Spring Roundup: Charlotte Latin back in girls soccer state final again

Charlotte Latin will play Saturday for its fifth consecutive N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association girls’ soccer championship.





And the Hawks will find a familiar foe in the finals.

Charlotte Latin gained a berth in the 4A title match Tuesday by blanking Raleigh Ravenscroft 5-0. The victory lifted the No. 1-seeded Hawks to 17-3-1 on the season.

Meanwhile, second-seeded Providence Day also posted a 5-0 victory, beating North Raleigh Christian. The Chargers improved to 16-3-1.

And so it will be Providence Day visiting Charlotte Latin on Saturday for the 4A title.

Latin beat the Chargers in the championship match 3-1 last year and 1-0 in 2017. The Hawks also won state crowns in 2015 and 2016.

In Tuesday’s match, Brooke Bellavia scored two goals, and Anna Calloway had a goal and two assists. Mary Gale Godwin added a goal and an assist, and Sully Williams had a goal.

Ruthie Jones and Anna Barnhardt split time in goal for the shutout.

Providence Day cruised behind the scoring of Katerina Peroulas (two goals, two assists) and Kennedy Jones (two goals).

Featured performers

Brooke Bellavia (Charlotte Latin girls’ soccer): Bellavia’s two goals helped the Hawks blank Raleigh Ravenscroft 5-0 in the private schools’ 4A playoff semifinals.

T.J. Mayer (Concord Cannon School golf): Mayer shot rounds of 70 and 74, taking medalist honors in the private schools’ 4A state tournament in Greensboro. He helped lead Cannon School to the team title.

Katerina Peroulas (Providence Day girls’ soccer): Peroulas had two goals and two assists as the Chargers beat North Raleigh Christian 5-0 in the private schools’ 4A playoff semifinals.

Brittany Snyder (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls’ softball): Snyder had a no-hitter for five innings and finished with a three-hitter as Hickory Ridge beat Scotland County 5-1 in a third-round 4A playoff game.

Gage Turner (Ardrey Kell boys’ lacrosse): Turner had a career-high 22 saves as the Knights beat Greensboro Page 11-5 and advanced to the 4A state championship match.

Boys’ golf

NCISAA 4A

Concord Cannon School captured the team championship, and Cannon School’s T.J. Mayer won individual honors in the two-day tournament at Grandview Resort-East in Greensboro. Cannon School had a team score of 604, with Arden Christ School (614), Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (621) and Charlotte Country Day (624) rounding out the top four.

Mayer had rounds of 70 and 74 for a 2-over-par 144. Teammate Charlie Barr (70-76-146) was second, and Metrolina Christian’s Karsten Shields shot a 147 for third place.

NCISAA 3A

Raleigh St. David’s won the team title, with a 617 score at Bryan Park Golf Club in Greensboro. Carmel Christian (678) was sixth and Gaston Christian (729) 10th. St. David’s Michael LaSasso shot a 72-75-147, 3 over par, for medalist honors. Carmel Christian’s Austin Brooks, the first-round leader with a 70, faltered to 79 in the second round and was fourth.

NCISAA 2A

Southern Pines O’Neal School shot a 447 at Country Club of Whispering Pines, easily beating runner-up Harrells Academy (474) for the team title. Davidson Day (507, fifth place), Gaston Day (510, sixth) and Hickory University Christian (534, seventh) were among the leaders.

Medalist Fulton Smith of O’Neal School shot a 4-under 140.

NCISAA 1A

Christ Covenant School had a 512, beating runner-up Crossroads Christian (522) for the team title. The medalist, with a 7-over-par 151, was Lee Christian’s Brandon Jones.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Rock Hill captured the 5A state championship Tuesday, winning by 26 strokes over its nearest competition. The Bearcats had a team score of 585, with Roebuck Dorman and Mauldin tying for second at 611.

Boys’ lacrosse

4A PLAYOFFS

Ardrey Kell 11, Greensboro Page 5: The Knights were leading only 3-2 after one period, but they outscored the Pirates 5-0 in the second period and pulled away. Kenny Keffner had three goals, and Cade Caggiano and Ryan Curry each added two goals. Curry also had two assists. Gage Turner got the victory in goal. Ardrey Kell (20-2) faces defending state champion Raleigh Cardinals Gibbons on Saturday for the state title.

1A-2A-3A PLAYOFFS

Weddington 9, Marvin Ridge 8: The Warriors led 9-6 with 4:45 left, but the Mavericks rallied and made it close. Marvin Ridge missed a shot to tie the game with a few seconds left. Emmett Houlihan had two goals and three assists for Marvin Ridge, which finished 11-7. Weddington’s offensive leaders were James Shipley (one goal, three assists) and Will Shipley and Eamon Murphy (two goals, one assist apiece). Weddington (15-1) faces Chapel Hill on Friday evening for the state title.

NCISAA DIVISION 1 PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Country Day 10, Providence Day 9: Country Day won with a final-second goal, advancing to Saturday’s state championship match at Arden Christ School.

NCISAA DIVISION 2 PLAYOFFS

Southlake Christian 15, Asheville School 6: Luca Lutzel scored eight goals and two assists as the Eagles (11-4) moved into the state championship match. They will host Wilmington Cape Fear Academy on Saturday for the title.

Boys’ tennis

NCISAA DIVISION 1 PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Country Day 5, Cary Academy 0: David Saye (No. 1 singles) and Bennett Turner (No. 2) posted easy victories, and Turner teamed with Tarun Prakash to win No. 1 doubles. Country Day will face Greensboro Day in the championship match at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Salem Academy in Winston-Salem.

Greensboro Day 6, Charlotte Latin 1

NCISAA DIVISION 2 PLAYOFFS

Carmel Christian 5, Asheville School 0: Carmel Christian will face Wilmington Cape Fear Academy for the state title at 10 a.m. Saturday at Salem Academy in Winston-Salem.

NCISAA DIVISION 3 PLAYOFFS

Wayne Country Day 5, Gaston Day 0

Girls’ lacrosse

N.C. PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Catholic 19, Marvin Ridge 7: The Cougars built a 12-2 halftime lead and coasted. Marvin Ridge finished 11-5. Catholic (17-4) faces defending state champ Raleigh Cardinals Gibbons on Saturday for the state title.

NCISAA PLAYOFFS

Charlotte Latin 16, Durham Academy 7: The top-seeded Hawks won behind the offense of Gracie Colombo (three goals, two assists), Cece Colombo (three goals, two assists), Megan Klingenberg (two goals, two assists) and Paige Klingenberg (two goals, two assists). Goalkeeper Emily Harrtis made 10 saves. Latin (13-4) will host Raleigh Ravenscroft in the state championship match Saturday.

Girls’ soccer

4A PLAYOFFS

Southern Pines Pinecrest 4, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1: Danielle Richmond and Keeley Copper each scored twice for second-seeded Pinecrest. Hickory Ridge finished 16-7-1.

3A PLAYOFFS

Marvin Ridge 5, South Iredell 0: Logan Boggs got the shutout as the Mavericks advanced to the fourth round Saturday. They will host the winner of Wednesday’s match between Boone Watauga and host Northern Guilford. Lily Jones, Alex Tsumas and Elizabeth Adelis each added a goal for Marvin Ridge. South Iredell finished 15-6.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2, Charlotte Catholic 1 (OT): Logan Fink’s goal just 1:35 before the end of the second overtime made a winner of Cuthbertson (14-6). The match was scoreless until 10 minutes were left in regulation, when the Cougars took a 1-0 lead on Eveleen Hahn’s goal. Meghan Lang got the assist. But the Cavaliers tied it with 23 seconds remaining on a Summer Dockstader goal. Charlotte Catholic finished 16-4-3. Cuthbertson will play in the fourth round Saturday against the winner of Wednesday’s match between Asheville Reynolds and Skyland Roberson.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Asheville Carolina Day 2, Hickory Grove Christian 1: The Lions fell in the state semifinals and finished with a 14-3 record.

NCISAA 2A PLAYOFFS

Burlington Christian 4, Davidson Day 1: The Patriots finished with a 7-5 record.

Hickory Christian 3, Fayetteville Academy 2: Hickory Christian, now 14-1, will play for the state championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville Academy against Burlington Christian.

Girls’ softball

4A PLAYOFFS

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 5, Scotland County 1: The Ragin’ Bulls’ Brittany Snyder took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with a three-hitter.

Mooresville 3, Olympic 1: The Blue Devils will face Harrisburg Hickory Ridge in the fourth round. Olympic finished 18-4.

Providence 6, Richmond Senior 5: The Panthers knocked off the top-seeded Raiders, as Lili Bowen homered. Providence built a 4-0 lead, but Richmond Senior rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. Providence (18-5) travels to South Caldwell in a fourth-round game Friday. Richmond Senior closed 15-4.

South Caldwell 10, Pfafftown Reagan 0: Kali Morton pitched a complete game, striking out seven, and the Spartans scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.

3A PLAYOFFS

Central Cabarrus 6, Kannapolis Brown 1: The second-seeded Vikings scored three times in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 4-0 lead. A.L. Brown finished 20-5.

Marvin Ridge 3, Skyland Roberson 1: Mauri Murray homered, and Katriel Williams had two hits in the top-seeded Mavericks’ victory. Marvin Ridge hosts North Buncombe at 6 p.m. Friday in the fourth round.

Monroe Parkwood 1, West Rowan 0, 8 innings: Cassidy Vance’s RBI single gave Parkwood the offense it needed. West Rowan finished 22-4, while Parkwood advances to a fourth-round game Friday at Central Cabarrus.

North Buncombe 4, China Grove Carson 0: Jesse Carson finished with a 17-10 record. The Chargers trailed 1-0, but North Buncombe broke it open with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.

2A PLAYOFFS

Franklin 4, East Rutherford 2: The Cavaliers finished with a 14-8 record.

Marshall Madison County 3, Valdese Draughn 0: Draughn finished with a 12-9 record.

North Davidson 4, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: The Bears finished 12-9, unable to build an offense against unbeaten North Davidson (27-0).

West Stanly 6, West Wilkes 1: The unbeaten (23-0) and top-seeded Colts got a home run from Meredith Harwood. They will host Marshall Madison County in a fourth-round game Friday.

1A PLAYOFFS

North Stanly 3, Murphy 2: North Stanly (16-6) upset second seed Murphy and will travel into the mountains again Friday, visiting Robbinsville in a fourth-round game,

South Stanly 9, Boonville Starmount 5: South Stanly broke a 5-5 tie in the fifth inning when Kaitlyn Tucker and Huntley Rummage each smacked two-run singles. South Stanly (22-2) visits top seed North Stokes (24-0) on Friday in the fourth round.

NCISAA 4A PLAYOFFS

Concord Cannon School 11, Charlotte Country Day 1: Cannon School (12-3) broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the fourth inning and totaled 13 hits in the game. Cannon School advanced to the four-team state finals this weekend at Wingate University.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 13, High Point Wesleyan 7: The Warriors, now 9-8, advanced to the state finals this weekend at Wingate. Metrolina Christian will face Wake Christian at noon Friday, after Cannon School plays North Raleigh Christian in the 10 a.m. opener.

North Raleigh Christian 5, Charlotte Christian 4: The Knights’ bid to reach the state finals fell short, and they finished 8-8 on the season.

Wake Christian 8, Providence Day 4: The Chargers closed with a 9-6 record.

NCISAA 3A PLAYOFFS

Hickory Grove Christian 17, High Point Christian 0: Maddie Sehen and Lily Schroeder hit home runs for Hickory Grove, and pitchers Taryn Baucom and Cameron Fisher combined on a no-hitter. The Lions will face Fayetteville Christian at 10 a.m. Friday in the opening round of the 3A “final four” at East Carolina University in Greenville.

Fayetteville Christian 11, Concord First Assembly 2: Concord First Assembly finished with a 7-9 record.

Gaston Christian 16, Greensboro Calvary Day 0: Gaston Christian (13-3) will join Hickory Grove Christian as Charlotte-area teams in the “final four” at East Carolina. Gaston Christian will face Forsyth Country Day at noon Friday in the first round.

