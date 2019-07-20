Former UNC star Jeff McInnis picks up first big recruit at new high school

Elite talent, elite coaching at Jay Bilas Skills Camp Popular ESPN analyst Jay Bilas is hosting his annual Skills Camp at Queens University this week. The camp has drawn more than 100 players from around the country and Canada, including some high major recruits for an intense few days of learning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Popular ESPN analyst Jay Bilas is hosting his annual Skills Camp at Queens University this week. The camp has drawn more than 100 players from around the country and Canada, including some high major recruits for an intense few days of learning.

Last month, former UNC basketball star Jeff McInnis got his first high school head coaching job.

Now, he’s added his first big-time recruit.

McInnis told the Observer that rising sophomore Jalen Hood-Schifino will join his program at Combine Academy in LIncolnton, N.C. Hood-Schifino, a 6-foot-4 point guard, played at Charlotte’s Northside Christian last season.

Hood-Schifino is a five-star national recruit. ESPN fans him No. 3 in North Carolina and No. 23 nationally. As a freshman at Northside last season, Hood-Schifino averaged 13 points and 4.5 rebounds last season. Schifino made the N.C. Independent Schools 2A all-state team.

He plays for McInnis’ Team Charlotte summer travel team that is sponsored by Under Armour.