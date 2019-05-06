NCHSAA, NCISAA playoff scores, pairings (updated 5/10, 10:30 p.m.)

Providence Catcher Sam Fligel looks to make the out at 3rd base. Special to the Observer

NCHSAA PLAYOFF PAIRINGS

(with game times and days, when available)

BASEBALL

CLASS 4A

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Myers Park 9, Ardrey Kell 6

Pfafftown Reagan 6, Jamestown Ragsdale 0

Greensboro Grimsley (13-11) at Davie County (15-9)

South Caldwell 4, Porter Ridge 2

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7, Northwest Guilford 5

Mooresville 7, Southern Pines Pinecrest 6

Hough 3, Richmond 1

Providence 7, Lake Norman 3

Tuesday’s third round

Pfafftown Reagan (18-5) at Myers Park (26-1)

Grimsley-Davie County winner vs. South Caldwell (20-5)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (17-8) at Mooresville (18-9)

Hough (19-9) at Providence (23-3)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Raleigh Broughton (15-8) at New Bern (21-4)

Wake Forest Heritage 9, Green Hope 4

Apex Middle Creek (14-6) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (15-7)

Holly Springs 11, Wilmongton Ashley 0

Apex (13-8) at Corinth Holders (18-5)

Fuquay-Varina (10-10) at Wilmington Laney (14-9)

Raleigh Garner (14-9) at Hope Mills South View (10-9)

Durham Jordan 5, Raleigh Millbrook 4

Tuesday’s third round

Wake Forest Heritage (16-6) vs. Broughton-New Bern winner

Middle Creek-Cardinal Gibbons winner at Holly Springs (18-5)

Fuquay Varina-Laney winner vs. Apex-Corinth Holders winner

Garner-South View winner at Durham Jordan (22-3)

CLASS 3A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

China Grove Carson 2, Asheville Reynolds 1

Skyland Roberson (20-5) at Southwest Guilford (19-7)

North Gaston 6, Northern Guilford 5

West Henderson (15-10) at Northwest Cabarrus (16-9)

Alexander Central 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1

Concord Cox Mill 19, East Rowan 12

Marvin Ridge (21-5) at Weddington (18-8), 7 p.m. Friday

Boiling Springs Crest 8, West Rowan 0

Tuesday’s third round

Roberson-Southwest Guilford winner at China Grove Carson (25-2)

West Henderson-Northwest Cabarrus winner at North Gaston (21-5)

Concord Cox Mill (20-6) at Alexander Central (22-7)

Marvin Ridge-Weddington winner at Boiling Springs Crest (26-0)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Wilmington New Hanover 10, Gray’s Creek 0

Southeast Guilford 5, East Chapel Hill 0

Clayton Cleveland (14-9) at Wilson Hunt (17-5)

Fayetteville Sanford 10, Eastern Wayne 1

Wilson Fike 8, Rocky Mount 2

Southern Lee 1, Western Alamance 0

Jacksonville 4, Western Harnett 1

Greenville Conley 6, Greenville Rose 3

Tuesday’s third round

Southeast Guilford (20-7) at Wilmington New Hanover (22-1)

Cleveland-Hunt winner at Fayetteville Sanford (23-2)

Southern Lee (16-5) at Wilson Fike (21-1)

Jacksonville (21-5) at Greenville Conley (23-3)

CLASS 2A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Midway Oak Grove 5, East Rutherford 2

Marshall Madison County 13, West Stsanly 5

Sylva Smoky Mountain 5, North Surry 1

West Lincoln 7, Franklin 4

West Wilkes 3, Hibriten 0

North Davidson 18, Newton Foard 5

Maiden (11-10) at West Stokes (15-10)

North Lincoln 10, Wilkes Central 0

Tuesday’s third round

Midway Oak Grove (16-8) at Marshall Madison County (15-8)

Sylva Smoky Mountain (13-9) at West Lincoln (19-7)

North Davidson (18-5) at West Wilkes (23-3)

Maiden-West Stokes winner at North Lincoln (20-5)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

East Bladen 4, Midway 2

N.C. School of Science and Math 8, Climax Providence Grove 1

North Johnston (21-3) at Currituck County (19-4)

Ayden-Grifton (17-8) at Washington (17-5)

Whiteville 2, East Duplin 0

Randleman 10, Nash Central 3

Bunn 3, Dixon 2

Ledford 5, Reidsville 0

Tuesday’s third round

N.C. School of Science and Math-Providence Grove winner vs. East Bladen-Midway winner

North Johnston-Currituck County winner vs. Ayden Grifton-Washington winner

Randleman-Nash Central winner at Whiteville (19-3)

Bunn (19-6) at Ledford (24-2)

CLASS 1A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

East Surry 10, South Stanly 0

South Stokes 3, East Wilkes 2

Roxboro Community 4, Rosman 2

Polk County 7, Pine Lake Prep 6

Mount Airy (11-12) at Cherryville (19-6)

Lincoln Charter (21-6) at Queens Grant Charter (17-7)

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 6, Chatham Central 0

North Stokes (13-11) at North Stanly (21-2)

Tuesday’s third round

South Stokes (18-7) at East Surry (23-2)

Roxboro Community (17-4) at Polk County (18-4)

Lincoln Charter-Queens Grant Charter winner vs. Mount Airy-Cherryville winner

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (20-5) vs. North Stokes-North Stanly winner

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Martin Riverside 8, Manteo 6

Granville Central 24, Weldon 6

Williamston Bear Grass Charter 17, Pamlico 7

Louisburg (9-8) at Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (15-1)

Edenton Holmes 17, East Wake 1

West Columbus 14, Hobbton 1

East Carteret 8, Gates County 2

Rosewood 6, Perquimans 2

Tuesday’s third round

Granville Central (15-8) at Martin Riverside (22-2)

Williamston Bear Grass (21-3) vs. Louisburg-Falls Lake Academy winner

West Columbus (17-6) at Edenton Holmes (17-7)

East Carteret (16-6) at Rosewood (19-3)

BOYS’ LACROSSE

CLASS 4A

Friday’s third round

West

Greensboro Page 12, Hough 11

Ardrey Kell 12, Myers Park 11

East

Apex Middle Creek 18, Leesville Road 3

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 8, Apex 7

Tuesday’s state semifinals

West

Hough-Page winner at Ardrey Kell (19-2)

East







Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3) at Apex Middle Creek (18-2)

CLASS 1A-3A

Friday’s third round

West

Weddington 15, Charlotte Catholic 5

Marvin Ridge 23, Community School of Davidson 5

East

Hampstead Topsail 12, New Han=over 11

Chapel Hill (14-3) at East Chapel Hill (14-3)

Tuesday’s state semifinals

West

Marvin Ridge-Community School of Davidson winner at Charlotte Catholic-Weddington winner

East







Chapel Hill-East Chapel Hill winner at Hampstead Topsail (13-5)

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Friday’s fourth round

West

Marvin Ridge 17, Northwest Guilford 2

Charlotte Catholic 21, Lake Norman 5

East

Wilmington Hoggard (15-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (15-3)

East Chapel Hill 10, Raleigh Broughton 9

Tuesday’s state semifinals

West

Marvin Ridge (11-4) at Charlotte Catholic (16-4)

East

East Chapel Hill (17-2) at Hoggard-Cardinal Gibbons winner

GIRLS’ SOCCER

CLASS 4A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

West Forsyth 2, Porter Ridge 0

East Forsyth 3, Richmond Senior 1

Greensboro Page 4, Olympic 1

Myers Park 2, Ardrey Kell 0

Pfafftown Reagan 1, Hough 0

Northwest Guilford (9-6-2) at Providence (14-4), 7 p.m. Friday

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1, Lake Norman 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 6, Mallard Creek 1

Wednesday’s third round

East Forsyth-Richmond Senior winner at West Forsyth (21-0)

Greensboro Page (12-3-2) at Myers Park (17-0-2)

Pfafftown Reagan (12-4-1) at Northwest Guilford-Providence winner

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (16-6-1) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (23-0-1)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Wilmington Hoggard 2, Cardinal Gibbons 0

Raleigh Wakefield (14-4) at Wilmington Laney (17-4-1)

Apex Friendship 3, New Bern 1

Apex 2, Holly Springs 1

Raleigh Broughton (12-4-2) at Wake Forest Heritage (15-3)

Raleigh Millbrook 3, Cary Green Hope 2

Fuquay-Varina (15-7) at Fayetteville Pine Forest (13-5)

Raleigh Leesville Road 5, Corinth Holders 1

Wednesday’s third round

Wakefield-Laney winner at Wilmington Hoggard (22-2)

Apex Friendship (11-9) at Apex (10-7-1)

Raleigh Millbrook (12-6-1) vs. Broughton-Heritage winner

Fuquay Varina-Pine Forest winner at Raleigh Leesville Road (21-0-1)

CLASS 3A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Marvin Ridge 2, Asheville 1

South Iredell 1, Asheboro 0

Northern Guilford 3, Northwest Guilford 0

Boone Watauga 3, Kings Mountain 1

Skyland Roberson 3, Mt Tabor 0

Asheville Reynolds 3, Hickory 0

Charlotte Catholic 5, Southwest Guilford 0

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Concord Cox Mill 1

Wednesday’s third round

South Iredell (15-5) at Marvin Ridge (20-3)

Boone Watauga (17-4) at Northern Guilford (18-1-1)

Asheville Reynolds (20-2-3) at Skyland Roberson (20-4)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (13-6) at Charlotte Catholic (16-3-3)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Greenville Conley 3, Southern Lee 0

Chapel Hill 4, Wilmington New Hanover 0

Clayton 3, Gray’s Creek 1

Fayetteville Sanford 1, Southeast Guilford 0

Pittsboro Northwood (15-6-1) at Wilston Hunt (14-2)

Eastern Alamance (17-2-1) at East Chapel Hill (15-2-2)

Jacksonville 1, Wite Oak 0

Cameron Union Pines 3, South Brunswick 0

Wednesday’s third round

Chapel Hill (15-2-4) at Greenville Conley (25-1)

Clayton (20-5) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (20-0)

Eastern Alamance-East Chapel Hill winner vs. Northwood-Hunt winner

White Oak-Jacksonville winner vs. South Brunswick-Union Pines winner

CLASS 2A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Hendersonville 5, North Davidson 0

Salisbury (20-2) at Black Mountain Owen (26-2-1)

Newton Foard 3, East Lincoln 0

Belmont South Point 6, West Iredell 0

Wilkes Central 6, Patton 1

West Davidson (21-1) at East Bend Forbush (15-2-2), 6 p.m. Friday

Monroe Central Academy 3, East Henderson 2

Lake Norman Charter 8, R-S Central 2

Wednesday’s third round

Salisbury-Owen winner at Hendersonville (21-0-1)

Newton Foard (19-2-1) at Belmont South Point (14-1)

West Davidson-Forbush winner at Wilkes Central (21-0)

Monroe Central Academy (18-4) at Lake Norman Charter (20-1)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Newport Croatan 9, South Lenoir 0

Siler City Jordan-Matthews 4, Bunn 0

Trinity Wheatmore 2,East Bladen 1

Clinton 6, Southwest Onslow 1

Richlands 1, South Granville 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 8, Currituck 0

Central Davidson 1, Trinity 0

Carrboro 3, East Duplin 0

Wednesday’s third round

Siler City Jordan-Matthews (14-7) at Newport Croatan (20-3)

Trinity Wheatmore (15-4) at Clinton (20-4-1)

Kill Devil Hills First Flight (13-7) at Richlands (13-6)

Central Davidson (15-6-1) at Carrboro (14-1-2)

CLASS 1A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Monroe Union Academy 9, Highlands 0

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (10-3-1) at Community School of Davidson (12-5-2)

Polk County 2, Mount Airy 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2, Lincoln Charter 0

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 5, Boonville Starmount 1

Swain County 5, Alleghany 0

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 4, Murphy 1

South Stokes 9, East Wilkes 0

Wednesday’s third round

Thomas Jefferson Academy-Community School of Davidson winner at Monroe Union Academy (19-0)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (10-8) at Polk County (12-4-2)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (11-8-1) at Swain County (17-3)

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (17-6) at South Stokes (17-2)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Wake Forest Franklin Academy 5, Woods Charter 0

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 12, Willamston Bear Grass Charter 1

Durham Research Triangle 2, Manteo 1

Raleigh Neuse Charter 3, Rosewood 2

Raleigh Charter 2, East Wake 1

Princeton 1, Granville Central 0

Roxboro Community (14-4) at Chocowinity Southside (6-8-2)

East Carteret 4, Durham Voyager 0

Wednesday’s third round

Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-4-2) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (20-0)

Durham Research Triangle (13-4) at Raleigh Neuse Charter (16-3)

Princeton (15-2) at Raleigh Charter (17-1)

Roxboro Community-Southside winner at East Carteret (18-4)

GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

CLASS 4A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Richmond Senior 15, Ardrey Kell 3

Providence 7, East Forsyth 3

South Caldwell 5, Glenn 1

Pfafftown Reagan 11, Northwest Guilford 4

Mooresville 8, Hough 6

Independence (16-6) at Olympic (17-3)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 10, Lake Norman 0

Scotland County 3, West Forsyth 1

Tuesday’s third round

Providence (17-5) at Richmond Senior (15-3)

Pfafftown Reagan (10-11) at South Caldwell (19-3)

Independence-Olympic winner at Mooresville (24-3)

Scotland County (12-9) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (17-6)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Winterville South Central 8, Middle Creek 7

Fayetteville Britt 6, Fuquay-Varina 1

Hope Mills South View 6, Green Hope 3

Lumberton (18-6) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-7)

Holly Springs 3, Laney 2

Cary Panther Creek 6, Corinth Holders 0

Apex Friendship 11, Raleigh Enloe 7

Wake Forest Heritage 4, Purnell Swett 3

Tuesday’s third round

Fayetteville Britt (14-4) at Winterville South Central (21-3)

Green Hope-South View winner vs. Lumberton-Hoggard winner

Cary Panther Creek (13-4) at Holly Springs (17-4)

Apex Friendship (9-9) at Purnell Swett-Heritage winner

CLASS 3A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Marvin Ridge 10, Asheville Reynolds 0

Skyland Roberson 4, Eden Morehead 0

North Buncombe 2, Southwest Guilford 1

China Grove Carson 2, Boiling Springs Crest 1

Wentworth Rockingham County (14-7) at West Rowan (21-3)

Monroe Parkwood 14, Alexander Central 1

Kannapolis Brown (19-4) at Southwest Guilford (17-6)

Unionville Piedmont (14-9) at Central Cabarrus (21-3)

Unionville Piedmont (13-9) at Winston-Salem Parkland (15-9)

Central Cabarrus 2, Piedmont 0

Tuesday’s third round

Skyland Roberson (19-2) at Marvin Ridge (17-3)

China Grove Carson (17-9) at North Buncombe (19-4)

Monroe Parkwood (14-1) vs. Rockingham-West Rowan winner

Brown-Southwest Guilford winner vs. Piedmont-Central Cabarrus winner

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Greenville Conley 2, Orange 1

Harnett Central 10, Southern Nash 2

Southern Alamance 3, Person 2

Hampstead Topsail 6, Western Alamance 5

Clayton (20-3) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (22-1)

Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (18-2) at Clayton Cleveland (15-5)

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6, West Carteret 3

Wilson Fike (12-7) at Eastern Alamance (18-2)

Tuesday’s third round

Harnett Central-Southern Nash at Greenville Conley (23-1)

Southern Alamance (23-5) at Hampstead Topsail (20-3)

Gray’s Creek-Cleveland winner vs. Clayton-Cape Fear winner

Wilson Fike (13-7) at Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (21-2)

CLASS 2A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

West Stanly 13, West Stokes 1

West Wilkes 4, R-S Central 3

Marshall Madison County 7, Mount Pleasant 2

Valdese Draughn 1, North Lincoln 0

North Davidson 12, Central Davidson 2

Claremont Bunker Hill 5, East Bend Forbush 4

East Rutherford (13-7) at West Davidson (16-8)

Franklin 8, Brevard 1

Tuesday’s third round

RS Central-West Wilkes winner vs. West Stokes-West Stanly winner

Valdese Draughn (12-8) at Marshall Madison County (22-1)

Claremont Bunker Hill (12-8) at North Davidson (26-0)

East Rutherford-West Davidson winner at Franklin (21-2)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Washington 2, Bunn 0

Richlands 2, Beddingfield 1

Climax Providence Grove 6, Midway 4

Farmville Central (13-9) at Eastern Randolph (19-4)

North Johnston 4, Bertie 0

Currituck County 11, Greene Central 1

East Duplin (15-4) at Whiteville (18-5)

South Granville 3, South Columbus 0

Tuesday’s third round

Wilson Beddingfield (17-7) at Washington (21-0)

Climax Providence Grove (16-5) vs. Farmville Central-Eastern Randolph winner

Currituck County (18-3) vs. Bertie-North Johnston winner

East Duplin-Whiteville winner vs. South Columbus-South Granville winner

CLASS 1A

West

Second round (to be played by Friday)

North Stokes 12, East Surry 7

East Wilkes 10, Cornerstone Charter 0

Boonville Starmount 7, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 6

South Stanly 7, Swain County 2

Robbinsville 6, South Stokes 1

West Montgomery 3, Chatham Central 2

Murphy (15-2) at Lincoln Charter (20-3)

North Stanly 2, Roxboro Community 1

Tuesday’s third round

East Wilkes (17-7) vs. East Surry-North Stokes winner

Boonville Starmount (15-9) at South Stanly (21-2)

West Montgomery (17-4) at Robbinsville (21-3)

Murphy-Lincoln Charter winner vs. North Stanly (15-6)

East

Second round (to be played by Friday)

Camden County 15, Pamlico 5

Perquimans 6, Pender 3

Vance Charter 5, Pinetown Northside 4

East Columbus 20, KIPP 0

Louisburg 11, John A Holmes 0

Rosewood 6, Williamston Bear Grass Charter 3

Martin Riverside 14, Rocky Mount Prep 0

North Duplin (7-6) at Princeton (11-2)

Tuesday’s third round

Perquimans (21-5) at Camden County (22-1)

Vance Charter (15-4) vs. KIPP Pride-East Columbus winner

Rosewood (17-7) at Louisburg (14-5)

Martin Riverside (19-2) vs. North Duplin-Princeton winner

BOYS’ TENNIS

CLASS 4A

West

Monday’s third round

Greensboro Grimsley (10-0) at Hough (14-0)

Ardrey Kell (14-2) at Myers Park (16-3)

East

Monday’s third round

Raleigh Broughton (12-3) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (25-0)

Cary Panther Creek (15-2) at Cary Green Hope (13-0)

CLASS 3A

West

Monday’s third round

Concord Cox Mill (16-2) at Burlington Williams (14-1)

Marvin Ridge (16-3) at Asheville (18-0)

East

Monday’s third round

Wilmington New Hanover (15-0) at Clayton (16-0)

East Chapel Hill (15-3) at Chapel Hill (16-2)

CLASS 2A

West

Monday’s third round

Winston-Salem Atkins (15-1) at Salisbury (20-0)

East Lincoln (12-3) at Brevard (11-1)

East

Monday’s third round

Greene Central (18-1) at Clinton (19-1)

Carrboro (10-5) at N.C. School of Science and Math (12-0)

CLASS 1A

West

Monday’s third round

Elkin (16-1) at Lincoln Charter (11-0)

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (13-0) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-0)

East

Monday’s third round

Wake Forest Franklin Academy (9-4) at Edenton Holmes (13-5)

Raleigh Charter (19-3) at Durham Research Triangle (16-1)

NCISAA





BASEBALL

Class 4A

First round

Tuesday

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 5, Charlotte Latin 4

Wake Christian 8, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7

Charlotte Country Day 7, Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 4

Covenant Day 4, Greensboro Day 2

Second Round by Friday

Wesleyan Christian 7, Metrolina Christian 3

Providence Day 11, Wake Christian 1

Charlotte Christian 7, Charlotte Country Day 1

Christ School 8, Covenant Day 1

Class 3A

First round

Tuesday

Raleigh Grace Christian 10, Coastal Christian 6

Hickory Grove Christian 4, Concord First Assembly 0

Southlake Christian 3, Caldwell Academy 2

Gaston Christian 7, Arendell Parrott 6

Second round by Friday

Grace Christian (12-6) at High Point Christian (21-4)

Asheville Christian 5, Hickory Grove 1

Carmel Christian 11, SouthLake Christian 10

Gaston Christian (13-4) at Forsyth Country Day (10-4)

Class 2A

First round

Tuesday

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 6, Goldsboro Wayne Christian 5

Statesville Christian 6, Raleigh St. Thomas More 4

Raleigh Friendship Christian 2, Hickory Christian 1

Fayetteville Academy 2, Salem Baptist 1

Second Round by Friday

Harrells Christian 14, Durham Trinity 2

Gaston Day 9, Statesville Christian 4

Wayne Country Day 6, Friendship Christia 2

Westminster Catawba 16, Fayetteville Academy 0

Class 1A

Quarterfinals

Friday

Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 10, Burlington School 0

Merry Hill Lawrence Academy 5, Ahoskie Ridgecroft 1

Elizabeth City Albemarle School 2, Belhaven Pungo Christian 0

Lasker Northeast Academy (7-8) at Wilson Greenfield School (13-6)

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Friday’s quarterfinals

Arden Christ School 23, North Raleigh Christian 6

Raleigh Ravenscroft 16, Greensboro Day 12

Charlotte Country Day 10, Durham Academy 6

Providence Day 10, Charlotte Latin 5

Division 2

Friday’s quarterfinals

Kinston Arendell Parrott (5-6) at Southlake Christian (9-4)

Asheville School 11, Davidson Day 5

Forsyth Country Day (6-6) at Raleigh St. David’s (11-2)

Cary Christian (8-9) at Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (12-4)

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

Division 1

Tuesday’s first round

Davidson Day 9, Asheville School 8

Cary Academy 17, Forsyth Country Day 5

Raleigh St. Mary’s 13, Providence Day 6

Southlake Christian 16, Greensboro Day 9

Friday’s quarterfinals

Charlotte Latin 17, Asheville School 4

Durham Academy 13, Cary Academy 2

Charlotte Country Day 18, St. Mary’s 10

Raleigh Ravenscroft 15, SouthLake 2

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Class 4A

Tuesday’s first round

Concord Cannon School 3, Charlotte Country Day 2

Greensboro Day 3, Charlotte Christian 1

Durham Academy 3, Wake Christian 1

High Point Wesleyan 3, Covenant Day 1

Friday’s quarterfinals

Charlotte Latin 4, Cannon 0

Raleigh Ravenscroft 4, Greensboro Day 2

North Raleigh Christian 3, Durham Academy 2

Providence Day 9, Wesleyan 0

Class 3A

Tuesday’s first round

Asheville School 4, Concord First Assembly 0

Gaston Christian 4, Caldwell Academy 0

Asheville Carolina Day 2, Carmel Christian 0

Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 4, Raleigh Grace Christian 0

Thursday’s second round

Asheville School 4, Asheville Christian 3

Cary Christian 4, Gaston Christian 2

Carolina Day 4, St. David’s 0

Coastal Carolina 6, Cape Fear 3

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Ahseville School (8-5) at Arendell Parrott (12-3)

Cary Christian (11-3) at Forsyth Country Day (8-4-1)

Carolina Day (9-3-1) at High Point Christian (10-4)

Coastal Christian (13-6) at Hickory Grove (13-2)

Class 2A

Tuesday’s first round

Raleigh Trinity Academy 3, Greenville Oakwood School 2

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 3, Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 1

Winston-Salem Salem Baptist 1, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0

High Point Westchester Country Day 4, Raleigh St. Thomas More 2

Southern Pines O’Neal School 3, Northside Christian 2

Statesville Christian 2, Gaston Day 1

Raleigh Friendship Christian 7, Greensboro American Hebrew Academy 0

Rocky Mount Academy 5, Durham Carolina Friends 3

Second Round by Thursday

Durham Trinity 4, Raleigh Trinity 0

Westchester Country Day 4, Salem Baptist 1

Statesville Christian 6, O’Neal 1

Rocky Mount Academy 2, Friendship Christian 1

Saturday’s quarterfinals

Durham Trinity (12-4-1) at Burlington Christian (13-0)

Westchester Country Day (8-8) at Davidson Day (6-4)

Statesville Christian (10-4) at Hickory Christian (12-1)

Rocky Mount (18-2) at Fayetteville Academy (14-1)

Class 1A

Friday’s quarterfinals

Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 7, Woodlawn School 0

Winterville Christ Covenant (9-5) at Wilson Greenfield School (11-7)

Salisbury North Hills Christian (9-5) at Raleigh Neuse Christian (10-5)

Burlington School 5, Community Christian 0

GIRLS’ SOFTBALL

Class 4A

Friday’s first round

Charlotte Country Day 9, Covenant Day 7

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (2-14) at Charlotte Christian (7-7)

Raleigh St. Mary’s (5-7) at Providence Day (8-5), Mon, 5:30

Cary Academy (9-7) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (7-9)

Class 3A

Friday’s first round

Southlake Christian (0-11) at High Point Christian (2-11)

Greensboro Calvary Day (6-6) at Fayetteville Village Christian (3-11)

Class 2A

May 14 first round

Winston-Salem Salem Baptist (3-6) at Rocky Mount Academy (15-1)

Wayne Christian (7-3) at Goldsboro Faith Christian (7-9)

Harrells Christian (3-12) at Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-4)

Greenville Oakwood School (5-7) at Roanoke Rapids Halifax Academy (10-5)

Class 1A

May 14 first round

Sanford Lee Christian (3-9) at Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (13-5)

Lasker Northeast Academy (9-7) at Wilmington Cape Fear Christian (8-7)

Hobgood Academy (3-11) at Belhaven Pungo Christian (19-4)

Pantego Terra Ceia Christian (2-11) at Ahoskie Ridgecroft (12-5)