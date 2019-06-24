High School Sports
Providence High hires new football coach
Providence High didn’t look far to find its new football coach.
The Panthers have hired former assistant Wes Ward to replace Brad Bowles. Ward is currently Providence’s strength and conditioning coach and its assistant track and field coach.
He was also formerly a head track and powerlifting coach at a Georgia high school.
This is a developing story.
