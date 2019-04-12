Duke recruit Wendell Moore headlines All-Observer boys basketball team

Riding With Recruits: Duke signee and McDonald’s All-American Wendell Moore McDonald's All-American and Duke signee Wendell Moore of Concord's Cox Mill High School talks his high school legacy, wearing the number 0 and what surprised him about Coach K on this week's episode of Riding With Recruits Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK McDonald's All-American and Duke signee Wendell Moore of Concord's Cox Mill High School talks his high school legacy, wearing the number 0 and what surprised him about Coach K on this week's episode of Riding With Recruits

There have been few N.C. high school athletes, in any sport, who have amassed Wendell Moore’s resume.

Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore was named N.C. Basketball Coaches state player of the year Jonathan Aguallo Special to the Observer

A senior at Concord’s Cox Mill High School, Moore has won two state championships, a gold medal with USA Basketball, and has been named the N.C. public school player of the year three times. This season alone, Moore was named the Gatorade N.C. player of the year, signed with Duke University, and played in the McDonald’s All-American game.

Today, Moore adds to that list.

He has been named the 2018-19 Charlotte Observer player of the year and wins the award for the second year in a row. Moore is the fifth player to win Observer award twice since the newspaper began the All-Observer format in 1998.

West Charlotte’s Jason Parker (1998-99), Charlotte Latin’s Anthony Morrow (2003-04), United Faith’s Ian Miller (2009-10) and Providence Day’s Grant Williams (2015-16) are the other two-time winners.

This season, Moore averaged 25.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals.

▪ The All-Observer coach of the year is Carmel Christian’s Joe Badgett, who led his team to a 31-3 record and a N.C. Independent Schools state championship while playing one of the state’s most competitive schedules. Badgett, a first-year coach at the school, took over when Byron Dinkins left for a college job at UNC Charlotte.

▪ The All-Observer team represents the top 15 players in the newspaper’s coverage zone, which covers 162 high schools in the Carolinas. The newspaper released its All-Mecklenburg team, for the top 15 players inside the county, earlier this week.

All-Observer First Team

Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian, 6-4, Sr., W: Hit winning shot to give his team back-to-back state championships. Appalachian State signee averaged 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.5 steals.

Wendell Moore, Concord Cox Mill, 6-6, Sr, W: McDonald’s All-American and Gatorade N.C. player of the year will be an important part of Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s rebuilding plans next fall at Duke.

Patrick Williams, West Charlotte, 6-8, F: Averaged 22.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.9 steals per game. Florida State signee.

Nas Tyson, Marshville Forest Hills, 6-1, Sr., G: N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-state pick averaged 18 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for N.C. 2A state finalist. All-time leading scorer in Union County.

Zeb Graham, Nation Ford, 6-1, Sr., G: Named S.C. 5A player of the year by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association. The Region 3-5A and Rock Hill Herald player of the year averaged almost 21 points, five rebounds, five assists and 2.5 steals per game.

All-Observer Second Team

Sidney Dollar, East Lincoln, 6-5, Sr, F





Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg, 6-2, Jr., G

Kris Robinson, Lincolnton, 6-0, Jr., G

Jaden Seymour, Northside Christian, 6-8, F

Brice Williams, Hopewell, 6-7, Sr., W

All-Observer Third Team

Fletcher Abee, Morganton Freedom, 6-3, Sr., G

Demi Adelekun, Gaston Day, 6-8, Sr., C

Josh Banks, Olympic, 6-4, Jr., G

Paul Hudson, Charlotte Christian, 6-7, Sr, F

Previous Winners

Year, Player(s), Coach

2017-18: Wendell Moore (Cox Mill); Preston Davis (Independence)

2016-17: Jairus Hamilton (Cannon); Jody Barbee (Cox Mill)

2015-16: Grant Williams (Providence Day); Brian Field (Providence Day) and Mike King (Charlotte Catholic)

2014-15: Steven Santa Ana (Ardrey Kell) and Grant Williams (Providence Day); Mike Craft (Ardrey Kell)

2013-14: Gabe DeVoe (Shelby); Byron Dinkins (Northside Christian)

2012-13: Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte); Ty Baumgardner (Olympic)

2011-12: Braxton Ogbueze (United Faith); Baronton Terry (West Charlotte)

2010-11: Terry Whisnant (Cherryville); Ron Bray (Hunter Huss)

2009-10: Ian Miller (United Faith); Johnny Sowell (Monroe)

2008-09: Ian Miller (United Faith); Aubrey Hollifield (Shelby)

2007-08: Malik Stith (East Meck); Jason Grube (East Meck)

2006-07: Dee Bost (Concord); Andy Poplin (Concord)

2005-06: Jeremy Goode (Providence Day); Duane Lewis (North Meck)

2004-05: Jamie Skeen (North Meck); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)

2003-04: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); John Smith (Great Falls, S.C.)

2002-03: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); Kurt Wessler (Vance)

2001-02: Donte Minter (W. Rowan); Mike Gurley (W. Rowan)

2000-01: Curtis Withers (W. Charlotte); Larry Dixon (Garinger)

1999-00: Scooter Sherrill (W. Rowan); Scott Brewer (Central Cabarrus)

1998-99: Jason Parker (W. Charlotte); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)

1997-98: Jason Parker (W. Charlotte); Terry Rogers (Freedom)



