutes.; Jr. MiLea Owens 10 pts 3 Asst. 3 steals 2-2 3pt
