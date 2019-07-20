High School Sports
Former UNC star Jeff McInnis picks up first big recruit at new high school
Last month, former UNC basketball star Jeff McInnis got his first high school head coaching job.
Now, he’s added his first big-time recruit.
McInnis told the Observer that rising sophomore Jalen Hood-Schifino will join his program at Combine Academy in LIncolnton, N.C. Hood-Schifino, a 6-foot-4 point guard, played at Charlotte’s Northside Christian last season.
Hood-Schifino is a five-star national recruit. ESPN fans him No. 3 in North Carolina and No. 23 nationally. As a freshman at Northside last season, Hood-Schifino averaged 13 points and 4.5 rebounds last season. Schifino made the N.C. Independent Schools 2A all-state team.
He plays for McInnis’ Team Charlotte summer travel team that is sponsored by Under Armour.
