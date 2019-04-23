Ardrey Kell High looks within to hire its 5th football coach

New Ardrey Kell High football coach Greg Jachym

Greg Jachym waited 12 years before he applied for his first head football coaching job. But he got the first one he went after.

Jachym, 34, is the new coach at Ardrey Kell High School in south Charlotte. Jachym has worked at Ardrey Kell as an assistant since 2007. He just finished his seventh season as the Knights’ defensive coordinator.

“I considered it before,” Jachym said of becoming a head coach, “but at the time, it wasn’t right for my family or personally where I was in my career. I always enjoyed the Xs and Os of football, and building relationships with the kids, and (being a head coach) brings with it a lot of administrative duties and doing interviews and being the face of the program.”

Jachym, a Weddington High graduate, is the fifth head football coach in school history, but its third in four years. He takes over for Kyle Brey, the son of Notre Dame men’s basketball coach Mike Brey. Kyle Brey coached at Ardrey Kell for two years, going 8-16.

Ardrey Kell, which opened in 2006, hasn’t had a winning season since going 7-6 in 2015. The Knights, annually stocked with college talent, have never had three straight winning seasons.

“I’ve coached under every head coach that’s been here,” Jachym said, “and I’ve been part of the best seasons and the worst seasons and the ones in the middle. I’ve seen where the program has been, and last year, I was part of a staff that did things the right way and got the program going in the right direction.”

Jachym, who ran track at UNC-Wilmington, has five assistants on staff, including four who work at the school. He’s looking to hire three of four more to complete his staff.

Because he’ s been on staff for so long, Jachym said he thinks he can bring stability to the program. He wants his team to know he’ll be around, first and foremost, and that he expects the team to focus on one thing: simply working hard.

“We can control the things we can control,” he said, “and that’s just playing smart, fast, physical football. That’s what we’ll take pride in and preach doing things the right way on and off field. Wins are great and we want to win as many football games as we can, but I want to make sure we’re developing these young men the right way so they can be great husbands and fathers when they leave here.”