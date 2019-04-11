West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams headlines Observer’s All-Mecklenburg boys basketball team

Riding with Recruits: Patrick Williams of West Charlotte West Charlotte's Patrick Williams, a Florida State recruit, has led the Lions to their first state basketball championship game since 2012. Recorded on March 11, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK West Charlotte's Patrick Williams, a Florida State recruit, has led the Lions to their first state basketball championship game since 2012. Recorded on March 11, 2019.

West Charlotte High’s Patrick Williams is the 2018-19 Charlotte Observer player of the year in Mecklenburg County.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Williams averaged 22.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.9 steals per game. A Florida State signee, Williams will play in the Jordan Brand Classic game April 20 in Las Vegas. The Jordan game will feature a collection of some of the nation’s top seniors.

In March, Williams led West Charlotte to the N.C. 4A championship game. It was the Lions’ first state final in seven years. Along the way, West Charlotte’s journey became a hot story after a rival player directed a racial slur at the team before a state quarterfinal game. A debate also began about whether that quarterfinal was moved to a neutral site because parents from an affluent southeastern Mecklenburg County school did not want to attend a game at West Charlotte.

Williams and West Charlotte won that quarterfinal and eventually advanced to the finals. Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper helped pay for some of the costs to send West Charlotte to the championship game in Raleigh, which West Charlotte lost to South Central High from Winterville.

West Charlotte finished the season at 25-7.

▪ The All-Mecklenburg coach of the year is Carmel Christian’s Joe Badgett. The rookie coach led his team to a 31-3 record and the N.C. Independent Schools 3A state championship.

▪ The All-Mecklenburg team represents the top players in the county. The Observer also names an All-Observer team for the top players in its 162-school coverage zone in North and South Carolina, including Mecklenburg County.

Boys First Team

Josh Banks, Olympic, 6-4, Jr., G: SoMECK 4A player of the year averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists in breakout junior season.

Donovan Gregory, Carmel Christian, 6-4, Sr., W: Hit winning shot to give his team back-to-back state championships. Appalachian State signee averaged 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.5 steals.

Paul Hudson, Charlotte Christian, 6-7, Sr., F: CISAA player of the year is a Dartmouth recruit who averaged 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks per game.

Tristan Maxwell, North Mecklenburg, 6-2, Jr., G: All-conference I-MECK 4A pick averaged 22 points, six rebounds, two assists per game.

Patrick Williams, West Charlotte, 6-8, F: Averaged 22.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.9 steals per game. Florida State signee.

Boys Second Team

Raquan Brown, Butler, 6-3, Sr., G

Andra McKee, Independence, 6-3, Sr., G

Jaden Seymour, Northside Christian, 6-8, Jr., F

AJ Smith, Hickory Grove, 6-4, Sr., G

Brice Williams, Hopewell, 6-7, Sr., F

Boys Third Team

DeAngelo Epps, Carmel Christian, 6-6, Sr., F

Jalen Hood-Schifino, Northside Christian, 6-4, Fr, G

Alex Tabor, Charlotte Country Day, 6-1, Sr., G

JC Tharrington, Charlotte Christian, 6-1, Sr., G

Jackson Threadgill, Davidson Day, 6-4, Jr., G

Previous Winners

Year, Player, Coach

2018-19: Patrick Williams (West Charlotte); Joe Badett (Carmel Christian)

2017-18: Devon Dotson (Providence Day); Preston Davis (Independence)

2016-17: Devon Dotson (Providence Day); Myron Lowery (Butler)

2015-16: Grant Williams (Providence Day); Mike King (Charlotte Catholic) and Brian Field (Providence Day)

2014-15: Grant Williams (Providence Day) and Steven Santa Ana (Ardrey Kell); Mike Craft (Ardrey Kell)

2013-14: Keyshawn Woods (Northside Christian); Byron Dinkins (Northside Christian)

2012-13: Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte); Ty Baumgardner (Olympic)

2011-12: Braxton Ogbueze (United Faith); Baronton Terry (West Charlotte)

2010-11: Kennedy Meeks (West Charlotte); Duane Lewis (North Mecklenburg)

2009-10: Ian Miller (United Faith); Michael Willis (Berry)

2008-09: Ian Miller (United Faith); Eric Davis (Hopewell)

2007-08: Malik Stith (East Meck); Jason Grube (East Meck)

2006-07: Demontez Stitt (Butler) and Brendan McKillop (Charlotte Catholic); Will Robinson (Vance) 2005-06: Jeremy Goode (Providence Day); Duane Lewis (North Meck)

2004-05: Jamie Skeen (North Meck); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)

2003-04: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); James Davis (Garinger)

2002-03: Anthony Morrow (Char. Latin); Kurt Wessler (Vance)

2001-02: Curtis Withers (West Charlotte); Gosnell White (West Charlotte)

2000-01: Curtis Withers (West Charlotte); Larry Dixon (Garinger)

1999-00: Reggie Love (Providence Day) and Chris Meeks (Charlotte Christian); Gosnell White (W. Charlotte)

1998-99: Jason Parker (West Charlotte): Carey Clarke (South Mecklenburg)

1997-98: Jason Parker (West Charlotte); Gosnell White (West Charlotte)

1996-97: Keith Matkins (West Charlotte); Tony Huggins (Independence)

1995-96: Terence Tyler (South Mecklenburg); Dean Dreibelbis (Independence)

1994-95: Antawn Jamison (Providence); Gosnell White (Harding)

1993-94: Antawn Jamison (Providence); Leroy Holden (North Mecklenburg)

1992-93: Thad Bonaparte (West Charlotte) and DeMarco Johnson (North Mecklenburg); Herb Davis (South Mecklenburg)

1991-92: Thad Bonaparte (West Charlotte) and Todd Fuller (Charlotte Christian); John Reisterer (East Mecklenburg)

1990-91: Andre Davis (Independence); Charles McCullough (West Charlotte)

1989-90: Junior Burrough (West Charlotte); Jim Davis (West Mecklenburg)

1988-89: Thomas Holst (Charlotte Catholic); Bruce Kreutzer (Garinger)

1987-88: Kenny Wylie (North Mecklenburg); Charles McCullough (West Charlotte)

1986-87: Terry Massey (Myers Park); Leroy Holden (North Mecklenburg)

1985-86: Kevin Reid (West Charlotte); Dave Christenberry (Independence)



