Hickory Ridge names replacement for football coach Sam Greiner

Just a few days after head football coach Sam Greiner suddenly announced his resignation, Hickory Ridge High School has named his replacement.

The school announced Monday that assistant coach Jupiter Wilson will be the team’s new coach. Wilson was Greiner’s chief assistant. Wilson, 37, will be the school’s fourth new head coach in five years.

This is Wilson’s second head job. He was head coach at Hickory (Va.) High for seven years. He was also a former offensive coordinator at Vance High School.

“It’s a little bit different,” Wilson said. “Sam Greiner is reason why I came back to Charlotte. He’s my best friend...When this unfortunate situation happened, Iwith how it all went down, I was kind of faced with decision with what I wanted to do, I told myself I wanted to be a head coach again, didn’t know how that was going to happen. Situation was kind of presented in front of me. Sometimes we don’t understand why God does things he does. Sometimes you’ve got to walk in and that’s what I did.”

Greiner coached the team in 2018. Jason Seidel coached in 2016-17, and Marty Paxton coached the school from its first season, in 2007, to 2015.

Greiner told the Observer last week that he hoped Wilson would get the job.

Greiner coached Ragin’ Bulls for one season, going 5-6 in 2018. In 2017, Greiner led Harding to an improbable N.C. 4A state championship, the school’s first state title since the ‘50.s

At Hickory Ridge, Greiner’s team was forced to forfeit the final two games of the 2018 season, as well as a potential playoff berth, due to a bench-clearing brawl last October in a 42-7 win over East Mecklenburg.

Greiner said he will remain at the school as a weightlifting coach but will begin to search for another head coaching job.