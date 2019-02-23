Friday’s Roundup: West Charlotte slows down North Meck in I-MECK final

Elevator
↑Joe Badgett, Carmel Christian: One of the best-dressed coaches in the area. And he’s got a pretty good “coaches’ scowl,” too.
↓NCISAA hosting venue: Annually, the N.C Independent Schools’ state finals are among the best-run, most entertaining events I cover, but putting the boys 3A semifinal at Wake Christian was a misstep. The school has an old gym with a middle school-sized court. It could barely handle the eight or so Division I recruits playing on it from Cape Fear and Carmel Christian.
↑Donovan Atwell, Lake Norman Charter: believed to be first freshman named South Fork 2A all-conference.
Vance’s girls, No. 1 in the Observer’s Sweet 16, held off a big challenge from Mallard Creek to win the I-MECK 4A title 45-43 Friday night at Hopewell.
Mallard Creek was leading by four points when star Dazia Lawrence, a Charlotte 49ers recruit, left with an injury. Lawrence returned with five minutes to play and missed a 12-footer to tie the game in the final seconds.
Lawrence finished with 13 points. Tournament MVP Amhyia Moreland and Excellanxt Greer had 12 points each for Vance.
In the boys game, West Charlotte got a fourth quarter lead and slowed the game down to win 41-33. Patrick Williams had 22 for West Charlotte. Tristan Maxwell led North Meck with 12.
It was the teams’ third meeting this season. They had split the first two.
Butler girls, Independence boys win Southwestern 4A titles
Independence had a tough finish to its regular-season, at one point losing three of six games, but the reigning N.C. 4A champs are rounding into form for the playoffs.
Independence whipped Myers Park 67-47 in the Southwestern 4A tournament championship, a week after beating that same Mustangs team for the regular-season title.
Andra’ McKee had 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals for the Patriots and Raja Milton had 19 points, four assists and three steals. Drake Maye had 17 for Myers Park, which trailed 35-24 at halftime and 53-37 to start the fourth quarter.
▪ Butler beat Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 56-49 in the Southwestern girls final. Micahla Funderburk had 15 points, Michaela Lane 14 and Michaela Dixon 12 for the Bulldogs. UNC recruit Nia Daniel had 19 for Hickory RIdge.
Friday’s Observations
▪ Carmel Christian’s Donovan Gregory is one of the best athletes I’ve seen in years. I have been meaning to make this point before, but at 6-foot-3 or 6-4, Gregory plays above the rim with an ease I’ve rarely seen from a Charlotte high school kid. He made three or four way-above-the-rim layups that made my mouth open in Friday’s semifinal win over Wilmington’s Cape Fear Academy.
Then he took off on a breakaway two-handed dunk where his forehead (real talk) was level with the rim.
▪ Marshville Forest Hills’ girls have made a remarkable turnaround. The Yellow Jackets were 3-8 through Christmas break, but have won 13 of 14 games, with their only loss to 4A power Butler during that run. Forest Hills went undefeated through the Rocky River conference, winning its first league title in 11 years. Friday, Forest Hills added the league tournament title to its haul, beating West Stanly 46-28.
Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day girls: 25 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the sophomore guard, who has committed to Davidson. She and teammate Nevaeh Brown (18 points, six rebounds) led the Patriots to a 57-29 win over Wayne Country Day in the NCISAA 2A semifinals. Davidson Day will play Southern Pines O’Neal in Saturday’s 4 p.m. state final at North Raleigh Christian.
Tyler Harris, Independence: named MVP of the Southwestern 4A tournament. Harris had 20 points, four rebounds, four assists in win over Myers Park.
Levontae Knox, Lincoln Charter: 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks in a 91-65 win over Bessemer City in the Southern Piedmont 1A final. Lincoln Charter (22-6) won its fifth straight title.
Luke Stankavage, Ardrey Kell: Ardrey Kell junior guard led the Knights with 19 points in an upset over Olympic in the. SoMECK final. Stankavage had 12 points in the second half and eight in the final quarter. His two free throws late in the fourth quarter proved to be the winning Ardrey Kell points.
Cody Young, Hickory: 28 points in a 88-84 win over Morganton Freedom in the Northwestern final. Freedom (25-2) lost for the first time since Jan. 5.
Friday’s Regional Rundown
S.C. 4A GIRLS
Rock Hill South Pointe 57, Blythewood Westwood 41 … The Stallions captured the Upper State title at Greenville’s Bon Secours Arena and will face two-time defending state champion North August next weekend for the 4A crown. South Pointe broke open a close game by going on a 25-6 run in the last six minutes of the second quarter. The two teams had split a pair of regular-season meetings.
S.C. 2A BOYS
Kershaw Andrew Jackson 66, Aiken Silver Bluff 47 … The Volunteers led 21-19 midway in the second quarter but scored 12 points in one minute for a 31-19 lead. They were never in trouble again. The victory sends Andrew Jackson to its first state championship game since 1980.
SANDHILLS 4A BOYS
Fayetteville Seventy-First 69, Richmond Senior 65 … The Raiders trailed by 11 points early in the fourth quarter but rallied to tie 65-65 with a minute left. Richmond missed a potential go-ahead 3-point shot with 10 seconds left. Alex Quick led the Raiders with 20 points.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A BOYS
Hickory 88, Morganton Freedom 84 … The Red Tornadoes handed the Patriots only their second loss in 26 games. Hickory’s Cody Young and Freedom’s Fletcher Abee each scored 29 points.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A BOYS
Statesville 66, South Iredell 65 … South Iredell missed a potential game-winning basket as the buzzer sounded
SOUTHERN CAROLINAS 3A BOYS
Marvin Ridge 71, Monroe 70 … Monroe’s Punch Knotts scored on a tip-in with 10 seconds left, giving the Redhawks a 70-68 lead. But the Mavericks’ Jeff McInnis won it with a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
BIG SOUTH 3A BOYS
Gastonia Huss 74, Boiling Springs Crest 64 … Huss outscored the Chargers 44-32 in the second half.
FOOTHILLS 2A BOYS
Valdese Draughn 61, Lenoir Hibriten 60 … Jaylen Abee won it for Draughn with a layup with 1 second left.
SOUTH FORK 2A BOYS
East Lincoln 74, Maiden 34 … Sidney Dollar scored 13 points in the first quarter for the Mustangs, who led 22-14. The Mustangs then went on an 18-2 run for a 32-16 lead and pulled away.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A BOYS
North Rowan 66, South Stanly 65 … Dayjuwan Cooke’s free throw in the closing seconds won it for North Rowan. It was Cooke’s 1,000th point of his career.
NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A GIRLS
Morganton Freedom 56, Hickory 39 … Madison Bailey (14 points) and Adair Garrison (13) led the Patriots.
NORTH PIEDMONT 3A GIRLS
Statesville 54, China Grove Carson 43 … Tyasia Sharpe scored 18 points as the Greyhounds surprised Carson, which entered the game with a 24-1 record.
SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A GIRLS
Waxhaw Cuthberton 41, Charlotte Catholic 39 … The Cavaliers rallied from a 15-7 deficit after one quarter.
CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A GIRLS
Ledford 68, Salisbury 57 … Lyrik Thorne scored 52 points for Ledford. Bryanna Troutman had 25 for Salisbury.
YADKIN VALLEY 1A GIRLS
North Rowan 67, Albemarle 63 … Natavia Taborn scored 27 points for North Rowan.
Friday’s Boys Capsules
I-MECK 4A FINAL
WEST CHARLOTTE 41, NORTH MECK 33
West Charlotte: Patrick Williams 22 Jernigan 8 Thomas 7 Magness 2 Walker 2
North Mecklenburg Tristen Maxwell 12 Ford 9 Williams 6 Stewart 4 Givens 2
SOUTHWESTERN 4A
INDEPENDENCE 67, MYERS PARK 47
SO-MECK 7 4A
ARDREY KELL 54, OLYMPIC 53
Ardrey Kell 13 10 15 16 -- 54
Olympic 4 16 18 15 -- 53
ARDREY KELL 54 -- Luke Stankavage 19, Christian Pickens 14, Smith, 6, Hubbard 6, Jarrett 5, Flynn 2, Grey 2)
OLYMPIC 53 -- Joshua Banks 26, Ragin Jr. 9, Randolph 7, Bryson III 6, Gilmore 3, Williams 2.
NCISAA SEMIFINALS
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 62, WILMINGTON CAPE FEAR 51
Cape Fear 7 10 14 20 -- 51
Carmel 7 12 24 19 -- 62
CAPE FEAR 51 -- Lefebvre 6, Ezzell 2, Kernan 6, Matt Kiatipis 18, McErlean 6, Guion 4, Ivan Misic 9
CARMEL 62 -- Maide 5, Murphy 3, DeAngelo Epps 11, Donovan Gregory 21, Pierre 8, Boggs 4, Myles Hunter 10
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A
HICKORY 88, MORGANTON FREEDOM 84
Freedom: 14 14 25 31 = 84
FOREST HILLS 82, MOUNT PLEASANT 54
Forest Hills 20 20 23 19 -- 82
Mount Pleasant 13 5 22 14 -- 54
FOREST HILLS 82 -- Cam Richardson 18, Jai Rorie 15, Jamylan Blakeney 11, Trey Belin 11, Tyson 8, K. Tyson 6, Huntley 5, Massey 3, Wright 2, Barrier 3
MOUNT PLEASANT 54 -- Keim Moore 17, Price 3, Sloop 5, Fernald 4, Meade 6, Devitto 2, Bonnett 6, Smith 9, Williams 2
Records: Forest Hills 24-2 (10-0), Mount Pleasant 21-5 (8-2)
Notes: Forest Hills wins their 2nd consecutive Rocky River Conference Tournament Championship and 3rd in the last 4 years.
SOUTH FORK 2A
EAST LINCOLN 79, NEWTON-CONOVER 34
East Lincoln 22 23 21 13 79
Newton-Conover 14 7 10 3 34
East Lincoln (13-1, 25-2): Sidney Dollar 18, Myles Adams 15, John Bean 11, Justin Kuthan 18, Allden Horne 6, Ben Zirkle 0, Ethan Staples 2, Petey Nichols 7, Jeremiah Jones 2, Drew Bean 0, Logan Craig 0
Newton-Conover (8-6, 16-11): Maverick Davis 2, Keagan Covington 5, Brandon Johnson 0, Trey Kennedy 7, Micah Haynes 0, Matt Martinez 8, Jahiem McCathern 8, Keenan Guerry 4, Qualene Noell 0, Nate Chapman 0, Drew Danner 0
Of Note: The Mustangs have won 17 of their last 18 games by a margin of 27.4 points per game. East Lincoln is 51-8 over the last two years, and their senior class of John Bean, Sidney Dollar, Allden Horne, and Ben Zirkle are 70-17 over the last three years with 2 regular season conference championships, 1 conference tournament championship, and 2 conference tournament runner-ups.
SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A
CONCORD COX MILL 86, KANNAPOLIS BROWN 57
CM- 27-15-19-25–86
K-14-14-7-22–57
COX MILL 86 -- Wendell Moore Jr. 27, Davis 2, Sedegren 2, Morgan 2, Cody Cline 15, Khalid Davis 14, Barutti 2, Caleb Stone-Carrawell 22
KANNAPOLIS 57 -- Grier 12, Kheni Briggs 22, Colson 3, Glenn 8, Haynie 9, Johnson 3
Cox Mill- 24-2
SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A
LINCOLN CHARTER 91, BESSEMER CITY 65
Friday’s Girls Capsules
I-MECK 4A FINAL
VANCE 45, MALLARD CREEK 43
Vance- 14 12 10 9-45
Mallard Creek - 8 14 14 7-43
Vance (45)- Leah Barringer 4, M’Kaylah Marshall 6, Excellanxt Greer 12, Kyanna Morgan 6, Tanajah Hayes 3, Trinity Moreland 2, Amhyia Moreland 12
SOUTHWESTERN 4A FINAL
Butler 56 Hickory Ridge 49
Butler 11 20 9 16 56
Hickory Ridge 11 15 9 14 49
Butler Micahla Funderburk 15, Michaela Lane 14, Michaela Dixon 12, Dotson 4, Sutton 2, Nance 9,
Hickory Ridge Nia Daniel 19, Kennedy Calhoun 10, Jadah Shears 10, Fearne 8, Lampe 2,
NCISAA SEMIFINALS
CONCORD FIRST ASSEMBLY 58, FAYETTEVILLE VILLAGE CHRISTIAN 35
DDS 16 15 19 7
WCD 10 7 4 8
Davidson Day School Mallorie Haines 3 4 25 Nevaeh Brown 6 6 18 Jo. Wiles 3
0 6 Je. Tejeda 2 0 4 Je. Wiles 1 0 2 Roberts 0 2 2
Wayne Country Day Lexi Jeffreys 5 3 13 Jakea Bronson 6 0 12 Holloman 2 2 4
Notables: Sophomore Mallorie Haines added 8 rebounds and 2 steals Junior
guard Nevaeh Brown added 6 rebounds 2 assist 2 steals.
Davidson Day School girls improve to 20-4 and advance to the NCISAA 2A
state championship game at 4p vs. O¹Neal School at North Raleigh Christian
Academy
NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 55, PROVIDENCE DAY 42
PDS 10-7-7-18—42
NRCA 16-8-14-17—55
PDS-Morgan Kelson 15 Andi Levitz 16 Sanchez 2 Smith 1 Godwin 8
NRCA- C.Dulton 17 E.Pennington 18 Harris 8 Finster 6 Coverly 2 Powell 4
Record 19-12
NORTHWEST FOOTHILLS
EAST BURKE 61, CLAREMONT BUNKER HILL 56
SOUTHERN CAROLINAS
WAXHAW CUTHBERTSON 41, CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 39
Cuthbertson 7 17 9 8 -- 41
Catholic 15 5 14 5 -- 39
Cuthbertson 41 -- Maddie Dillinger 10, Kayla Young 10, Hardiman 8, Anderson 7, Williams 2, Sherrif 2, Thompson 2
Catholic 39 -- Dane Bertolina 17, Clara Flatau 13, Epperson 4, Darling 3, Walton 2
