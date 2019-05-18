High School Sports
Observer-area stars have strong performances at NCHSAA 4A, 1A track finals
Two Observer-area athletes won individual MVP awards at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A and 1A state track meets Saturday in Greensboro.
The 2A and 3A meets were held Friday.
Mallard Creek’s Chancelor Crawford won the shot put and discus and was named most valuable athlete of the boys 4A meet. Hickory Ridge’s Cameron Rose won the 100 and 200-meters. He won the 100 by 1/10th of a second and the 200 by 6/10th.
Also, Lake Norman’s Spencer Evans won the pole vault with a new state all class record 16 foot, 2 inch attempt, breaking the three-year-old mark of 16-1 set by Marvin Ridge’s Bailey Frederick in the 2016 3A meet.
Cary High won the 4A team title, beating East Meck 46-38 to win the school’s first state title. Cary Panther Creek won the girls title.
▪ In 1A, Bessemer City’s Ja’Ciya Guthrie won the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles. She was named MVP of the girls 1A meet. She set a new 1A state record in the 100 (12.08). Edenton Holmes won the boys championship and Murphy won the girls’ title.
Observer-area boys 4A state champions
Cameron Rose, Hickory Ridge, 100, 200
Kyle Lind, Olympic, 110 hurdles
Jabari Dalton, South Meck, 300 hurdles
East Mecklenburg 1,600 relay (Demetrius Martin, Kyle Goodman, Emmanuel Stewart, Lee Campbell)
Kyle Goodman, East Mecklenburg, 800
Chancelor Crawford, Mallard Creek, discus, shot put
Christopher Alexander, Rocky River, triple jump
Spencer Evans, Lake Norman, pole vault
Observer-area girls 4A state champions
Lindsay Cooper, North Mecklenburg, 300 hurdles
Ella Mainwaring Foster, Providence, 400
Providence 1,600 relay (Nimeesha Coleman, Amanda Watson, Ella Mainwiring Foster, Ariana Rivera)
Myers Park 3,200 relay (Brenda Gray, Beasley Gordon, Sofia Christofaro, Cora Cooke)
Jirah Sidberry, Rocky River, long jump
Observer-area boys 1A state champions
Cole Krenhbrink, Pine Lake Prep, 400
Mountain Island Charter 1,600 relay (Antico Dalton, Anthony Phillips, Jaden Fisher, Jacob Laughlin)
Langston Samples, Community School of Davidson, triple jump
Observer-area girls 1A state champions
Ja’Ciya Guthrie, Bessemer City, 100 hurdles, 100, 200
Somahje Porter, Albemarle, 300 hurdles
Lauren Tolbert, Highland Tech, 400
