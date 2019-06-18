2019 Charlotte Observer girls soccer team

Ardrey Kell girls soccer wins first round playoff Led by star Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell High's girls soccer team beat Independence in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at home Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Led by star Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell High's girls soccer team beat Independence in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at home Tuesday.

It’s rare to have a student-athlete in your coverage area get named a N.C. player of the year.

This year, Mecklenburg County had two of them in girls soccer.

So perhaps it’s fitting that Charlotte Catholic’s Eveleen Hahn and Providence Day’s Marissa Hart share the Charlotte Observer girls soccer player of the year award.

Hahn, a University of South Carolina signee, scored 33 goals and had 16 assists for a Charlotte Catholic team that went 16-4-3 and advanced to the third round of the 3A state playoffs.

Hahn, who was the N.C. coaches’ state player of the year for the second straight season, scored two goals or more in 11 games this season.

Hart was the Gatorade N.C. girls’ soccer player of the year, scoring 29 goals and dishing out 25 assists to lead the Chargers (17-3-1) to the NCISAA 4A state championship.

Hart, a Princeton University signee, had 59 goals and 68 assists in her Providence Day career, while boasting a 4.11 grade-point average in the classroom.

▪ Union Academy coach Vic Johnson is the Charlotte Observer girls’ soccer coach of the year. Johnson led the Cardinals to a perfect 23-0 season, including their second straight NCHSAA 1A state championship.

Johnson had led the Union Academy to a state record 44 straight wins over the past two seasons, when the Cardinals were 48-1 overall, despite several key players missing significant time with injuries. The Cardinals outscored their opponents 112-6 this season, including 15-1 in the 1A state playoffs.

Charlotte Observer Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year: Eveleen Hahn, Charlotte Catholic and Marissa Hart, Providence Day

Charlotte Observer Girls’ Soccer Coach of the Year: Vic Johnson, Union Academy.

First Team

Forwards

Eveleen Hahn, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.: University of South Carolina signee is a two-time, state player of the year (N.C. coaches’ pick). She had 33 goals, 16 assists this season.

Ariana Maibodi, Myers Park, Sr.: Charlotte 49ers’ signee all-state forward scored 32 goals this season, played in two 4A state semifinals, one 4A state final in her high school career.

Ayden Yates, Lake Norman Charter, Jr.: Virginia Tech commit and all-state selection had 48 goals, 24 assists, including four hat tricks in the playoffs for the 2A state runner-up, Knights.

Kennedy Jones, Providence Day, So.: Chargers’ standout emerged as one of the top playmakers with 29 goals, nine assists for the NCISAA 4A state champions.

Angelica Castro, Clover, Jr.: Furman University commit was a Region III AAAAA player of the year; all-state pick had 21 goals, 17 assists for the S.C. 5A semifinalist Blue Eagles’ squad.

Izzi Wood, Hickory, Jr.: Appalachian State commit, Northwestern 3A/4A conference player of the year, all-state selection had 53 goals, 14 assists this season.

Midfielders

Marissa Hart, Providence Day, Sr.: Princeton University signee was all-state pick and CISAA player of the year had 29 goals and 25 assists to lead Chargers to a NCISAA 4A state title.

Sarah Brown, Union Academy, Jr.: Charlotte 49ers’ commit, all-state selection had 29 goals (including game-winner in fourth overtime in state finals), 15 assists despite missing nearly six weeks with injuries, according to Coach Johnson.

Kasey Hahn, Lake Norman Charter, Jr.: Catawba College commit was all-state pick had 24 goals, 24 assists this season.

Hailey Matthews, Hough, Jr.: Miami (OH) University commit was an all-state pick plus I-Meck 4A conference, Region 9 player of the year; scored 17 goals, while dishing out 18 assists this season.

Lauren Huffstetler, Marvin Ridge, Jr.: Naval Academy commit is a two-time, all-state pick; a big factor for Mavericks’ offense (seven goals, four assists) and defense.

Defenders

Megan Frost, Myers Park, Sr.: All-state defender, Region 8 and SW4A player of the year led a Mustangs’ defense that recorded 14 shutouts (in 20 games), allowing eight goals all season; a Stanford University field hockey signee.

Maddy Baucom, Marvin Ridge, So.: Virginia Tech commit and all-state defender also had 22 assists for Marvin Ridge this season.

Meghan Skinner, Hough, Sr.: Two-time all-state pick led a stingy, Huskies’ defense that allowed only 12 goals in 21 games this season.

Mia Manivanh, Union Academy, So.: All-state defender anchored a Cardinals’ unit that allowed only six goals in 23 games, also scored 10 goals and had two assists.

Savannah Bizjack, Ardrey Kell, Sr.: All-state defender, “a brick wall in the back,” for Knights, according to Ardrey Kell soccer coach Kim Montgomery.

Lillie Rusher, Salisbury, So.: Two-time, all-state center back also spends a lot of time going on the offensive with 13 goals, 36 assists this season for the Central Carolinas’ conference defensive player of the year.

Goalkeeper

Ruthie Jones, Charlotte Latin, Sr.: Duke University signee, All-American and all-state goalkeeper had 12 shutouts, 139 saves this season to lead NCISAA 4A state runner-ups.

Chiara Coppin, Union Academy, Jr.: All-state goalkeeper recorded 17 shutouts, 60 saves this season; allowed only 13 goals in the Cardinals’ last 49 games.

Second Team All-Observer Girls’ Soccer Team

Katerina Peroulas, Providence Day, So.

Skyler Walk, Providence, So.

Hannah Dunn, Cox Mill, Jr.

Mary Gale Goodwin, Charlotte Latin, So.

Favour Spear, Gaston Christian, Sr.

Abby Walker, Fred T. Foard, Sr.

Lindsay Deaver, Kings Mountain, Sr.

Ava Hartman, Hickory Christian, 8th grader.

Rea Syska, Hickory Grove, Sr.

Laken Gillam, Mountain Island Charter, Jr.

Kelly Poole, Cuthbertson, So.

Alondra Nieves, Clover, So.

Helen Summerell, West Iredell, Sr.

Morgan Hart, Providence Day, So.

Jessica LaFrancis, Hickory, Sr.

Kylie Van Klahr, Northwest Cabarrus, Jr.

Grace Wielechowski, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.

Faith Adams, Weddington, Jr.

Makenna Melchor, Central Academy, Jr.

Taylor Barrineau, East Lincoln, Jr.

Charley Teckenbrock, Community School of Davidson, So.

Lindsay Ruf, Cox Mill, Sr.

Madison Henry, South Rowan, Jr.

Morgan Boggs, Marvin Ridge, Jr.

Lizah Pistorio, Providence, Sr.