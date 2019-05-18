Observer-area stars have strong performances at NCHSAA 4A, 1A track finals

Two Observer-area athletes won individual MVP awards at the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A and 1A state track meets Saturday in Greensboro.

The 2A and 3A meets were held Friday.

Mallard Creek’s Chancelor Crawford won the shot put and discus and was named most valuable athlete of the boys 4A meet. Hickory Ridge’s Cameron Rose won the 100 and 200-meters. He won the 100 by 1/10th of a second and the 200 by 6/10th.

10.55 for Cameron Rose of Hickory Ridge edging Michael Gupton of Rolesville! Moyer takes 3rd #NCHSAATrack @cltcam pic.twitter.com/rXfRF0nUtq — NCRunners (@NCRunners) May 18, 2019

Also, Lake Norman’s Spencer Evans won the pole vault with a new state all class record 16 foot, 2 inch attempt, breaking the three-year-old mark of 16-1 set by Marvin Ridge’s Bailey Frederick in the 2016 3A meet.

Cary High won the 4A team title, beating East Meck 46-38 to win the school’s first state title. Cary Panther Creek won the girls title.

▪ In 1A, Bessemer City’s Ja’Ciya Guthrie won the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles. She was named MVP of the girls 1A meet. She set a new 1A state record in the 100 (12.08). Edenton Holmes won the boys championship and Murphy won the girls’ title.

Observer-area boys 4A state champions

Cameron Rose, Hickory Ridge, 100, 200

Kyle Lind, Olympic, 110 hurdles

Jabari Dalton, South Meck, 300 hurdles

East Mecklenburg 1,600 relay (Demetrius Martin, Kyle Goodman, Emmanuel Stewart, Lee Campbell)

Kyle Goodman, East Mecklenburg, 800

Chancelor Crawford, Mallard Creek, discus, shot put

Christopher Alexander, Rocky River, triple jump

Spencer Evans, Lake Norman, pole vault

Observer-area girls 4A state champions

Lindsay Cooper, North Mecklenburg, 300 hurdles

Ella Mainwaring Foster, Providence, 400

Providence 1,600 relay (Nimeesha Coleman, Amanda Watson, Ella Mainwiring Foster, Ariana Rivera)

Myers Park 3,200 relay (Brenda Gray, Beasley Gordon, Sofia Christofaro, Cora Cooke)

Jirah Sidberry, Rocky River, long jump

Observer-area boys 1A state champions

Cole Krenhbrink, Pine Lake Prep, 400

Mountain Island Charter 1,600 relay (Antico Dalton, Anthony Phillips, Jaden Fisher, Jacob Laughlin)

Langston Samples, Community School of Davidson, triple jump

Observer-area girls 1A state champions

Ja’Ciya Guthrie, Bessemer City, 100 hurdles, 100, 200

Somahje Porter, Albemarle, 300 hurdles

Lauren Tolbert, Highland Tech, 400

Complete Meet Results

NCHSAA 4A

NCHSAA 2A