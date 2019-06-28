All-Observer softball: All-American Jordan Hatch of West Stanly named player of year

South Caldwell wins NCHSAA 4A softball title South Caldwell rallied to beat Wilmington Hoggard in the NCHSAA 4A softball championship Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Caldwell rallied to beat Wilmington Hoggard in the NCHSAA 4A softball championship

West Stanly High School softball star Jordan Hatch had a quite a season.

She led her team to the N.C. 2A championship. She was named one of two 2A all-state pitchers of the year, as well as a MaxPreps sophomore All-American and Gatorade N.C. player of the year.

So add one more honor to that resume.

Hatch is The Charlotte Observer’s softball player of the year, after going 28-2 with 364 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings. She finished the year with an 0.54 ERA.

▪ South Caldwell coach, Casey Justice, is the Observer softball coach of the year after leading the Spartans to their first 4A state championship.

Justice and his team won the title a year after a 4A runner-up finish in 2018.

The Spartans (25-5 overall) were also a perfect 14-0 in league play to win the Northwestern 3A/4A conference title.

South Caldwell is 54-9 in the past two years combined, and has won 20 or more games for six straight seasons

First Team

Pitchers

Jordan Hatch, West Stanly, So.: N.C. Gatorade player of the year, District 6 and Rocky River conference pitcher of the year was 28-2 on the mound with 364 strikeouts in 192.2 innings pitched. Duke recruit.

Gabby Holloway, Cannon School, Jr.: Louisville commit and three-time all-state performer was 9-2 on the mound with 108 strikeouts, while hitting .489 with five homers; led Cougars to the NCISAA 4A state title

Gabby Baylog, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: Coastal Carolina signee, N.C. Region 6 player of the year was 20-5 with a school-record 246 strikeouts leading the Mavericks to the 3A state semifinals.

Jenna Pittman, South Caldwell, Sr.: Spartans ace was 15-2 with 101 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings of work with 13 complete games.

Kali Morton, Mooresville, Jr.: N.C. Region 7 pitcher of the year was 15-3 on the mound with 157 strikeouts, 1.90 ERA to help the Blue Devils to a 4A state runner-up finish.

Brantleigh Parrott, Central Cabarrus, Fr.: Vikings’ freshman ace, South Piedmont Conference (SPC) pitcher of the year was 19-4 on the mound with 199 strikeouts, while also hitting .381 with 12 doubles for the 3A state runner-up.

McKenzie Hayes, Crest, So.: Big South Conference pitcher of the year was 13-0 on the mound with 160 strikeouts averaging 15.5 strikeouts per game, also hit. 512 with eight home runs.

Infielders

Reigan Weisner, South Caldwell, So.: most valuable player (MVP) in 4A state championship, Northwestern 3A/4A player of the year hit .519 with 17 home runs (led state), seven doubles, 56 RBI.

Shelby Barbee, West Stanly, So.: 2A state championship MVP, N.C. Region 6, 2A player of the year hit .488 with 14 home runs, 43 RBI.

Ellie Goins, Mooresville, Fr.: N.C. Region 7 4A player of the year hit. 485 with 10 home runs, 33 RBI in her first season.

Riley Tucker, Central Cabarrus, Sr.: N.C. Region 7 3A player of the year, Catawba College signee hit .531 with seven home runs, 59 RBI, 15 doubles, also 8-1 on the mound for 3A state runner-up squad.

Lauren Love, Porter Ridge, So.: Southwestern 4A player of the year hit .612 with eight home runs, eight doubles, 28 RBI and was 5-2 on the mound.

Maddie Sehen, Hickory Grove, Jr.: All-state third baseman also hit. .632 with five home runs, 30 RBI, led Lions to the NCISAA 3A state title.

Outfielders

Sydney Kale, Crest, Jr.: Big South conference player of the year hit .581 with 17 doubles, 32 RBI, also 12-2 on the mound.

Lili Bowen, Providence, Sr.: East Tennessee State signee hit .543 with seven home runs, seven doubles, five triples, 40 RBI.

Lanie Goforth, Alexander Central, Sr.: N.C. Region 7 3A player of the year had a big year at the plate, in the field for the Cougars.

Jadyn Jonasse, Hickory Ridge, So.: Ragin’ Bulls standout hit .546 scoring 29 runs with 23 stolen bases.

Elly Huecker, Lake Norman, Sr.: I-Meck 4A conference player of the year hit .549 with eight doubles, three home runs, 27 stolen bases as the Wildcats’ leadoff hitter.

Catchers

Taylor Walker, Marvin Ridge, Sr.: Meredith College signee a big-time hitter, batting .459 with 11 home runs, 12 doubles, 34 RBI.

Sydney Yoder, South Mecklenburg, Sr.: East Carolina signee, SoMeck7 conference player of the year hit .473 with four home runs, seven doubles, 27 RBI.

Rosalyn McRae, West Stanly, Sr.: hit .374 with six home runs this season for state power.

Utility Players

Peyton Darnell, Indian Land, Sr.: S.C. Region IV 3A player of the year, USC Upstate signee can mash it at the plate, hitting .657 with 16 home runs, 49 RBI, while also playing catcher.

Phoebe Florian, Ardrey Kell, Sr.: Auburn signee, All SoMeck7 pick hit .453 with eight home runs, 25 RBI, 18 stolen bases.

Jala Wright, Providence Day, Jr.: Michigan State commit, all-state pick and CISAA player of the year was the Chargers’ No. 1 pitcher with 145 strikeouts, also hit. 542 and stole 39 bases.

Carolyn Bentley, Providence, Sr.: UNC Wilmington signee, N.C. Region 6, 4A pitcher of the year won 14 games with 126 strikeouts and 2.69 ERA, hit .390 with five home runs.

Designated Hitters

Kaitlyn Tucker, South Stanly, Jr.: N.C. Region 6 1A player of the year, Presbyterian College commit hit .569 with seven doubles, two home runs, 14 stolen bases.

Jasmine Hall, South Caldwell, So.: Spartans shortstop hit .369 with five home runs.

Jaden Williams, Hickory Grove, Jr.: All-state pitcher/shortstop was also a key player, hitting. 569 with three homers, to help the Lions to an NCISAA state championship.

Hailey Lane, Mooresville, Jr.: Blue Devils’ second baseman hit .438 with 10 double, seven tripls, 19 RBI, 20 stolen bases.

Second Team

Pitchers

Linda Moore, Lake Norman, Fr.

Sadie Lee, South Stanly, So.

Faith Carrigan, Alexander Central, So.

Maddy Hanson, Charlotte Catholic, Sr.

Lauren Engel, Mountain Island Charter, Jr.

McKayla Watts, North Lincoln, Jr.

Jillian Thomas, Piedmont, Fr.

Infielders

Emma Tisdale, Fort Mill, Fr.

Morgan Maddaluna, Mount Pleasant, Jr.

Aisha Weixlmann, Olympic, Sr.

Kyndell Warren, Hibriten, Sr.

Sarah Harkins, Parkwood, Sr.

Maya Douglas, Independence, So.

Anna Crenshaw, Gaston Christian, Sr.

Outfielders

Addison Blair, South Caldwell, So.

Mariah Pearson, Moooresville, Sr.

Kaylyn Belfield, A.L. Brown, Fr.

Leah Mabry, Metrolina Christian, Jr.

Kaiden Quinn, York, So.

Catchers

Ciara Hanson, South Caldwell, So.

Jentri Meadows, Mooresville, Sr.

Anna Settlemyer, Hough, Sr.

Utility Players

Adison Yoder, Fred T. Foard, Jr.

Merris Talbert, North Stanly, Jr.

Savanna Brooks, Union Academy, So.

Mia Holmes, Gaston Christian, Sr.

Sarah Sweitzer, Pine Lake Prep, Sr.

Designated Hitter

Maegan Garrison, Hickory Ridge, Sr.

Jenna McCauley, Providence, Sr.

Chloe Hatzpoulos, Mountain Island Charter, So.

Anna Barnett, Charlotte Christian, Jr.