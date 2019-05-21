Rules change gives Providence Day boys track share of NCISAA state track title

Riding with Recruits: Charlotte Catholic’s Brian Jacobs Charlotte Catholic SS/WR Brian Jacobs talks with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz about playing for another state football title, his motivation as a player, and looking forward to playing for Davidson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic SS/WR Brian Jacobs talks with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz about playing for another state football title, his motivation as a player, and looking forward to playing for Davidson.

On Saturday, Providence Day’s girls track team won a N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship.

Late Monday night, the boys found out they had won a share of one as well.

At the meet Saturday, Arden Christ School was declared the boys winner, beating Providence Day 150.5-142.5. But those point totals were based upon an older method of scoring the meet. Last summer, the coaches association voted on a different scoring process for track meets. That new process was used in Saturday’s Division II and Division III championships, but it was not initially used in Division I.

When the new formula was applied, Providence Day and Christ School each finished with 147.5 points.

Under the old format, teams could enter more than three athletes per event if they were among the top 24 from the preliminary rounds. But, in the past only three athletes from one school could earn points for placing in the top eight scoring positions.

This year was the first that more than three athletes on a team could score in an event.

Providence Day had five runners place in the top eight in the 3,200 meters and four in the 1,600, but some Division I coaches didn’t know about the new rule. Therefore the Chargers were not fully credited with all of their points.

Here is the official statement from the NCISAA: “The official ruling is that the Division I State Championship meet will be scored using the same method of that in Division II and Division III. The method communicated in advance of the state championships has been invoked and the final results tabulated. The 2019 Division I Boys State Champions, each scoring 147.50 points, are Christ School and Providence Day.”

Revised Team Scores

1) Christ School - 147.50

1) PD - 147.50

3) CCDS - 63

4) Metrolina - 52

5) Latin - 44.50

6) DA - 42

7) Charlotte Christian - 41

8) Covenant Day - 34

9) Cary Academy - 34

10) Cannon - 27

11) Ravenscroft - 24

12) NRCA - 18.50

13) Wake Christian - 15

14) Rabun Gap - 5

15) Wesleyan - 5