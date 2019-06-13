Providence Day star named NC Gatorade girls soccer player of the year

Ardrey Kell girls soccer wins first round playoff Led by star Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell High's girls soccer team beat Independence in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at home Tuesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Led by star Erica McDermott, Ardrey Kell High's girls soccer team beat Independence in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs at home Tuesday.

Last month, Marissa Hart helped lead Providence Day to a state championship upset of rival Charlotte Latin.

Thursday morning, she was named the best girls soccer player in the state.

Hart was named the N.C. Gatorade player of the year. Earlier, Hart was named to the NCISAA all-state and N.C Soccer Coaches all-state teams.

A 5-foot-8 senior midfielder, Hart led the Chargers to a 17-3-1 record. She finished the season with 29 goals and 25 assists, setting up a score in Providence Day’s 3-1 win over Charlotte Latin in the state final. Providence Day ended Latin’s four-year run as state champions.

A three-time First Team All-State selection, Hart finished with career with 59 goals and 68 assists.





In school, Hart -- who has volunteered at a food bank and homeless shelter -- is an AP Scholar with Distinction and carries a weighted 4.11 GPA. She will play soccer at Princeton next fall.

Providence Day’s Marissa Hart Courtesy Providence Day School

“Marissa is one of the most well-rounded players that I’ve seen in awhile,” said Graham West, head coach of Covenant Day School. “Marissa reads the game a little bit quicker than the other players around her so she always seems to have the time to make the right decision.”





Hart is the fourth straight Gatorade player of the year from Mecklenburg County, following Charlotte Latin’s Mary Elliott McCable (2018), Hough’s Ashlynn Serepca (2016, 2017)









