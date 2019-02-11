High School Sports

Girls Sweet 16: major reshuffle lands former No. 1 back at the top

By Langston Wertz Jr.

February 11, 2019 07:24 PM

The Call with Charlotte Latin’s Ruthie Jones

After ending Providence Day's long run as champions of the CISAA conference, Charlotte Latin's Ruthie Jones, the hero of the win, took The Call to discuss history and state championship possibilities. Filmed 2/08/19
On Friday, Butler High upset then No. 1 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and set off a big reshuffling of the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.

Vance — the preseason No. 1 team — returns to the top spot. Vance (20-2) has won four straight games and can lock up a share of the I-MECK 4A Tuesday at home against North Mecklenburg.

Elsewhere, No. 2 Davidson Day — another former No. 1 team — jumps up three spots this week. The Patriots (17-5) have played one of the state’s toughest schedules and have lost to only one N.C. team all year, falling 39-37 to Vance back in November.

Butler jumped three spots to No. 3, and this week, one new team joins the poll: Union Academy (20-1) is in, totina an 18-game win streak with it.

Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball



Rk

Team

Cl

Rec

Prvs.

1

Vance

4A

20-2

2

2

Davidson Day

IND

17-5

5

3

Butler

4A

20-2

6

4

Morganton Freedom

3A

21-1

3

5

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

4A

18-3

1

6

Rocky River

4A

15-3

7

7

Mallard Creek

4A

17-4

4

8China Grove Carson3A21-18

9

Providence

4A

19-3

10

10

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

3A

20-2

11

11

East Rutherford

2A

19-1

13

12

Ardrey Kell

4A

18-5

14

13

Rock Hill South Pointe

5A

22-4

13

14

Victory Christian

IND

20-4

15

15

Union Academy

1A

20-1

NR

16

North Iredell

3A

16-4

9

Dropped Out: South Mecklenburg (4A, 14-7). Also receiving consideration: Kings Mountain (3A, 17-3); West Rowan (3A, 18-4); Hopewell (4A, 15-6); North Mecklenburg (4A, 15-7); Charlotte Catholic (3A, 17-5); North Gaston (3A, 16-5); Salisbury (2A 18-3); Newton-Conover (2A, 18-4); East Burke (2A, 18-5); Charlotte Latin (IND, 16-6); Concord First Assembly (IND, 20-6); Albemarle (1A, 22-1).

Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.

Langston Wertz Jr.

Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.”

