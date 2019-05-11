Baseball Roundup: Myers Park, Hough, Providence Day continue postseason runs

Myers Park prepares to play Butler in the Southwestern 4A final. Special to the Observer

Myers Park and Hough were among Charlotte-area teams that advanced Friday night in North Carolina’s public school baseball playoffs.





Meanwhile, Providence Day and Charlotte Christian scored big victories in the private school playoffs.

Myers Park advanced to the third round of the 4A playoffs with a 9-6 victory over Ardrey Kell, in a game moved from Myers Park to South Mecklenburg due to field conditions.

Hough knocked off Richmond Senior 3-1.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Providence Day trounced visiting Wake Christian 11-1, and Charlotte Christian downed Charlotte Country Day 7-1.

Myers Park (25-1) built a 7-2 lead after five innings against Ardrey Kell (20-9), before the Knights rallied in the closing innings.

Mustang starting pitcher Will Glasgow went 6.1 innings and got the victory. Jack Shaw had three hits, and Pres Cavenaugh reached four times, with a hit and three walks.

Ardrey Kell’s Tate Ellis and Cade Stecher each had a pair of hits.

Myers Park, the top seed in the 4A Western Region, will host eighth-seeded Pfafftown Reagan in the third round.

Link: Friday’s NCISAA, NCHSAA playoff scores, next round pairings

Friday’s top performers

Brett Adams (Charlotte Christian): Adams pitched six innings of two-hit ball, as the Knights beat Charlotte Country Day 7-1 in the 4A private school quarterfinals.

Chris Manriquez (Carmel Christian): Manriquez hit a three-run home run in a five-run sixth inning, then struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning. That helped Carmel Christian rally for an 11-10 victory over Southlake Christian in the 3A private school playoffs.

Kyle McKernan (Marvin Ridge): McKernan piched a complete-game shutout as the Mavericks blanked Weddington 8-0 in the second round of the 3A playoffs.

Jack Shaw (Myers Park): Shaw had three hits in the Mustangs’ 9-6 victory over Ardrey Kell in the second round of the 4A playoffs.

Friday’s other results

4A PLAYOFFS

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 7, Northwest Guilford 5: The 19th-seeded Ragin’ Bulls surprised third seed Northwest Guilford with a late rally. Hickory Ridge trailed 4-1 after five innings but scored six times in the top of the sixth. Joey Tuders and Nolan DeVos each got three hits, and the Bulls played errorless ball. Hickory Ridge will travel to Mooresville in the third round.

Hough 3, Richmond Senior 1: The Huskies clawed their way to victory, getting their winning run in the third inning with just one hit. Luke Osteen singled, stole second and third bases, then scored on a wild pitch. Jeffrey Fry’s RBI sacrifice fly provided the third run. The Huskies travel to Providence in the third round. Richmond Senior finished 19-8.

3A PLAYOFFS

China Grove Carson 2, Asheville Reynolds 1: Top-seeded Jesse Carson advanced behind the pitching of Deacon Wike, who went 6.2 innings and scattered six hits, and Aaron Misenheimer, who got the final out and a save. Jake Harris and Zeb Burns each had RBI’s, and Garrett Alewine had two hits.

Concord Cox Mill 19, East Rowan 12: The Chargers won this Thursday night slugfest, scoring nine times in the first inning and building a 13-0 lead after two innings. Chandler Riley had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI. Cole Stocker drove in three runs. Cox Mill travels to Alexander Central in the third round. East Rowan finished 17-11.

Marvin Ridge 8, Weddington 0: This neighborhood rivalry went to the Mavericks, as Kyle McKernan pitched a complete-game shutout, scattering seven hits. Steven Gonzalez, Andrew Kerry and Michael Neal each had two hits for Marvin Ridge. Weddington (18-9), which beat out Marvin Ridge for the Southern Carolina 3A Conference regular-season title, had two hits each from Ethan Zulueta and Sam Kilinski.

West Henderson 5, Northwest Cabarrus 1: Northwest Cabarrus finished with a 16-10 record.

2A PLAYOFFS

Midway Oak Grove 5, East Rutherford 2: In what might have been the biggest surprise of the night, 17th-seeded Oak Grove knocked off the top-seeded Cavaliers, who reached the state finals a year ago. Kaden Swaim homered and drove in all five Oak Grove runs. East Rutherford finished with a 21-5 record.

North Lincoln 10, Wilkes Central 0, 5 innings: Winning pitcher Seth Whitley fired a two-hitter in the game, abbreviated due to the 10-run rule. North Lincoln hosts West Stokes in the third round.

West Lincoln 7, Franklin 2: West Lincoln, seeded 13th, upset the fourth seed behind the four-hit pitching of Seth Willis, who also struck out 11 and helped his cause with a double and triple. Dylan Burkey homered for the victors, who host Sylva Smoky Mountain in the third round.

West Stokes 9, Maiden 6: The Blue Devils closed with an 11-11 record.

1A PLAYOFFS

Mount Airy 3, Cherryville 2: The No. 3 Ironmen were upset by 19th-seeded Mount Airy and finished with a 19-7 record.

North Stanly 10, North Stokes 0, 6 innings: The Comets, seeded second, advanced behind the pitching of Rhett Lowder, who went 5.2 innings and got the victory with eight strikeouts, and reliever Carson Lowder, who got the final out. North Stanly hosts fellow Yadkin Valley 1A member Asheboro Uwharrie Charter in the third round.

Queens Grant Charter 4, Lincoln Charter 3, 11 innings: Bryce Gorospe got the victory for the Stallions in relief of starter Leo Hoffer. Spencer Smith, Jacob Beard and Andy Duran each had two hits for Queens Grant, making the school’s farthest-ever push in the baseball playoffs. The Stallions host Mount Airy in the third round. Lincoln Charter finished 21-7.

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Christian 7, Charlotte Country Day 1: Starting (and winning) pitcher Brett Adams went six innings, allowing only two hits, and Matt Meyers finished for the second-seeded Knights. Trey Donathan had two hits and two RBI, and Matt Siverling added two hits. Charlotte Christian hosts Arden Christ School on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Providence Day 11, Wake Christian 1: John Miralia went 4-for-4, including a home run, and drove in two runs for the Chargers. Joey Slattery added three RBI. Pitchers Owen Tappy (four innings) and Miralia (three innings) combined for a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Providence Day travels to top seed High Point Christian on Tuesday in the semifinals.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Carmel Christian 11, Southlake Christian 10: Down 10-5, Carmel Christian rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth and won it an inning later. Chris Manriquez hit a three-run homer in the sixth, then struck out the side as a relief pitcher in the seventh. Gabe Legvold’s single scored Bennett Southerland with the winning run. Cooper King went 4-for-4, with two doubles, for Carmel Christian.

Forsyth Country Day 3, Gaston Christian 1: Bennett Stowe had a hit and Gaston Christian’s only RBI, as his team finished with a 13-5 record.

Report results of your school’s spring sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.