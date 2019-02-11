Girls Sweet 16: major reshuffle lands former No. 1 back at the top

On Friday, Butler High upset then No. 1 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and set off a big reshuffling of the Observer’s Sweet 16 poll.
Vance — the preseason No. 1 team — returns to the top spot. Vance (20-2) has won four straight games and can lock up a share of the I-MECK 4A Tuesday at home against North Mecklenburg.
Elsewhere, No. 2 Davidson Day — another former No. 1 team — jumps up three spots this week. The Patriots (17-5) have played one of the state’s toughest schedules and have lost to only one N.C. team all year, falling 39-37 to Vance back in November.
Butler jumped three spots to No. 3, and this week, one new team joins the poll: Union Academy (20-1) is in, totina an 18-game win streak with it.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Sweet 16 Girls’ Basketball
Rk
Team
Cl
Rec
Prvs.
1
Vance
4A
20-2
2
2
|Davidson Day
IND
17-5
5
3
Butler
4A
20-2
6
4
Morganton Freedom
3A
21-1
3
5
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
4A
18-3
1
6
Rocky River
4A
15-3
7
7
Mallard Creek
4A
17-4
4
|8
|China Grove Carson
|3A
|21-1
|8
9
|Providence
4A
19-3
10
10
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
3A
20-2
11
11
East Rutherford
2A
19-1
13
12
Ardrey Kell
4A
18-5
|14
13
Rock Hill South Pointe
5A
22-4
13
14
Victory Christian
IND
20-4
15
15
Union Academy
1A
20-1
NR
16
|North Iredell
3A
16-4
9
Dropped Out: South Mecklenburg (4A, 14-7). Also receiving consideration: Kings Mountain (3A, 17-3); West Rowan (3A, 18-4); Hopewell (4A, 15-6); North Mecklenburg (4A, 15-7); Charlotte Catholic (3A, 17-5); North Gaston (3A, 16-5); Salisbury (2A 18-3); Newton-Conover (2A, 18-4); East Burke (2A, 18-5); Charlotte Latin (IND, 16-6); Concord First Assembly (IND, 20-6); Albemarle (1A, 22-1).
Note: The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll is a ranking of the top 16 boys and girls teams in the newspaper’s 162-school coverage-area in North and South Carolina. The poll considers performance, strength of schedule and strength of class. To be considered, teams must play for a recognized state association.
Comments