High School Sports
NCHSAA, NCISAA playoff scores, pairings (updated 5/10, 10:30 p.m.)
NCHSAA PLAYOFF PAIRINGS
(with game times and days, when available)
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Myers Park 9, Ardrey Kell 6
Pfafftown Reagan 6, Jamestown Ragsdale 0
Greensboro Grimsley (13-11) at Davie County (15-9)
South Caldwell 4, Porter Ridge 2
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7, Northwest Guilford 5
Mooresville 7, Southern Pines Pinecrest 6
Hough 3, Richmond 1
Providence 7, Lake Norman 3
Tuesday’s third round
Pfafftown Reagan (18-5) at Myers Park (26-1)
Grimsley-Davie County winner vs. South Caldwell (20-5)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (17-8) at Mooresville (18-9)
Hough (19-9) at Providence (23-3)
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Raleigh Broughton (15-8) at New Bern (21-4)
Wake Forest Heritage 9, Green Hope 4
Apex Middle Creek (14-6) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (15-7)
Holly Springs 11, Wilmongton Ashley 0
Apex (13-8) at Corinth Holders (18-5)
Fuquay-Varina (10-10) at Wilmington Laney (14-9)
Raleigh Garner (14-9) at Hope Mills South View (10-9)
Durham Jordan 5, Raleigh Millbrook 4
Tuesday’s third round
Wake Forest Heritage (16-6) vs. Broughton-New Bern winner
Middle Creek-Cardinal Gibbons winner at Holly Springs (18-5)
Fuquay Varina-Laney winner vs. Apex-Corinth Holders winner
Garner-South View winner at Durham Jordan (22-3)
CLASS 3A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
China Grove Carson 2, Asheville Reynolds 1
Skyland Roberson (20-5) at Southwest Guilford (19-7)
North Gaston 6, Northern Guilford 5
West Henderson (15-10) at Northwest Cabarrus (16-9)
Alexander Central 4, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1
Concord Cox Mill 19, East Rowan 12
Marvin Ridge (21-5) at Weddington (18-8), 7 p.m. Friday
Boiling Springs Crest 8, West Rowan 0
Tuesday’s third round
Roberson-Southwest Guilford winner at China Grove Carson (25-2)
West Henderson-Northwest Cabarrus winner at North Gaston (21-5)
Concord Cox Mill (20-6) at Alexander Central (22-7)
Marvin Ridge-Weddington winner at Boiling Springs Crest (26-0)
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Wilmington New Hanover 10, Gray’s Creek 0
Southeast Guilford 5, East Chapel Hill 0
Clayton Cleveland (14-9) at Wilson Hunt (17-5)
Fayetteville Sanford 10, Eastern Wayne 1
Wilson Fike 8, Rocky Mount 2
Southern Lee 1, Western Alamance 0
Jacksonville 4, Western Harnett 1
Greenville Conley 6, Greenville Rose 3
Tuesday’s third round
Southeast Guilford (20-7) at Wilmington New Hanover (22-1)
Cleveland-Hunt winner at Fayetteville Sanford (23-2)
Southern Lee (16-5) at Wilson Fike (21-1)
Jacksonville (21-5) at Greenville Conley (23-3)
CLASS 2A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Midway Oak Grove 5, East Rutherford 2
Marshall Madison County 13, West Stsanly 5
Sylva Smoky Mountain 5, North Surry 1
West Lincoln 7, Franklin 4
West Wilkes 3, Hibriten 0
North Davidson 18, Newton Foard 5
Maiden (11-10) at West Stokes (15-10)
North Lincoln 10, Wilkes Central 0
Tuesday’s third round
Midway Oak Grove (16-8) at Marshall Madison County (15-8)
Sylva Smoky Mountain (13-9) at West Lincoln (19-7)
North Davidson (18-5) at West Wilkes (23-3)
Maiden-West Stokes winner at North Lincoln (20-5)
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
East Bladen 4, Midway 2
N.C. School of Science and Math 8, Climax Providence Grove 1
North Johnston (21-3) at Currituck County (19-4)
Ayden-Grifton (17-8) at Washington (17-5)
Whiteville 2, East Duplin 0
Randleman 10, Nash Central 3
Bunn 3, Dixon 2
Ledford 5, Reidsville 0
Tuesday’s third round
N.C. School of Science and Math-Providence Grove winner vs. East Bladen-Midway winner
North Johnston-Currituck County winner vs. Ayden Grifton-Washington winner
Randleman-Nash Central winner at Whiteville (19-3)
Bunn (19-6) at Ledford (24-2)
CLASS 1A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
East Surry 10, South Stanly 0
South Stokes 3, East Wilkes 2
Roxboro Community 4, Rosman 2
Polk County 7, Pine Lake Prep 6
Mount Airy (11-12) at Cherryville (19-6)
Lincoln Charter (21-6) at Queens Grant Charter (17-7)
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 6, Chatham Central 0
North Stokes (13-11) at North Stanly (21-2)
Tuesday’s third round
South Stokes (18-7) at East Surry (23-2)
Roxboro Community (17-4) at Polk County (18-4)
Lincoln Charter-Queens Grant Charter winner vs. Mount Airy-Cherryville winner
Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (20-5) vs. North Stokes-North Stanly winner
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Martin Riverside 8, Manteo 6
Granville Central 24, Weldon 6
Williamston Bear Grass Charter 17, Pamlico 7
Louisburg (9-8) at Creedmoor Falls Lake Academy (15-1)
Edenton Holmes 17, East Wake 1
West Columbus 14, Hobbton 1
East Carteret 8, Gates County 2
Rosewood 6, Perquimans 2
Tuesday’s third round
Granville Central (15-8) at Martin Riverside (22-2)
Williamston Bear Grass (21-3) vs. Louisburg-Falls Lake Academy winner
West Columbus (17-6) at Edenton Holmes (17-7)
East Carteret (16-6) at Rosewood (19-3)
BOYS’ LACROSSE
CLASS 4A
Friday’s third round
West
Greensboro Page 12, Hough 11
Ardrey Kell 12, Myers Park 11
East
Apex Middle Creek 18, Leesville Road 3
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 8, Apex 7
Tuesday’s state semifinals
West
Hough-Page winner at Ardrey Kell (19-2)
East
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (16-3) at Apex Middle Creek (18-2)
CLASS 1A-3A
Friday’s third round
West
Weddington 15, Charlotte Catholic 5
Marvin Ridge 23, Community School of Davidson 5
East
Hampstead Topsail 12, New Han=over 11
Chapel Hill (14-3) at East Chapel Hill (14-3)
Tuesday’s state semifinals
West
Marvin Ridge-Community School of Davidson winner at Charlotte Catholic-Weddington winner
East
Chapel Hill-East Chapel Hill winner at Hampstead Topsail (13-5)
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Friday’s fourth round
West
Marvin Ridge 17, Northwest Guilford 2
Charlotte Catholic 21, Lake Norman 5
East
Wilmington Hoggard (15-1) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (15-3)
East Chapel Hill 10, Raleigh Broughton 9
Tuesday’s state semifinals
West
Marvin Ridge (11-4) at Charlotte Catholic (16-4)
East
East Chapel Hill (17-2) at Hoggard-Cardinal Gibbons winner
GIRLS’ SOCCER
CLASS 4A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
West Forsyth 2, Porter Ridge 0
East Forsyth 3, Richmond Senior 1
Greensboro Page 4, Olympic 1
Myers Park 2, Ardrey Kell 0
Pfafftown Reagan 1, Hough 0
Northwest Guilford (9-6-2) at Providence (14-4), 7 p.m. Friday
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1, Lake Norman 0
Southern Pines Pinecrest 6, Mallard Creek 1
Wednesday’s third round
East Forsyth-Richmond Senior winner at West Forsyth (21-0)
Greensboro Page (12-3-2) at Myers Park (17-0-2)
Pfafftown Reagan (12-4-1) at Northwest Guilford-Providence winner
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (16-6-1) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (23-0-1)
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Wilmington Hoggard 2, Cardinal Gibbons 0
Raleigh Wakefield (14-4) at Wilmington Laney (17-4-1)
Apex Friendship 3, New Bern 1
Apex 2, Holly Springs 1
Raleigh Broughton (12-4-2) at Wake Forest Heritage (15-3)
Raleigh Millbrook 3, Cary Green Hope 2
Fuquay-Varina (15-7) at Fayetteville Pine Forest (13-5)
Raleigh Leesville Road 5, Corinth Holders 1
Wednesday’s third round
Wakefield-Laney winner at Wilmington Hoggard (22-2)
Apex Friendship (11-9) at Apex (10-7-1)
Raleigh Millbrook (12-6-1) vs. Broughton-Heritage winner
Fuquay Varina-Pine Forest winner at Raleigh Leesville Road (21-0-1)
CLASS 3A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Marvin Ridge 2, Asheville 1
South Iredell 1, Asheboro 0
Northern Guilford 3, Northwest Guilford 0
Boone Watauga 3, Kings Mountain 1
Skyland Roberson 3, Mt Tabor 0
Asheville Reynolds 3, Hickory 0
Charlotte Catholic 5, Southwest Guilford 0
Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Concord Cox Mill 1
Wednesday’s third round
South Iredell (15-5) at Marvin Ridge (20-3)
Boone Watauga (17-4) at Northern Guilford (18-1-1)
Asheville Reynolds (20-2-3) at Skyland Roberson (20-4)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (13-6) at Charlotte Catholic (16-3-3)
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Greenville Conley 3, Southern Lee 0
Chapel Hill 4, Wilmington New Hanover 0
Clayton 3, Gray’s Creek 1
Fayetteville Sanford 1, Southeast Guilford 0
Pittsboro Northwood (15-6-1) at Wilston Hunt (14-2)
Eastern Alamance (17-2-1) at East Chapel Hill (15-2-2)
Jacksonville 1, Wite Oak 0
Cameron Union Pines 3, South Brunswick 0
Wednesday’s third round
Chapel Hill (15-2-4) at Greenville Conley (25-1)
Clayton (20-5) at Fayetteville Terry Sanford (20-0)
Eastern Alamance-East Chapel Hill winner vs. Northwood-Hunt winner
White Oak-Jacksonville winner vs. South Brunswick-Union Pines winner
CLASS 2A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Hendersonville 5, North Davidson 0
Salisbury (20-2) at Black Mountain Owen (26-2-1)
Newton Foard 3, East Lincoln 0
Belmont South Point 6, West Iredell 0
Wilkes Central 6, Patton 1
West Davidson (21-1) at East Bend Forbush (15-2-2), 6 p.m. Friday
Monroe Central Academy 3, East Henderson 2
Lake Norman Charter 8, R-S Central 2
Wednesday’s third round
Salisbury-Owen winner at Hendersonville (21-0-1)
Newton Foard (19-2-1) at Belmont South Point (14-1)
West Davidson-Forbush winner at Wilkes Central (21-0)
Monroe Central Academy (18-4) at Lake Norman Charter (20-1)
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Newport Croatan 9, South Lenoir 0
Siler City Jordan-Matthews 4, Bunn 0
Trinity Wheatmore 2,East Bladen 1
Clinton 6, Southwest Onslow 1
Richlands 1, South Granville 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 8, Currituck 0
Central Davidson 1, Trinity 0
Carrboro 3, East Duplin 0
Wednesday’s third round
Siler City Jordan-Matthews (14-7) at Newport Croatan (20-3)
Trinity Wheatmore (15-4) at Clinton (20-4-1)
Kill Devil Hills First Flight (13-7) at Richlands (13-6)
Central Davidson (15-6-1) at Carrboro (14-1-2)
CLASS 1A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Monroe Union Academy 9, Highlands 0
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson (10-3-1) at Community School of Davidson (12-5-2)
Polk County 2, Mount Airy 0
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2, Lincoln Charter 0
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 5, Boonville Starmount 1
Swain County 5, Alleghany 0
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 4, Murphy 1
South Stokes 9, East Wilkes 0
Wednesday’s third round
Thomas Jefferson Academy-Community School of Davidson winner at Monroe Union Academy (19-0)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (10-8) at Polk County (12-4-2)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (11-8-1) at Swain County (17-3)
Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (17-6) at South Stokes (17-2)
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Wake Forest Franklin Academy 5, Woods Charter 0
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness 12, Willamston Bear Grass Charter 1
Durham Research Triangle 2, Manteo 1
Raleigh Neuse Charter 3, Rosewood 2
Raleigh Charter 2, East Wake 1
Princeton 1, Granville Central 0
Roxboro Community (14-4) at Chocowinity Southside (6-8-2)
East Carteret 4, Durham Voyager 0
Wednesday’s third round
Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (14-4-2) at Wake Forest Franklin Academy (20-0)
Durham Research Triangle (13-4) at Raleigh Neuse Charter (16-3)
Princeton (15-2) at Raleigh Charter (17-1)
Roxboro Community-Southside winner at East Carteret (18-4)
GIRLS’ SOFTBALL
CLASS 4A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Richmond Senior 15, Ardrey Kell 3
Providence 7, East Forsyth 3
South Caldwell 5, Glenn 1
Pfafftown Reagan 11, Northwest Guilford 4
Mooresville 8, Hough 6
Independence (16-6) at Olympic (17-3)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 10, Lake Norman 0
Scotland County 3, West Forsyth 1
Tuesday’s third round
Providence (17-5) at Richmond Senior (15-3)
Pfafftown Reagan (10-11) at South Caldwell (19-3)
Independence-Olympic winner at Mooresville (24-3)
Scotland County (12-9) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (17-6)
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Winterville South Central 8, Middle Creek 7
Fayetteville Britt 6, Fuquay-Varina 1
Hope Mills South View 6, Green Hope 3
Lumberton (18-6) at Wilmington Hoggard (14-7)
Holly Springs 3, Laney 2
Cary Panther Creek 6, Corinth Holders 0
Apex Friendship 11, Raleigh Enloe 7
Wake Forest Heritage 4, Purnell Swett 3
Tuesday’s third round
Fayetteville Britt (14-4) at Winterville South Central (21-3)
Green Hope-South View winner vs. Lumberton-Hoggard winner
Cary Panther Creek (13-4) at Holly Springs (17-4)
Apex Friendship (9-9) at Purnell Swett-Heritage winner
CLASS 3A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Marvin Ridge 10, Asheville Reynolds 0
Skyland Roberson 4, Eden Morehead 0
North Buncombe 2, Southwest Guilford 1
China Grove Carson 2, Boiling Springs Crest 1
Wentworth Rockingham County (14-7) at West Rowan (21-3)
Monroe Parkwood 14, Alexander Central 1
Kannapolis Brown (19-4) at Southwest Guilford (17-6)
Unionville Piedmont (14-9) at Central Cabarrus (21-3)
Unionville Piedmont (13-9) at Winston-Salem Parkland (15-9)
Central Cabarrus 2, Piedmont 0
Tuesday’s third round
Skyland Roberson (19-2) at Marvin Ridge (17-3)
China Grove Carson (17-9) at North Buncombe (19-4)
Monroe Parkwood (14-1) vs. Rockingham-West Rowan winner
Brown-Southwest Guilford winner vs. Piedmont-Central Cabarrus winner
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Greenville Conley 2, Orange 1
Harnett Central 10, Southern Nash 2
Southern Alamance 3, Person 2
Hampstead Topsail 6, Western Alamance 5
Clayton (20-3) at Fayetteville Cape Fear (22-1)
Hope Mills Gray’s Creek (18-2) at Clayton Cleveland (15-5)
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 6, West Carteret 3
Wilson Fike (12-7) at Eastern Alamance (18-2)
Tuesday’s third round
Harnett Central-Southern Nash at Greenville Conley (23-1)
Southern Alamance (23-5) at Hampstead Topsail (20-3)
Gray’s Creek-Cleveland winner vs. Clayton-Cape Fear winner
Wilson Fike (13-7) at Hillsborough Cedar Ridge (21-2)
CLASS 2A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
West Stanly 13, West Stokes 1
West Wilkes 4, R-S Central 3
Marshall Madison County 7, Mount Pleasant 2
Valdese Draughn 1, North Lincoln 0
North Davidson 12, Central Davidson 2
Claremont Bunker Hill 5, East Bend Forbush 4
East Rutherford (13-7) at West Davidson (16-8)
Franklin 8, Brevard 1
Tuesday’s third round
RS Central-West Wilkes winner vs. West Stokes-West Stanly winner
Valdese Draughn (12-8) at Marshall Madison County (22-1)
Claremont Bunker Hill (12-8) at North Davidson (26-0)
East Rutherford-West Davidson winner at Franklin (21-2)
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Washington 2, Bunn 0
Richlands 2, Beddingfield 1
Climax Providence Grove 6, Midway 4
Farmville Central (13-9) at Eastern Randolph (19-4)
North Johnston 4, Bertie 0
Currituck County 11, Greene Central 1
East Duplin (15-4) at Whiteville (18-5)
South Granville 3, South Columbus 0
Tuesday’s third round
Wilson Beddingfield (17-7) at Washington (21-0)
Climax Providence Grove (16-5) vs. Farmville Central-Eastern Randolph winner
Currituck County (18-3) vs. Bertie-North Johnston winner
East Duplin-Whiteville winner vs. South Columbus-South Granville winner
CLASS 1A
West
Second round (to be played by Friday)
North Stokes 12, East Surry 7
East Wilkes 10, Cornerstone Charter 0
Boonville Starmount 7, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 6
South Stanly 7, Swain County 2
Robbinsville 6, South Stokes 1
West Montgomery 3, Chatham Central 2
Murphy (15-2) at Lincoln Charter (20-3)
North Stanly 2, Roxboro Community 1
Tuesday’s third round
East Wilkes (17-7) vs. East Surry-North Stokes winner
Boonville Starmount (15-9) at South Stanly (21-2)
West Montgomery (17-4) at Robbinsville (21-3)
Murphy-Lincoln Charter winner vs. North Stanly (15-6)
East
Second round (to be played by Friday)
Camden County 15, Pamlico 5
Perquimans 6, Pender 3
Vance Charter 5, Pinetown Northside 4
East Columbus 20, KIPP 0
Louisburg 11, John A Holmes 0
Rosewood 6, Williamston Bear Grass Charter 3
Martin Riverside 14, Rocky Mount Prep 0
North Duplin (7-6) at Princeton (11-2)
Tuesday’s third round
Perquimans (21-5) at Camden County (22-1)
Vance Charter (15-4) vs. KIPP Pride-East Columbus winner
Rosewood (17-7) at Louisburg (14-5)
Martin Riverside (19-2) vs. North Duplin-Princeton winner
BOYS’ TENNIS
CLASS 4A
West
Monday’s third round
Greensboro Grimsley (10-0) at Hough (14-0)
Ardrey Kell (14-2) at Myers Park (16-3)
East
Monday’s third round
Raleigh Broughton (12-3) at Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (25-0)
Cary Panther Creek (15-2) at Cary Green Hope (13-0)
CLASS 3A
West
Monday’s third round
Concord Cox Mill (16-2) at Burlington Williams (14-1)
Marvin Ridge (16-3) at Asheville (18-0)
East
Monday’s third round
Wilmington New Hanover (15-0) at Clayton (16-0)
East Chapel Hill (15-3) at Chapel Hill (16-2)
CLASS 2A
West
Monday’s third round
Winston-Salem Atkins (15-1) at Salisbury (20-0)
East Lincoln (12-3) at Brevard (11-1)
East
Monday’s third round
Greene Central (18-1) at Clinton (19-1)
Carrboro (10-5) at N.C. School of Science and Math (12-0)
CLASS 1A
West
Monday’s third round
Elkin (16-1) at Lincoln Charter (11-0)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (13-0) at Winston-Salem Bishop McGuinness (15-0)
East
Monday’s third round
Wake Forest Franklin Academy (9-4) at Edenton Holmes (13-5)
Raleigh Charter (19-3) at Durham Research Triangle (16-1)
NCISAA
BASEBALL
Class 4A
First round
Tuesday
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 5, Charlotte Latin 4
Wake Christian 8, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7
Charlotte Country Day 7, Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 4
Covenant Day 4, Greensboro Day 2
Second Round by Friday
Wesleyan Christian 7, Metrolina Christian 3
Providence Day 11, Wake Christian 1
Charlotte Christian 7, Charlotte Country Day 1
Christ School 8, Covenant Day 1
Class 3A
First round
Tuesday
Raleigh Grace Christian 10, Coastal Christian 6
Hickory Grove Christian 4, Concord First Assembly 0
Southlake Christian 3, Caldwell Academy 2
Gaston Christian 7, Arendell Parrott 6
Second round by Friday
Grace Christian (12-6) at High Point Christian (21-4)
Asheville Christian 5, Hickory Grove 1
Carmel Christian 11, SouthLake Christian 10
Gaston Christian (13-4) at Forsyth Country Day (10-4)
Class 2A
First round
Tuesday
Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 6, Goldsboro Wayne Christian 5
Statesville Christian 6, Raleigh St. Thomas More 4
Raleigh Friendship Christian 2, Hickory Christian 1
Fayetteville Academy 2, Salem Baptist 1
Second Round by Friday
Harrells Christian 14, Durham Trinity 2
Gaston Day 9, Statesville Christian 4
Wayne Country Day 6, Friendship Christia 2
Westminster Catawba 16, Fayetteville Academy 0
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Friday
Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 10, Burlington School 0
Merry Hill Lawrence Academy 5, Ahoskie Ridgecroft 1
Elizabeth City Albemarle School 2, Belhaven Pungo Christian 0
Lasker Northeast Academy (7-8) at Wilson Greenfield School (13-6)
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Division 1
Friday’s quarterfinals
Arden Christ School 23, North Raleigh Christian 6
Raleigh Ravenscroft 16, Greensboro Day 12
Charlotte Country Day 10, Durham Academy 6
Providence Day 10, Charlotte Latin 5
Division 2
Friday’s quarterfinals
Kinston Arendell Parrott (5-6) at Southlake Christian (9-4)
Asheville School 11, Davidson Day 5
Forsyth Country Day (6-6) at Raleigh St. David’s (11-2)
Cary Christian (8-9) at Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (12-4)
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Division 1
Tuesday’s first round
Davidson Day 9, Asheville School 8
Cary Academy 17, Forsyth Country Day 5
Raleigh St. Mary’s 13, Providence Day 6
Southlake Christian 16, Greensboro Day 9
Friday’s quarterfinals
Charlotte Latin 17, Asheville School 4
Durham Academy 13, Cary Academy 2
Charlotte Country Day 18, St. Mary’s 10
Raleigh Ravenscroft 15, SouthLake 2
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Class 4A
Tuesday’s first round
Concord Cannon School 3, Charlotte Country Day 2
Greensboro Day 3, Charlotte Christian 1
Durham Academy 3, Wake Christian 1
High Point Wesleyan 3, Covenant Day 1
Friday’s quarterfinals
Charlotte Latin 4, Cannon 0
Raleigh Ravenscroft 4, Greensboro Day 2
North Raleigh Christian 3, Durham Academy 2
Providence Day 9, Wesleyan 0
Class 3A
Tuesday’s first round
Asheville School 4, Concord First Assembly 0
Gaston Christian 4, Caldwell Academy 0
Asheville Carolina Day 2, Carmel Christian 0
Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 4, Raleigh Grace Christian 0
Thursday’s second round
Asheville School 4, Asheville Christian 3
Cary Christian 4, Gaston Christian 2
Carolina Day 4, St. David’s 0
Coastal Carolina 6, Cape Fear 3
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Ahseville School (8-5) at Arendell Parrott (12-3)
Cary Christian (11-3) at Forsyth Country Day (8-4-1)
Carolina Day (9-3-1) at High Point Christian (10-4)
Coastal Christian (13-6) at Hickory Grove (13-2)
Class 2A
Tuesday’s first round
Raleigh Trinity Academy 3, Greenville Oakwood School 2
Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill 3, Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 1
Winston-Salem Salem Baptist 1, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0
High Point Westchester Country Day 4, Raleigh St. Thomas More 2
Southern Pines O’Neal School 3, Northside Christian 2
Statesville Christian 2, Gaston Day 1
Raleigh Friendship Christian 7, Greensboro American Hebrew Academy 0
Rocky Mount Academy 5, Durham Carolina Friends 3
Second Round by Thursday
Durham Trinity 4, Raleigh Trinity 0
Westchester Country Day 4, Salem Baptist 1
Statesville Christian 6, O’Neal 1
Rocky Mount Academy 2, Friendship Christian 1
Saturday’s quarterfinals
Durham Trinity (12-4-1) at Burlington Christian (13-0)
Westchester Country Day (8-8) at Davidson Day (6-4)
Statesville Christian (10-4) at Hickory Christian (12-1)
Rocky Mount (18-2) at Fayetteville Academy (14-1)
Class 1A
Friday’s quarterfinals
Henderson Kerr-Vance Academy 7, Woodlawn School 0
Winterville Christ Covenant (9-5) at Wilson Greenfield School (11-7)
Salisbury North Hills Christian (9-5) at Raleigh Neuse Christian (10-5)
Burlington School 5, Community Christian 0
GIRLS’ SOFTBALL
Class 4A
Friday’s first round
Charlotte Country Day 9, Covenant Day 7
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (2-14) at Charlotte Christian (7-7)
Raleigh St. Mary’s (5-7) at Providence Day (8-5), Mon, 5:30
Cary Academy (9-7) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (7-9)
Class 3A
Friday’s first round
Southlake Christian (0-11) at High Point Christian (2-11)
Greensboro Calvary Day (6-6) at Fayetteville Village Christian (3-11)
Class 2A
May 14 first round
Winston-Salem Salem Baptist (3-6) at Rocky Mount Academy (15-1)
Wayne Christian (7-3) at Goldsboro Faith Christian (7-9)
Harrells Christian (3-12) at Fayetteville Freedom Christian (12-4)
Greenville Oakwood School (5-7) at Roanoke Rapids Halifax Academy (10-5)
Class 1A
May 14 first round
Sanford Lee Christian (3-9) at Merry Hill Lawrence Academy (13-5)
Lasker Northeast Academy (9-7) at Wilmington Cape Fear Christian (8-7)
Hobgood Academy (3-11) at Belhaven Pungo Christian (19-4)
Pantego Terra Ceia Christian (2-11) at Ahoskie Ridgecroft (12-5)
Comments